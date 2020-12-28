Dream With GOD 40-Day Devotional

Day 2: Purposed by Design

God created us because He loves us. God has a plan for our lives. Everyone has a PURPOSE! Throughout life’s journey, as we spend time in God’s presence, we will uncover, discover, and re-cover our God-given purpose. Without God, we often allow people, situations, society, and even our heartaches to define who we are.

Ephesians 2:10:

“For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand that we should walk in them.”

Who Am I & Why Am I Here?

Jeremiah 29:11:

“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

Do you desire to re-discover your purpose for the next season in your life? As we prepare to enter a New Year, let us press into the presence of God, so that we can discover, uncover, and recover our DESTINY in God. There is an old story about a rabbi named Akiva who lived during the 1st century that truly speaks to us today: “One evening, Akiva went to the village to gather some supplies. Walking back to his cottage, he took the wrong path. Suddenly, a voice yelled through the darkness, “Who are you, and why are you here?” Startled, Akiva realized that he had wandered into a Roman garrison, and the voice had come from a young soldier keeping guard. Akiva asked the young soldier, “How much do the Romans pay you to stand guard and ask that question? ”The solider answered, “Three shekels a week.” Akiva responded, “Young man, I will double your pay if you come with me, stand in front of my cottage, and ask me the same question each morning as I begin my day: ‘Who are you, and why are you here?’”

God created us to be an expression of His goodness. Our PURPOSE will often be an expression of the Father’s heart.”

For instance, if your passion is to express the Father’s love and tenderness by extending mercy and compassion to the afflicted; perhaps your purpose may be a career in health care. If your passion is to express the Father’s heart for justice by standing against injustice, perhaps your purpose may be a career in law or law enforcement. If your passion is to express the Father’s creativity and beauty, perhaps your purpose is is a career in fine arts. If your passion is to express the Father’s heart for searching-out knowledge and truth, perhaps your purpose is a career in academics. If your passion is to facilitate order and organization, perhaps your purpose is a career in administration. If your passion is to help others connect with God, perhaps your purpose is call to ministry.; etc…

We all have a purpose,. It is important for you to be able to define your purpose with clarity. My purpose is to express the Father’s heart for INTIMACY with His children, The vehicle in which I do that is by writing articles that inspire deep devotion, encouragement, and inspiration.”

Am I Significant Enough?

We live in a world where purpose and significance is measured by fame and wealth. Significance is not a popularity contest. Fame and superficial things will fade with time. When we use our gifts to serve God and others; success and significance will follow.”

In this world of self-importance, living a life of humility and surrender cannot be overemphasized. Personal pride, self-importance – assuming the credit for our accomplishments has no place in our walk with God. Humility in service is the source of our dignity. Our lives belong to God. We can take no credit for His goodness or for how He chooses to use us. In (Luke 10:20), Yeshua knew that His disciples would be tempted with pride as their ministries advanced. One day after He had sent them out for ministry, the disciples came back rejoicing over the miracles they had performed in His name. However, Yeshua knowing the pride in their hearts, admonished them saying: “Do not rejoice that demons are subject to you, rather rejoice that your names are written in heaven.”

Not everyone can be famous, but everyone can be GREAT because GREATNESS is determined by service.” Martin Luther King Jr.”

For this cause, we cease from our labor and striving towards finding our identities in anything other than intimacy with GOD. In this spiritual journey we must allow the Holy Spirit to check us, so that all that we do is Spirit led, Spirit directed, Spirited motivated, Spirit inspired, and Spirit empowered!

How To Discover & Release Your Gift To Impact The World:

Scripture Meditations:

(Click link to read scriptures)

Prayer:

Father, You knew us before we were knit together in our mother’s womb. You have a plan purpose and for our lives. Father, please help us to uncover, discover, and re-cover our God-given destinies. Father, during this 40 -Day journey we humble ourselves to Your shaping so that we can be prepared and fashioned as fit vessels to be used for Your kingdom purposes. In Yeshua’s name – Amen.

Assignment:

PRAY – During this 40-Day journey, let us pray that God would reveal, unfold, uncover, and recover the destiny, plans, blessings, and purpose that He has ordained for us. Let us pray for open doors of opportunity, divine alignment, and divine encounters. Let us pray that God will bring clarity and right alignment to us regarding His purpose in every area of our lives. As God’s plans for us unfold, let us pray for wisdom, discernment, direction, and strategies to implement His will. Let us continually pray in our prayer language and in our understanding. JOURNAL – During this 40-Day journey, let us write in our prayer journals. Allow God to speak to you and show you the plans that He has for you. WORSHIP – Praise and worship invites God’s presence. Let’s focus on building a lifestyle of worship during this season of prayer. REMAIN FOCUSED – We are accomplishing a great work in the realm of the Spirit! Let us cancel every assignment of distraction or discouragement that would hinder our progress during our season of prayer. FAST – Let’s turn off distractions in our lives. Some may chose to fast a meal. Some may chose to fast entertainment. Father God will show you how to draw closer to him during our season of prayer. BIBLE – God speaks to us through His word. Let’s read our Bibles daily. There are many “read the bible in a year” plans on YouVersion to chose from.

Worship Experience:

