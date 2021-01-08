Navigating Chaos W/Emma Stark Ep:102

Its easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled. All the world’s a stage. Politics is the biggest ‘psy-ops’ of all times. Republican vs. Democrat = Different roads to the same destination: A New World Order via civil unrest. This is an old method of world dominance called the Hegelian Dialectic, aka order out of chaos. Jesus is our only answer!”

Emma Stark and Prophets from the United Kingdom give American Believers a strong reminder that we have given to politics that which should only be reserved for God. God is redirecting our FOCUS and ATTENTION back on Him. God is not coming to establish Himself through a political party. He is coming and every eye will see HIM (Revelations 1:7). God wants us to see HIM; not politicians, not man – HIM – ONLY HIM! When God is finished loosening our grip we will see HIM. A spirit of judgement is in the earth. God must deal with our idolatries, including political idolatry. Emma gives America a strong warning. We must put our trust in God and not in politicians.”

Conquering The Spirit of Distraction:

To become distracted is to be drawn away from the attention of your original position, goal, purpose, direction, or interest. The enemy uses distraction to ambush us and draw us away from our peace, purpose,, strength, safety, and destiny. Often distractions will appear as noble deeds and good works. Before we realize what’s happening, we find ourselves overwhelmed and too weak to resist the concentration of the enemy’s attacks because we neglected to maintain our spiritual strength.

In (Joshua 5:13-15), Joshua led Israel in battle, he asked the LORD, “Are You for us or for our enemies?” You would think that the LORD would answer, “I am on Israel’s side.” However, the LORD responded: “NEITHER, I am on the LORD’s side.” Likewise, we should consider standing on the LORD’S side as He deals with the heart of man-kind in these latter days.

Jeremiah 17:9-10:

The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it? I the Lord search the heart, I try the reins, even to give every man according to his ways, and according to the fruit of his doings.”

What’s Your FOCUS?

Storm clouds are roaring over this nation – over our economy? FEAR NOT! We have a Helper. Yehovah Sabaoth – The LORD of Hosts is His name!

Joshua 5:13-15:

“Now it came to pass when Joshua was near Jericho that he lifted up his eyes and looked, and behold, there was a man standing in front of him with his sword drawn in his hand. Joshua approached him and said to him: “Are you for us or for our adversaries?” “Neither,” He said. “Rather, I have now come as commander of Adonai’s army.”

Then Joshua fell on his face to the ground and worshipped. Then he asked him, “What is my lord saying to his servant?” Then the commander of Adonai’s army replied to Joshua, “Take your sandal off of your foot, for the place where you are standing is holy.” And Joshua did so.”

The LORD appeared to Joshua as a MAN OF WAR with His sword drawn at His side. The Captain of the Hosts of the Armies of Heaven fought alongside the children of Israel, causing them to FIGHT WITH VIGOR. The LORD of Hosts DESTROYS principalities, DISGRACES powers, OVERTHROWS dominions, TOPPLES thrones, BRINGS DOWN the high places, and DISMANTLES satanic agendas.

Notice, the LORD’S response to Joshua. In the middle of intense battle, the LORD led Joshua into worship. The LORD could have instructed Joshua with a strategic battle plan. The LORD could have encouraged Joshua by telling him that He would defeat all his enemies. Yet, the LORD led Joshua into worship!

In the middle of intense warfare, Joshua took of his sandals and fell on his face before the LORD of HOSTS – in reverent – deep – intimate – worship. Every arrow targeted at Joshua was thwarted! The threats of his enemies was drowned-out in praise! The war cry on the battlefield became faint as Joshua was swept away in the presence of the LORD in worship. PRAISE & WORSHIP is the best battle plan we can ever have! WORSHIP is our warfare our PRAISE is a WEAPON!”

If you are feeling overwhelmed by crisis, I urge you to call on the name of the Yehovah Sabaoth. Call on His name until peace comes. Call on His name until your joy is restored. Call on His name until your accusers are silenced. Call on His name until EVERY ARROW targeted against our government falls to the ground. Call on His name until every satanic agenda is dismantled.

Abba sits high and He sees EVERYTHING. Thy Kingdom come. Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven. We pray for the day when God’s kingdom is established on the earth. When Yeshua comes then we will truly know what it means to be one nation under God with liberty and justice for all. Until then…we wait… we watch… we pray.”

Worship Experience:

Additional Resources:

If you have not repented of your sins and made Jesus your Lord and Savior, please do so NOW! If you do not have a personal love relationship with Jesus, please invite Jesus into your heart NOW! CLICK HERE!

