New Year 2021: Restoring The Fortunes of Zion!

Psalms 126 “When the LORD restored the fortunes of Zion, we were like those who dreamed…” (

Charles Dickens wrote: ‘It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” For many of us, 2020 came in roaring. Many of us experienced extremely difficult challenges this year. However, God desires us to experience His goodness even during hard times.”

(Psalms Chapter 126), is a reminder that God RESTORES. No matter the loss. No matter the tears. No matter the disappointment. God will not only REMEMBER you, He will RESTORE you COMPLETELY!”

I believe that we have entered a season of RESTITUION. The word restitution represents even more than restoration. Restoration means to receive back that which was lost. However, restitution is the interest on top of restoration! Restitution is DIVINE PAYBACK with INTERST!

If the enemy managed to steal anything from you in times past; this is the season for DIVINE RECOVERY. “Those who sow in tears shall reap in joy.”(Psalms 125:5-6). For those who have suffered loss, this is your season to dream again, to live again, to laugh again, and to love again.”

Your joy shall be restored in this season. Your broken heart shall be mended in this season. Your health will spring back suddenly in this season. Instead of your former shame you shall have double. You shall rejoice in your portion as sons and daughters of God (Isaiah 61:7).”

Prophetic Decrees For New Year 2021:

I decree that I am the head and not the tail! The Lord, my God, has lifted me up, and has turned things around in my life for my favor and His glory!

I decree and declare that I will taste and see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living! I will taste of the sweetness of the Lord. I will fully experience the promises of His Word!

I decree a restoration of all that was lost and stolen from me and my family. Whatever the thief tried to take from my finances, my health, my ministry, and my career, I take it back now and I receive my restoration today in Yeshua’s’ name.

I declare that restitution is my portion in Yeshua’s name! The enemy will pay back seven times over and even more. I decree and declare that I am ready to receive the restitution and the honor that is payment for my former shame.

I am coming into the NEW. The Lord is making all things NEW. I am coming into my God ordained alignment in the Spirit.

I decree that I am entering into the best year of my life thus far. Each year, I shall abound from glory to glory. This is my year. I am going to have the best times of my life and the most powerful encounters and experiences with the Holy Spirit. This my year of RESTORATION, RECOVERY, & RESTITUION in Yeshua’s’ name!

I decree that I am entering into the greatest breakthrough of all. The Lord is about to release a blast of breakthrough into my spirit, my health, my body, my family, my finances, my career, my marriage, my ministry – in every area of my life. I am about to take a GIANT LEAP FORWARD in Yeshua’s name!

God wants us to DREAM with Him! God desires for us to live the lives that He intended as if the enemy had never interfered with His plans for our lives. I invite you to take this 40-Day journey with me, to re-cover, uncover, and discover God’s prophetic destiny for our lives.”

Dream With God

40 Day Devotional

Day 1 – Understanding God’s Purpose For Your Life

Day 2 – Purposed By Design

Day 3 – Dream with God

Day 4 – Becoming Myself: Embracing God’s Dream For You!

Day 5 – The Favor of God

Day 6– The Love of God

Day 7 – Discerning Time-Sensitive Moments

Day 8 – Transitions: Somethings Just Take Time

Day 9– Transitions: The Power of Moving Forward

Day 10– Doxology: God Is Doing Something New

Day 11 – Sometimes We Just Have To Let Things Go

Day 12 – Be Still! Be Silent! Revoking The Enemy’s Access To Your Life

Day 13 – Released From Being The Scapegoat

Day 14 – Overcoming Hurt & Offense

Day 15 _ Dealing With Bitter-Root Judgements

Day 16– El Roi – The GOD Who SEES Me!

Day 17 – From Here To There

Day 18– Healing Traumatic Experiences

Day 19 – Healing The Wounded Heart

Day 20 – Healing At The Cellular Level (Spirit, Soul, Mind & Body)

Day 21– Divine Health

Day 22 – Arrested Development

Day 23– The Spirit of Adoption

Day 24– Defeating Rejection: Healing The Orphan Spirit

Day 25– Overcoming Betrayal

Day 26 – Learning To Linger: Rediscovering the Beauty of Stillness

Day 27 – Rediscovering The Beauty of Hiddenness

Day 28 – Spiritual Endurance: God’s Redemptive Love During Hard Times

Day 29 – Operating In The Court of Heaven

Day 30 – Redeeming The Time – God’s Karios Time

Day 31 – Released Into My Birthright, Influence, & Destiny

Day 32 – Destroying Destiny Killers

Day 33- Turn Back The Battle At The Gate

Day 34 – Breaking Generational Curses

Day 35 – Blockages, Barriers, & Resistance

Day 36 – Silencing The Accuser

Day 37 – Dream School – Understanding The Dream Realm

Day 38 – Dare To Dream

Day 39 – Walking in Your Prophetic Destiny

Day 40 – Finish Well – Finish Strong!

