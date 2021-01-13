The Bloodlines of The US Presidents: The New World Order Connection:

Its easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled. All the world’s a stage. Politics is the biggest ‘psy-ops’ of all times. Republican vs. Democrat = Different roads to the same destination: A New World Order via civil unrest. This is an old method of world dominance called the Hegelian Dialectic, aka order out of chaos.

The Hegelian Dialectic Explained:

The Bloodlines Of The US Presidents: The New World Order Connection:

Did you know that all (except Martin Van Buren) of the U.S. presidents, including President Trump, descend from the Plantagenet pedigreed monarch, King John who signed the Magna Carta in 1215 as well as Charlemagne – the brutal eighth century King of the Franks.

If anyone still out there thinks “elections” are how presidents are put into office please do your research.”

Every presidential election in America, since George Washington in 1789 to our current presidential election-fiasco is won by the candidate with the most royal genes, i.e., the candidate most willing to propagate the illuminati agenda.

Have you wondered why, all Republican candidates, promise to end abortion or defund planned parenthood but they never do? This is because both parties appear to be on different sides, but behind the scenes they play for the same team.”

So, while country-men battle one another to the point of lunacy over whether Republicans or Democrats recieved the most votes, the illuminati agenda progresses.

The same goes with the banking families in America. George Bush and Barbara Bush are from the same bloodline – the Pierce bloodline, which changed its name from Percy, when they crossed the Atlantic. Percy is one of the aristocratic families of Britain, to this day. They were involved in the Gunpowder Plot to blow up Parliament at the time of Guy Fawkes say researchers.

If America declared its independence from the European monarchies in 1776, how is it possible that every single U.S. president has descended from European monarchs?”



If presidents are democratically elected as we are told, what are the odds that we would always elect members of British and French royal bloodlines to lead us? This makes me wonder about the Freemason heritage of our founding fathers and their intentions for establishing the new world.”

So it goes, many of the 45 U.S. presidents share kinship to what is called the Merovingian bloodline, and/or the Windsor-Bush bloodline aka the 13th Illuminati bloodline. Now we see why U.S. presidents are not chosen by ballot, they are chosen by bloodline.

The Truth Is Often Stranger Than Fiction:

So which of our current presidential candidates have the senior royal bloodline?

Researchers link President-Elect Biden to the Duke of Poland, Mieszko I. Mieszko I, who ruled between 960-992, is known for being related to several famous rulers such as Canute the Great (King of England, Denmark and Norway). King Canute ruled from 1016 to 1035; and King Henry III (Emperor of the Holy Roman Empire), who ruled from 1046 to 1056.

According to researchers, President Trump is related to John of Gaunt, a 14th century royal. Gaunt, who was the 1st Duke of Lancaster, was the son of King Edward III.

Biden ‘trumps’ Trump in the royal bloodline pecking order. So it’s not surprising that he was chosen to sit in the country’s highest political seat. Although it appears that President-Elect Biden has the most senior royal lineage, the Illuminati has set up the perfect chess match. They have an insurgent on both sides. It doesn’t matter if Biden or Trump takes the oath of office – either one will carry out the illuminati agenda from differing perspectives. Are you awake to the MATRIX? WAKE UP AMERICA!”

Beloveds, please do your research to find out what’s going on in the world so that you won’t be caught off-guard when things hit the fan. During the end-times, there will be race riots, marital law, population control, chips that track our every move, vaccines that alter our DNA, and the stripping away of our constitutional rights. Wake Up! Watch! PRAY! JESUS is our ONLY answer!

It was never God’s intention to have wicked man rule over man-kind. God warned Israel of that when they begged for a king (1 Samuel Chapter 8).

So now that we are stuck with this corrupt political system, we humbly ask God for His MERCY and DIVINE INTERVENTION until HE COMES!

Biden can not save us! Trump can not save us! Only JESUS can save us. We must look to JESUS! We are citizens of an even better Kingdom!”

The Hegelian Dialectic: Order Out of Chaos – A Political Psy-Op:

Navigating Chaos & Political Unrest: Don’t fall for the okey-doke. There is spiritual wickedness in high places. These dark powers have been stirring up black vs white sentiments and political animosities for centuries. Their goal is to create race riots and civil war. They’re purposely destroying the economy and the American political system so that they can usher in a new authoritative regime. Just like the first civil war brought forth a new society, the civil war they have planned will usher in the New World Order. Please don’t put your trust in politicians. We must trust our Heavenly Father, now more than ever. We are watching the end times unfold right before our eyes.”

If you have not repented of your sins and made Jesus your Lord and Savior, please do so NOW! If you do not have a personal love relationship with Jesus, please invite Jesus into your heart NOW! CLICK HERE!

