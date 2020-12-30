“The Lord said to my Lord ,’Sit at my right hand until I put your enemies under your feet.”

The Sword may destroy your enemies, but the Scepter will secure your inheritance.”

For too long, we have been battling against the forces of darkness when we should be ruling over them! It is time to shed our spiritual warrior mentality and take our rightful seat as RULERSs in the Kingdom of God.

Wanda Alger is a nationally recognized prayer leader who wants to activate you as a ruling co-heir with Jesus. In Moving from Sword to Scepter, you will discover how to displace demonic forces and release Heaven’s rule from a place of spiritual authority, both personally and corporately as the Ekklesia of God.

This revelatory prayer protocol will teach you how to:

Engage in victorious spiritual warfare, modeling practices from the Book of Acts.

Function as a spiritual governor, ruling in the midst of the enemy.

Operate in spiritual protocols that defeat strongholds.

Displace and occupy enemy territory.

Practice apostolic prayer and intercession.

Discover how to rule as the Ekklesia of God!

___________________________________________________________