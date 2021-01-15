DECEPTION: The Trump Prophecies: It’s A Trap!

There is coming a RECALIBRATION to the spiritual landscape in America and a REFORMATION to the prophetic movement.”

I am so excited y’all as Charles Dickens wrote “it was the best of times it was the worst of times. I believe there is a reformation and a maturation coming to the end-time Church. Our heavenly Father is loosening our grip and dependence upon this demonic world’s system so that we can be the WILD ONES, the FIERCE ONES, the FEARLESS ONES, the BURNING ONES. Our old dependences just won’t work in this NEW SEASON. The remnant within the remnant will rise out of what looks like devastation and what looks like destruction. The TRAINING WHEELS are coming off y’all. This is the JESUS MOVEMENT and JESUS will be the CENTER of it all!!!!

It is imperative going forward that the American Church PURGES itself of political leaven. No more yielding to the political prophets and pseudo-messiahs of the kingdoms of this world. We, the Bride of Christ, have the Iron SCEPTER TO RULE THE NATIONS. We want abortion to end then LET’S BE THE CHURCH and stop waiting for wicked politicians to our job for us. And the next time evangelicals pick a Messiah please find one who is Christ-like. Put the Kingdom First… Not politics. (credit: theyoungapostles.com)”

Malachi 3:3:

“And he shall sit as a refiner and purifier of silver: and he shall purify the sons of Levi, and purge them as gold and silver, that they may offer unto the LORD an offering in righteousness.”

Brainwashed, Blind, & Wretched:

God has granted preachers the awesome opportunity to point the way to Yeshua. God has given minister’s various platforms to encourage His children to have an intimate-love relationship with HIM! This is the assignment of the man/woman of God. Our assignment is not to become political pundits of a demonic political system.”

Revelations 3:17:

“You say, ‘I am rich; I have acquired wealth and do not need a thing.’ But you do not realize that you are wretched, pitiful, poor, blind and naked.

The heart of our HEAVENLY FATHER is GREIVED! Instead of pointing the way to Yeshua, preaching the Kingdom of God, many evangelical preachers have herald that God will use a president to end corruption, deter His judgement upon the wicked, and delay the glorious return of our Lord and Savior YESHUA!

How is that remotely near what the LORD says about the end-times in the Bible. In (Matthew Chapters 24-25), Yeshua tells us plainly what to expect during the end-times. Yeshua makes no mention of God using a man to bring reprieve or redemption in the latter days. In fact, God’s word warns us of the Anti-Christ Spirit that will DECEIVE many.”

Matthew 24:22-25:

“If those days had not been cut short, no one would survive, but for the sake of the elect those days will be shortened. At that time if anyone says to you, ‘Look, here is the Messiah!’ or, ‘There he is!’ do not believe it. For false messiahs and false prophets will appear and perform great signs and wonders to deceive, if possible, even the elect. See, I have told you ahead of time.”

Read: Christians Prophesying Trump’s Victory & Not Backing Down!

To this very hour – instead of preaching the GOSPEL – evangelical ministries are continuously derailing Believers’ attention away from our HEAVENLY FATHER with fantastical hopes that somehow before January 20th (and possibly thereafter), God will bring about a victory for President Trump. Let us look at a few reasons why many believers have lost their focus on God:”

Our Love For This Present World:

1 John 2:15-17:

“Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world, the love of the Father is not in him. For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh, and the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life, is not of the Father, but is of the world. And the world passeth away, and the lust thereof: but he that doeth the will of God abideth for ever.”

The Benefits Of Kingdom Life Without Our Soon Coming King:

2 Timothy 4:8:

“Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day–and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.”

Yeshua Is No Longer Our ONE THING:

Psalms 27:4:

“One thing have I desired of the Lord, that will I seek after; that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to behold the beauty of the Lord, and to enquire in his temple.”

REPENT – REPENT – REPENT!!!

Let’s be honest we all miss-hear God at times. We are all learning to walk with Him. When this happens we should just repent, openly correct our error, and be restored in God’s goodness and grace. Among the preachers who have repented for propagated the Trump prophecy is evangelical preacher, Jeremiah Johnson, who recanted his presidential predictions in a spirit of humility and repentance; explaining that he had taken his eyes off of God, while urging others to RE-FOCUS their attention on our HEAVENLY FATHER and the glorious return of our KING. The preacher received a firestorm of hate mail and death threats from Believers because of their fanatical loyalty to a politician whom they believe God has sent to save them.

Jeremiah Johnson wrote: I have received multiple death threats and thousands upon thousands of emails from Christians saying the nastiest and most vulgar things I have ever heard toward my family and ministry. I have been labeled a coward, sellout, a traitor to the Holy Spirit, and cussed out at least 500 times. I fully expected to be called a false prophet etc., in some circles, but I could have never dreamed in my wildest imagination that so much satanic attack would come from prophetic people… over president Trump.”

Has a Spirit of witchcraft and deception overtaken the land??? Are Believers that blind? Are we that capable of being deceived. Do we love this world so much that we grasp at politicians to save us; rather than looking to Yeshua for our redemption. This says a lot about Believers in America! WAKE UP!! In the country with the most religious freedom in the world, we should know better.”

The fight over the Trump prophecies has brought a deep division in the evangelical Church world and has given evangelicals a serious credibility issue. To make matters worse the QAnon movement’s wild speculations that Trump will engage the military to take back Washington have inflamed some Pentecostal prophets. Many evangelical leaders predicted Trump’s re-election starting around 2018, according to J. Gordon Melton, Professor of religious studies at Baylor University. After that preachers like “mocking-birds” all began to prophesy the same thing. Only a handful of obscure prophets, got it right. This is the second major hit that the prophetic-evangelical movement has taken in less than a year. The first was during a 2019 Prophetic Summit where the whose-who of the elite prophets of the movement were in attendance – none of them hinted that anything like the coronavirus was coming.

Could it be that our Heavenly FATHER is not speaking through individuals with such vested political interests….? God will speak through those who have no agenda or motives. If you desire to be used by God, your politcs must be placed on the threshing floor. God is looking for individuals who are SOLD OUT to HIM – ONLY HIM!

James A. Beverley, a research professor at Tyndale University in Toronto, called this matter the most significant crisis in the history of the modern charismatic movement. Released last month, Beverley’s new book, The QAnon Deception, explores how some famous Christian preachers continue to incite Believers to put their focus in political uprisings and espionage rather than in our ALMIGHTY GOD, who is capable of establishing His Kingdom through HIS CHURCH not a corrupt political system – WAKE UP PEOPLE!

Dr. Michael Brown, famously known for the Brownsville Revival said, I believe many leaders looked at Trump as a political Messiah who would fight our battles and give the Church back its voice, etc. However, people are speaking without accountability and sometimes prophecy is what we desire. The end result is a situation Brown said is the largest-scale deception he’s seen in his 49 years of following Jesus.”

Dr. Michael Brown was one of the few in the movement who sounded an early alarm that the prophets could be wrong when he published (a cautionary Dec. 15 essay). His “Line of Fire” talk show now includes warnings against folks who he said “prophesy falsely.” Dr. Brown reported, ‘I’ve been called the servant of Satan, a spawn of Baal, Deep State, and a Mossad agent, because I am not standing with the prophets. Rather than to admit their error, Brown says some prophets have already concocted a scenario where Trump will be inaugurated “in heaven” and that God will replace Biden with Trump sometime this spring. This could be apostasy, he said, people losing their bearings in God. It’s going to get hysterical…’”

In my opinion this is all a distraction from the enemy. My question to my evangelical friends who still believe the Trump prophecies, How is any of this behavior Christ like? Have we all lost our minds! This is CRAZY. The world is watching Believers behave very badly. Why would anyone want to listen to anything we have to say? WAKE UP! There is a spirit of deception (anti-Christ) in the land. Many will be deceived during the end-times. Please keep your FOCUS on God in the latter days and stay faithful to God’s word ALONE!

Proverbs 6:19:

There are six things the Lord hates, seven that are detestable to him: haughty eyes, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked schemes, feet that are quick to rush into evil, a false witness who pours out lies and a person who stirs up conflict in the community.”

Navigating Chaos: Overcoming The Spirit of Distraction:

Its easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled. All the world’s a stage. Politics is the biggest ‘psy-ops’ of all times. Republican vs. Democrat = Different roads to the same destination: A New World Order via CIVIL UNREST. This is an old method of world dominance called the Hegelian Dialectic, aka order out of chaos. Jesus is our only answer!

Emma Stark from the United Kingdom gives American Believers a strong reminder that we have given to this world’s system that which should only be reserved for God. God is redirecting our FOCUS and ATTENTION back on Him. God is not coming to establish Himself through a political party. He is coming and every eye will see HIM (Revelations 1:7). God wants us to see HIM; not politicians, not man – HIM – ONLY HIM! When God is finished loosening our grip we will see HIM. Emma gives America a strong warning! “

Worship Experience:

Additional Resources:

________________

For Additional Prayer Resources – CLICK HERE!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Instagram



Like this: Like Loading...

4/LgEzignZqptd-cND_bC7nqoSgJSKNW4xZjrdx-Kn4EVD2kixfcnKXYc