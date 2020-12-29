Dream With GOD

40-Day Devotional

Day 3: Dream With God:

God wants us to dream with Him. When we partner with God, He will give us dreams to dream so that He can manifest His kingdom realities on this earth. The more we partner with God, the more we will experience His best for our lives.

God is your creator. God had something special in mine when He created you. You were created to partner with God so that He could establish His goodness on the earth. The enemy is not a creator. The enemy is a counterfeit. He forfeited His destiny in heaven. Therefore, the enemy is constantly coercing us to come out of partnership with God; thereby forfeiting God’s plans in exchange for the enemy’s altered purpose for our lives.”

From the beginning the enemy has been lying, scheming, and manipulating mankind to get us to agree with his corrupt version of our destiny; by doing so, we forfeit God’s plans for us. In the garden of Eden, the enemy beguiled Eve to forfeit God’s plan for her life, in exchange for that which Father God did not intend for her (Genesis 3:1-5).

Like Eve, too often, we have agreed with the enemy’s lies and have forfeited God’s BEST. Let us make a conscience choice not to allow the enemy to trip us up any longer.”

In (Matthew 4:1-11) Yeshua was tempted by the enemy to choose a path that was not God’s plan. However, Yeshua, responded to the enemy’s advances aggressively with the word of God.



Yeshua resisted the enemy’s lies and was strengthen for ministry. We must follow Yeshua’s example when the enemy attempts to bombard our thoughts with lies in effort to coerce us to make choices that will forfeit God’s BEST. Often quick decisions based on temporary circumstances will leave us with unwanted permanent results. It is always best to wait on God’s divine assistance. Even if God allows us to fall, He will help us rise again.

2 Corinthians 1:9:

“Yes, we had the sentence of death in ourselves, that we should not trust in ourselves but in God who raises the dead.”

James 4:7:

“Therefore submit to God. Resist the devil and he will flee from you.”

Know Your Purpose:

In Matthew 4:1-11, Yeshua remained committed to His purpose. Yeshua would not be swayed by the enemy’s advances, neither did He abandon His purpose – even though that purpose was the Cross. Knowing our purpose gives meaning to our lives. When life has meaning, we can bear almost anything; however, without purpose, nothing is bearable.”

Encouragement From God’s Word:

Scripture Meditations:

(Click link to read scriptures)

Prayer:

Father, You will give me dreams to dream and You will fulfill them. Father, please help me to see what You see. If there is any area in my life where I am not not living to my fullest potential in YOU, please help me to partner with You, dream with You, and agree with You, so that Your Kingdom realities are established in every area of my life. In Yeshua’s name – Amen.

Assignment:

PRAY – During this 40-Day journey, let us pray that God would reveal, unfold, uncover, and recover the destiny, plans, blessings, and purpose that He has ordained for us. Let us pray for open doors of opportunity, divine alignment, and divine encounters. Let us pray that God will bring clarity and right alignment to us regarding His purpose in every area of our lives. As God’s plans for us unfold, let us pray for wisdom, discernment, direction, and strategies to implement His will. Let us continually pray in our prayer language and in our understanding.

JOURNAL – During this 40-Day journey, let us write in our prayer journals. Allow God to speak to you and show you the plans that He has for you.

WORSHIP – Praise and worship invites God’s presence. Let’s focus on building a lifestyle of worship during this season of prayer.

REMAIN FOCUSED – We are accomplishing a great work in the realm of the Spirit! Let us cancel every assignment of distraction or discouragement that would hinder our progress during our season of prayer.

FAST – Let’s turn off distractions in our lives. Some may chose to fast a meal. Some may chose to fast entertainment. Father God will show you how to draw closer to him during our season of prayer.

BIBLE – God speaks to us through His word. Let’s read our Bibles daily. There are many “read the bible in a year” plans on YouVersion to chose from.

Worship Experience:

_____________________

If you have not repented of your sins and made Jesus your Lord and Savior, please do so NOW! If you do not have a personal love relationship with Jesus, please invite Jesus into your heart NOW! CLICK HERE!

Return To Directory

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

4/LgEzignZqptd-cND_bC7nqoSgJSKNW4xZjrdx-Kn4EVD2kixfcnKXYc