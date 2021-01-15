Parable of the Ten Virgins: Cultivating Intimacy With The Bridegroom (The End-Times):

The greatest REVIVAL as well as the greatest TRIBULATION in history will occur in the generation in which Yeshua (Jesus) returns.”

In (Matthew Chapters 24-25), Yeshua (Jesus) taught on the end-times. In (Matthew 24:3-31). Yeshua identified the signs of the times that will indicate the generation of His return. As Believers, the Parable of the Ten Virgins has a very vital message for us today.

Matthew 25:1-6:

“Then shall the kingdom of heaven be likened unto ten virgins, which took their lamps, and went forth to meet the bridegroom. And five of them were wise, and five were foolish. They that were foolish took their lamps, and took no oil with them: But the wise took oil in their vessels with their lamps. While the bridegroom tarried, they all slumbered and slept. And at midnight there was a cry made, Behold, the bridegroom cometh; go ye out to meet him.”

Who Does The Ten Virgins Represent?

The Bible says that in these latter days, that Kingdom (Believers) would be like Ten Virgins. Some were wise and some were foolish. Yet, they all slumbered and slept as they waited on the Bridegroom’s return. I believe this illustrates the restful disposition that we should have while we wait expectantly on Yeshua’s (Jesus’) return.”

In (Matthew 13:30), Yeshua taught that the wheat and tares would grow together and that He would do the separating at the end of the age. The wheat represents mature Believers and the tares represents worldly Believers. In (Matthew 24:9) Yeshua also highlighted the resistance – persecution God’s people would encounter and the need for endurance during hard times (Matthew 24:13).

Who Makes The Call: “Behold The Bridegroom Cometh?”

Who makes the call to say that Messiah is coming? I believe this could be the role of God’s servants. In the latter days, I believe that God will raise up individuals that will preach an end-time message, to prepare the Bride (Believers) for the the coming of our Bridegroom (Yeshua).”

When Is The Bridegroom Returning?

Matthew 24:33-36:

“Even so, when you see all these things [the birth pains], you know that it is near, right at the door. Truly I tell you, this generation will certainly not pass away until all these things have happened. Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will never pass away. But about that day or hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father.”

(Matthew Chapter 24:8) tells that the birth pains are the signs that preceede Yeshua’s coming. Yeshua confirms in (Matthew 24:33-36), that certain signs will indicate that His return is “near.” Although, no one knows the day or the hour of our Savior’s return we must live like He can return at any moment,”

Ecclesiastes 3:11b:

“God has planted eternity in the hearts of men, even so, many cannot see the whole scope of God’s work from beginning to end.”

2 Timothy 4:8:

“Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day–and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.”

The allegorical application of the parable of the Ten Virgins is transparent. God desires His children to be prepared as we await the Bridegroom’s return.”

Hebrews 10:37-38:

“For, in just a little while, He who is coming will come and will not delay. But my righteous one will live by faith. And I take no pleasure in the one who shrinks back.”

What Does The Lamp Represent?

Psalm 119:105:

“Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.”

The Ten Virgins all have lamps, which likely represents the Word of God. All ten virgins knew God’s word. The Word of God is a light that shines to guide us in the way we should walk. Those who heed the Word of God will prepare for His coming!

What Does The Oil Represent?

I believe the oil represents the presence of God’s Spirit (Holy Spirit) in our lives (Isaiah 61:1; Acts 10:38). It is the oil (Holy Spirit) that kindles our love relationship and intimacy with our Bridegroom. While our Bridegroom tarries, intimacy with God will keep our hearts close to Him.

This parable indicates that a person who has an intimate walk with God will be prepared when the Bridegroom returns. Our scripture text mentions that the virgins who were not prepared had to purchase oil. I believe that this means, that a price is to be paid to obtain the oil. If we desire to enjoy the continual presence of God in our lives, we must spend time at the feet of Yeshua in praise, worship, adoration, and intimacy – and in studying God’s word. We must resist constant bombardments and distractions that separate us from a love relationship with God.”

1 Timothy 4:16:

“Give attention to yourself and your teaching. Persevere in these things, for in doing so you will save yourself and those who hear you.”

At Midnight:

It’s interesting that the loud cry goes out at “midnight.” I believe, that midnight represents spiritual darkness. We are living in the latter days, where sin abounds everywhere.

When the cry went out at midnight, what do the ten virgins do? They “trimmed their lamps.” What is the purpose of trimming a lamp? The answer is: To illuminate and to make something shine more brightly.

The wise virgins had enough OIL (Holy Spirit) to carry them through the darkness (midnight) to meet the Bridegroom. However, the five foolish virgins realized that they did not have any OIL. They did not have an intimate relationship with God. The foolish virgins had been distracted and were not ready when the loud cry went out. They were taken by surprise and had not prepared themselves.”

Yeshua’s return is imminent, we need to BE READY because there won’t be any time to get ready. Today is the day of salvation (2 Corinthians 6:2).

So what can we learn from the parable of the Ten Virgins? First, if we have not received Messiah Yeshua as our savior, we must to ask Yeshua into our hearts.

We must cultivate a love relationship with God by spending time in God’s presence in worship , devotion , and adoration.

We must study the Word of God for ourselves.

We must ask God to fill us with His Spirit and show us His truth.

We must actively separate ourselves from sin.

1 Thessalonians 5:4-5:

“But you, brethren, are not in darkness, so that this Day should overtake you as a thief. You are all sons of light and sons of the day. We are not of the night nor of darkness.”

1 John 1:5-7:

“This is the message we have heard from him and proclaim to you, that God is light, and in him is no darkness at all. If we say we have fellowship with him while we walk in darkness, we lie and do not practice the truth. But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus his Son cleanses us from all sin.”

Awake! Awake!

Beloveds, there is a spirit of deception (anti-Christ) in the land. Many will be deceived during the end-times. Please keep your FOCUS on God in the latter days and stay faithful to God’s word ALONE!”

The parable of the Ten Virgins reminds me of the times in which we live today. Even the most devout believer can become distracted by the cares of life of life. We are about to enter a season of epic proportion. If we ever needed God, we need Him now. We must look up! Our redemption is near. We must GET READY and STAY READY! PREPARE!

Navigating Chaos: Overcoming The Spirit of Distraction:

Emma Stark from the United Kingdom give American Believers a strong reminder that we have given to this world’s system that which should only be reserved for God. God is redirecting our FOCUS and ATTENTION back on Him. God is not coming to establish Himself through a political party. He is coming and every eye will see HIM (Revelations 1:7). When God is finished loosening our grip we will see HIM. A spirit of judgement is in the earth. God must deal with our idolatries, including political idolatry. Emma gives America a strong warning! We must put our trust in God!”

