Day 1 – Understanding God’s Purpose For Your Life

God wants to teach us how to dream with Him. God will give us dreams to dream and will fulfill them, so that what we accomplish will advance God’s kingdom and establish His purposes on the earth.”

We were meant to live for so much more. God wants to use us to accomplish great things for His kingdom! Many of us have spent years wandering aimlessly not knowing our purpose. Yet, God is able to restore us to His original design and purpose as if the enemy had never interfered with our lives. (Joel 2:25-32)

In (Matthew Chapter 5) we learn of the characteristics of kingdom citizens, taught by Yeshua, in what we know as the Beatitudes. The Beatitudes gives us an example of what it means to be humble, repentant, meek, and compassionate. We learn what it means to hunger and thirst for righteousness, to purify our hearts, be peacemakers, and stand firm in our faith when persecuted.

Living with an eternal perspective is one of the keys to living as an overcomer. It is a virtue that is going to become increasingly important during the end-times. When we learn to live for heaven, the cares and weights of this world fall off our shoulders in light of our place in God’s advancing Kingdom.”

Unlike the other characteristics, listed in the Beatitudes, living with an eternal perspective isn’t listed. Yet, we cannot successfully live as Kingdom citizens without an eternal perspective. Phrases like “for theirs is the kingdom of heaven,” “they shall inherit the earth,” “they shall see God,” and “your reward is great in heaven,” tells us the God’s blessings are not limited to our current life.



Yeshua presented kingdom characteristics with eternity in mind. In fact, Yeshua always spoke with an eternal point of view. Indeed we were created for so much more. God has great plans for us in this life and throughout all eternity.

We Were Meant To Live For So Much More:

1 Corinthians 1:29:“But as it is written: ‘eye has not seen, nor ear heard, Nor have entered into the heart of man, the things which God has prepared for those who love Him.”The promise of eternity, and the rewards awaiting us in heaven, service as hope to hold onto. Apostle Paul make this clear in Colossians 3:1-4: “If then you were raised with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ is, sitting at the right hand of God. Set your mind on things above, not on things on the earth. For you died, and your life is hidden with Christ in God. When Christ who is our life appears, then you also will appear with Him in glory.”

Hope abounds in these verses. First, they remind us that God is in control. Even when we don’t understand what is going on in the world, God knows, and we can trust Him to work -out situations for our good. Hence the instructions, “seek those things which are above. We are to let God be in control and keep our gazed fixed on Him.”

Second, these verses declare our lives are hidden with Yeshua. No matter what happens to us here on earth, nothing can separate us from God. And finally, because our lives are hidden with Christ, one day we will appear with Him in all His glory. With an eternal mindset, we can have hope even in the darkest of times. “For our present troubles are small and won’t last very long. Yet they produce for us a glory that vastly outweighs them and will last forever!” (2 Corinthians 4:17).

We live in a world that is success driven and performance oriented. We often measure ourselves by accomplishments and accolades. However, earthly quests often leave us empty and unfulfilled.

Having an eternal perspective changes our focus. Only what we do for Christ will last. God wants us to dream BIG; because He wants to accomplish BIG things on the earth. God wants us to be the change that we desire to see in the world. Yeshua used twelve men to turn the known world upside down (Acts 17:6). How much more will God use us to spread His fame throughout throughout the nations. God wants you to dream with Him. What BIG dreams has God shown you?”

Understanding God’s Purpose For Your Life:

Scripture Meditations:

John 12:25:

“He who loves his life loses it, and he who hates his life in this world shall keep it to life eternal.”

Matthew 24:35:

“Heaven and earth will pass away, but My words will by no means pass away.”



Prayer:

“Father, thank You creating me. Thank You for giving me a desire to live my life in service to You. Father, please use the skills, gifts, talents, and attributes You designed in me to advance Your Kingdom. In Yeshua’s name. Amen.

Assignment:

PRAY – During this 40-Day journey, let us pray that God would reveal, unfold, uncover, and recover the destiny, plans, blessings, and purpose that He has ordained for us. Let us pray for open doors of opportunity, divine alignment, and divine encounters. Let us pray that God will bring clarity and right alignment to us regarding His purpose in every area of our lives. As God’s plans for us unfold, let us pray for wisdom, discernment, direction, and strategies to implement His will. Let us continually pray in our prayer language and in our understanding.

JOURNAL – Let’s write in our prayer journals. Wait in the presence of the Lord. Hear what God is saying to you about His love, your value, and the way He sees you. We are training our ear to hear from God.

REPENT – Ask God to show you areas in your life where improvement is needed. Cast down mindsets, fears, and strongholds that hinder His progressive flow in your life. Ask God to remove those barriers that hinder love.

FOCUS – Let us enter an adventure of experiencing the love of God. Let every waking moment be full of the revelation of God’s love for us. Let’s allow God to fill those empty places in our lives with His extravagant love.

WORSHIP – Let us spend some time in worship and allow the presence of the Lord wash-off all condemnation.

FORGIVE – Offense and unforgiveness hinders us from walking in our purpose and living our best lives. Offense is a trap – don’t take the bate! Settle all offenses in the presence of the Lord – stay before God until peace comes!

LET IT GO – God’s grace gives us the ability to politely and respectfully distance ourselves from situations that will bring us more harm than good.

Worship Experience:

