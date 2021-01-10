Political Idolatry: Have Your Political Views Become An Idol?

Are your political views and convictions growing in intensity? Have you distanced yourself from friends or family who may have opposing views?

Well, its time to take a deep pause. Take a step back and refocus our attention on the SOVEREIGNTY of our God.”

We live in a media saturated environment where hate and division are being used to trigger our emotions. In such an environment, As Believer’s we must check ourselves before we become sidetracked, especially when intense emotions are triggered when we believe that we are right and that others are wrong.

Its easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled. All the world’s a stage. Politics is the biggest ‘psy-ops’ of all times. Republican vs. Democrat = Different roads to the same destination: A New World Order via civil unrest. This is an old method of world dominance called the Hegelian Dialectic, aka order out of chaos. Jesus is our only answer!”

We are currently in the midst of a global pandemic, widespread demonstrations about racial injustices, and tensions over the current political landscape. Media outlets on both the left and right are using language and tactics to inflame anger, alienate, and disparage whomever ‘the other’ might be. As a result, there are growing levels of disrespect and hatred towards people who hold different political views. As followers of Yeshua, how do we know when we have crossed the line?

Signs of Political Idolatry:





Who Am I Putting My Trust In?

Political idolatry happens when we begin fixating on what a human leader or political party can do for us more than we focus our eyes on our Heavenly Father, our true provider who calls us to trust Him and not worry (Matthew 6:25-34).

People often enter into idolatry because they feel the need for safety and security. Life can be hard and even if we are experiencing good times, there is a sense that we do not want them to end.

It doesn’t take much to realize how truly fragile, vulnerable, and powerless we are in this world. The pandemic alone, with all its recent economic ripple effects, has made this painfully clear even for many who thought they could control their destinies. In times of uncertainty we must trust our Heavenly Father now more than ever.

How Am I Treating People Who Disagree With Me?

When we interact with people who see political and social issues differently than we, are we treating them with kindness so we bear the image of our Heavenly Father (Matthew 5:43-48)?

God will judge us for how we speak about people, and for the names we call them (Matthew 5:21-24).

Where Is My Loyalty Being Placed?

The next step in discerning if we are letting our political views become an idol is to look to where our loyalties and allegiances are placed. When faced with a choice between what political leaders are asking and what Scripture asks of us as followers of Yeshua, which actions do we take?

Do we take our cues from political leaders and fear them, or do we fear God, the one who deserves our ultimate allegiance (Luke 12:2-5)?

The Costs of Political Idolatry:

Sometimes, we might make light of these things and rationalize why it is OK to choose political rhetoric and divisive behavior over behaviors and attitudes God calls us to in Scripture. However, to ignore Godly virtues comes at a great price (1 John 2:1-11).

Made In His Image:

When Yeshua began His public ministry, His disciples thought that the Messiah had come to deal with Rome, and deliver them from political oppression. However, the Messiah had come to deliver them from something far greater – eternal separation from God.

No matter how much we love this present world this is not our eternal home. We must develop an eternal focus in order to successfully navigate the end-times.

When we accept Yeshua as our Lord and Savior, we become children of God (Romans 8:14-17), and the chief aim of our lives is to grow in His likeness; and receive our eternal reward (2 Corinthians 5:14-21).

Political idolatry will form in us a different core identity, and from that a very different ‘likeness’ emerges. When we prioritize our politics above our faith in God we begin to resemble the message of politicians and pundits on the right or the left more than our risen LORD.”

A Marred Witness:

When we prioritize our politics above our faith in God we become marred witnesses.”

The world is watching Believer’s behave badly. Rather than seeing Believer’s who have hope in our MIGHTY God with ultimate power and authority, who is ushering in His eternal kingdom, they see people rallying around political figures and behaving in ways that is contradictory to God’s word.

Yeshua taught His followers that people would know us by our love one for another (John 13:34-35), however political idolatry instigates hate and ridicule.

So, at a time when a broken world needs the witness of Yeshua more than ever, our political ideologies clouds and disfigures the witness of LOVE we are to reflect.

When people substitute teachings of Yeshua for political ideologies, the result is a broken society.”

For example, Rwanda was once dubbed the “most Christian” of all nations. Yet extreme violence ravaged the country, because professing Christians chose political idolatry over loyalty to the teachings of Yeshua.

God Deserves Better From Us:

The world needs to see our Risen Lord living though us.”

In the midst of a global pandemic, protests, and economic turmoil, Christianity proclaims that it has “good news” to share with the world. The Lamb of God, through His sacrificial work on the cross, took away divisions among people where hatred and prejudice had separated them for generations.

Through His blood, He reconciled man-kind (Eph. 2:11-22), He destroyed economic and racial barriers (1 Cor. 12:13), gender barriers (Gal. 3:28), and other seemingly irreconcilable cultural differences (Col. 3:10-12).

Whatever your protest, God has the answer! Yeshua reconciled to Himself ALL THINGS. Whether things on earth or things in heaven, by making peace through His blood, shed on the cross.

God has done so much for us through the blood of Yeshua that He deserves to have no other idols before Him.

It doesn’t mean that we don’t engage in political processes and seek to influence our societies. It does mean we keep Yeshua and His teachings first and foremost in our lives. AMEN!

Navigating Chaos & Political Unrest:

Emma Stark and Prophets from the United Kingdom give American Believers a strong reminder that we have given to politics that which should only be reserved for God. God is redirecting our FOCUS and ATTENTION back on Him.

Prophetic Soaking Experience:

Favor with God is birthed from experiencing a love relationship with our Heavenly Father. As we grow in intimacy with our God who loves us; we experience our Father happily indulging Himself in our lives because He has a definite-intentional bias towards us.”

Additional Resources:

If you have not repented of your sins and made Jesus your Lord and Savior, please do so NOW! If you do not have a personal love relationship with Jesus, please invite Jesus into your heart NOW! CLICK HERE!

