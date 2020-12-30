New Year 2021: Moving From Anxiety To Awe:

( Genesis Chapter 26) tells us of Isaac’s difficult sojourn during the time of famine. Suffering and hard times are not unique to this era. Genesis 26:12-13) “Isaac sowed in that land {during a time of famine}, and received in the same year a hundredfold: and the Lord blessed him . And the man waxed great , and went forward , and grew until he became very great.” Dark times often become great opportunities for those who have great FAITH and great STEALTH. God wants us to transition from fear to FAITH.tells us that

It is interesting to note that even during the time of famine, Isaac kept on dreaming. He kept on believing for better things. Isaac kept re-digging the wells of his Father Abraham; the wells that the enemy had commandeered; wells that were his inheritance, the wells that would give his life sustenance. Isaac kept moving forward until he reached his place of promise. God wants to restore us. God wants to do great things in the lives of His children; even during a crisis.

God wants us to dream with Him, so that He can establish His kingdom realities in our lives – even during hard times! Despite all the chaos we see in the world, God wants us to stay in agreement with His WORD. God wants to do GREAT things through us. There are promises He has yet to fulfil in your life. Keep trusting… Keep believing… God is not finished yet! I’m going after the life I prayed for – PERIOD!”

Isaiah 5:7:

“For the Lord God will help Me, therefore shall I not be confounded; therefore have I set My face like a flint, and I know that I shall not be ashamed.”

Despite what we see in this world God wants us to keep our gaze upon Him (Colossians Chapter 3). Whose report will we believe? We will believe the report of the Lord! Regardless of what we must endure in this world, the Believer has the advantage; either God will shield us from calamity as He did the children of Israel during the plagues of Egypt or He will return for us and establish His glorious Kingdom on earth! (1 Thessalonians 4:16-17). Either way, its a win-win for every child of God.” 1 Corinthians 2:9:

“But as it is written: “Eye has not seen, nor ear heard, Nor have entered into the heart of man; The things which God has prepared for those who love Him.” As Believers, we must not lose sight of the AWE, WONDER, BEAUTY, & SPLENDOR of the Lord. God can change things in an INSTANT. No matter what, we must keep our eyes on Yeshua.” Psalms 27:4:

“One thing have I desired of the Lord, that will I seek after; that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to behold the beauty of the Lord, and to enquire in his temple.”

May the Lord empower you to prosper, grow, move forward, and wax great in this coming New Year, In the MIGHTY name of Yeshua – AMEN!” Encouragement From God’s Word:

Worship Experience:

Additional Resources:

If you have not repented of your sins and made Jesus your Lord and Savior, please do so NOW! If you do not have a personal love relationship with Jesus, please invite Jesus into your heart NOW! CLICK HERE!

