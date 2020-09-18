Rosh Hashanah – Hebrew Year 5781: Restoring The Fortunes of Zion!

“When the LORD restored the fortunes of Zion, we were like those who dreamed. Our mouths were filled with laughter, our tongues with songs of joy. Then it was said among the nations, ‘The LORD has done great things for them. ‘ The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy. Restore our fortunes, LORD, like streams in the Negev. Those who sow in tears shall reap in joy. Those who go out weeping, carrying seed to sow, will return with songs of joy, carrying sheaves with them.” (Psalms Chapter 126)

For many of us, the previous seasons of transition have left awkward voids in our lives. Seasons of transition can be an extremely difficult and challenging time. However, pivotal transitions serve a DIVINE PURPOSE. If we desire to GROW and DEVELOP we must embrace seasons of CHANGE that move us FORWARD in God.

Often our surroundings tend to break-down right before a breakthrough, leaving us feeling uncomfortable with our circumstances. Howbeit, if we never felt uncomfortable, we would never have the desire to move forward… to do better… to experience new frontiers… and reach higher than we reached before.

Psalms Chapter 126, is a reminder that God REMEMBERS and RESTORES. No matter the loss. No matter the tears. No matter the disappointment. God will not only REMEMBER you, He will RESTORE you COMPLETELY!

So, dry your tears! Sing again! Laugh again! Love again! Live again! Breath again! “

Rosh Hashanah (Yom Teruah) is a TIME OF NEW BEGINNINGS. Rosh Hashanah represents reconciliation and appropriation. Abba Father reconciles our debts (through the precious Blood of Yeshua) and appropriates His goodness upon His people. Even the secular world copies this theme of reconciliation with a new fiscal cycle every year which often coincides with Rosh Hashanah; giving the financial world a fresh start of appropriations – reconciling all debts – this is a godly principle.

I believe that we are entering a season of OPEN HEAVENS. “In ( Leviticus Chapter 23 ) , God declares that the Biblical Feast Days are His “appointed times.” If we were going to meet someone for an appointment, we would prepare ourselves. Likewise, we should prepare ourselves to meet with God when the atmosphere is RIPE to hear from Him!

Prophetic Decrees For Rosh Hashanah 5781 & Beyond:

I decree that I am the head and not the tail! The Lord, my God, has lifted me up, and has turned things around in my life for my favor and His glory!

I decree and declare that I will taste and see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living! I will taste of the sweetness of the Lord. I will fully experience the promises of His Word!

I decree a restoration of all that was lost and stolen from me and my family. Whatever the thief tried to take from my finances, my health, my ministry, and my career, I take it back now and I receive my restoration today in Yeshua’s’ name.

I declare that restitution is my portion in Yeshua’s name! The enemy will pay back seven times over and even more. I decree and declare that I am ready to receive the restitution and the honor that is payment for my former shame.

I decree a renewing and a renewal of all things. I am coming into the NEW. The Lord is making all things NEW. I am coming into a new shift and alignment in the Spirit.

I decree that I am entering into the best year of my life thus far. Each year, I shall abound from glory to glory. This is my year. I am going to have the best times of my life and the most powerful encounters and experiences with the Holy Spirit. The year 5781 (2020-2021) is my year, in Yeshua’s’ name!

I decree that I am entering into the greatest breakthrough of all. The Lord is about to release a blast of breakthrough into my spirit, my health, my body, my family, my finances, my career, my marriage, my ministry – in every area of my life in Yeshua’s name!

Worship Experience:

Additional Prayers:

Petitions In The Courts of Heaven

Possessing Gates of Victory

L’Shana Tova! Get ready for a NEW YEAR, a NEW ERA, & NEW GLORY!

L’Shana Tova Tikatevee V’tichatemee!

May You Be Written & Sealed For A Good Year!

Chag Samech! 😊

