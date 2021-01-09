Most of what we have been led to believe about how the world’s system operate is a lie. Therefore, we should not put our trust in corrupt political systems. In this hour, God is dealing with our idolatries, including political idolatry. We must put our trust in our Heavenly Father now more than ever. We are watching the end-times unfold right before our very eyes. When the LORD returns every eye will see Him. (Revelations 1:7). In the midst of political chaos, Yeshua wants us to keep our eyes fixed on Him and only Him.”

Its easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled. All the world’s a stage. Politics is the biggest ‘psy-ops’ of all times. Republican vs. Democrat = Different roads to the same destination: A New World Order via civil unrest. This is an old method of world dominance called the Hegelian Dialectic, aka order out of chaos. Jesus is our only answer!”

Secret Societies: Who Really Runs The World?

Much has been written about secret societies and the nefarious powers that control them. In this series interesting evidence is given that will aide in your research as to who really stands behind earthly powers and seats of authority.”

