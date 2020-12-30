Dream With GOD 40-Day Devotional Day 4: Becoming Myself: Embracing God’s Dream For Your Life





Becoming Myself : The most important journey we can ever take is to become our true selves, the person God created us to be, the person God had in mind when He dreamed of us before we were knit together in our mother’s womb.

Life is a paradox; the more of God’s we become, the more we discover who we truly are.

God wants us to dream with Him. We are all on a spiritual journey to recover, uncover, and discover our God ordained purpose. “Becoming Myself” is a beautiful reminder that we are deeply loved, accepted, and celebrated by God – not someday, when we have it all together, but right now.

In Stasi Eldredge’s most intimate book yet, she shares her own struggles as she shows readers how God is faithfully unveiling who we truly are in Him. God loves us. He is committed to our success.

Becoming Myself: Embracing God’s Dream For You! (Video Session)

______________________________________________

Dreaming With God: Secrets To Redesigning Your World (Video Sessions)

Forget about redesigning your living room. How about redesigning your LIFE! Bill Johnson reveals the secrets of partnering with God’s unlimited supply of everything to transform your family, community, your job or business, the nation, and the world. “

Scripture Meditations:

(Click link to read scriptures)



Prayer:

Father, Please give me the courage to dream with You; knowing that often times the path before me is difficult. Yet, You promise to never leave me nor forsake me. As I commit myself to Your process, You will daily strengthen me to walk in the fullness of my destiny. Father, please help me to see what You see in me. If there is any area in my life where I am not not living to my fullest potential in YOU, please help me to partner with You, dream with You, and agree with You, so that Your Kingdom realities are established in every area of my life.



Father, please help me to make the right choices in life so that I can experience Your goodness in this life and in the life to come. In Yeshua’s name – Amen.

Assignment:

PRAY – During this 40-Day journey, let us pray that God would reveal, unfold, uncover, and recover the destiny, plans, blessings, and purpose that He has ordained for us. Let us pray for open doors of opportunity, divine alignment, and divine encounters. Let us pray that God will bring clarity and right alignment to us regarding His purpose in every area of our lives. As God’s plans for us unfold, let us pray for wisdom, discernment, direction, and strategies to implement His will. Let us continually pray in our prayer language and in our understanding.

JOURNAL – During this 40-Day journey, let us write in our prayer journals. Allow God to speak to you and show you the plans that He has for you.

WORSHIP – Praise and worship invites God’s presence. Let’s focus on building a lifestyle of worship during this season of prayer.

Worship Experience:

_____________________

