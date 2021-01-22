The New Jesus Movement: The Reformation, Recalibration, & Maturation of The End-Time Church!

Psalm 102:16:

“When the LORD shall build up ZION, He shall appear in His GLORY!”

Charles Dickens wrote “it was the best of times it was the worst of times.” I believe there is a REFORMATION and a MATURATION coming to the end-time Church. Our heavenly Father is loosening our grip and dependence upon this demonic world’s system so that we can be the WILD ONES, the FIERCE ONES, the FEARLESS ONES, the BURNING ONES. Our old dependences just won’t work in this NEW SEASON. The remnant within the remnant will rise out of what looks like devastation and what looks like destruction. God’s children will walk in MATURITY and SOBRIETY as God smashes and dismantles our dependencies. However, during this time of dismantling, please know that deconstruction is a NECESSARY part of REBUILDING and RESHAPING! So keep your eyes FIXED on JESUS! The TRAINING WHEELS are coming off! This is the JESUS MOVEMENT and JESUS is the CENTER of it all!!!!”

A New Era: Moving From The Church Age – To The Kingdom Age:

Luke 17:20-21:

Once, on being asked by the Pharisees when the kingdom of God would come, Jesus replied, “The coming of the kingdom of God is not something that can be observed, nor will people say, ‘Here it is,’ or ‘There it is,’ because the kingdom of God is in your midst.”

We are about to experience the MANIFEST GLORY of our King on earth like never before, and there is much warfare concerning that. I believe that this will be a significant time of VISITATION and RESET for God’s people. The greatest REVIVAL as well as the greatest TRIBULATION will occur in the generation in which Jesus returns.”

Please enjoy this timely prophetic word from one of God’s General’s, Neville Johnson. given just a few months before He went home to be with the Lord:

A Prophetic Word by Neville Johnson:

“There are seasons within seasons. There are epochs or ages which mark such times as the birth and resurrection of Jesus, the fall of Jerusalem, the reformation, etc. There are seasons within seasons which are important like specific years in a decade. The last time there was such a significant timing was the beginning of the reformation in the 16th century. While this was a millstone in the history of the church, denominations began to emerge following the reformation i.e. Lutherans, Baptists, Methodists, and Pentecostals etc…”

However in this new and {last season} persecution will trigger a collapse of our dependency on the world’s systems, causing denominations and divisions to dissolve. This will be of Gods doing. We must be the people of the Kingdom of God. There will now be a period of removing the tares from the church. There must be UNITY in the CHURCH before we can walk in our FULLNESS. This must happen before the harvest begins (Matthew 13:24-30).

In this new season KINGDOM LOVE will release KINGDOM FAITH, AUTHORITY, WEALTH, and REVELATION. The season of trials will emerge into GREAT BLESSINGS just as winter gives way to springtime. True Josephs’ will come out of prison. That which has been built on the sand will disappear and that which has been built on the ROCK, the teachings of Jesus, will stand the coming storms.

The AWAKENING of the KINGDOM within you will bring a TSUNAMI of REVELATION and UNDERSTANDING. The parables of the Kingdom will also bring revelation, understanding, and insights into this Kingdom age. Change is in the air the set time to FAVOR Zion has come.”

Many have been under attack from witchcraft targeted against them and also many churches have been targeted over the last few years by this spirit. This Jezebelic spirit has hindered many but in this new season change is coming in regards to this demonic aggression. The rise of true KINGDOM POWER and AUTHORITY will begin to escalate. KINGDOM HEALTH will start to PREVAIL in the lives of many!

Psalm 102-13:

“But thou, O LORD, shalt endure for ever; and thy remembrance unto all generations. Thou shalt arise, and have mercy upon Zion: for the time to favour her, yea, the set time, is come.”

Recalibration 2021:

Worship Experience:

Additional Resources:

________________

For Additional Prayer Resources – CLICK HERE!

_____________________

If you have not repented of your sins and made Jesus your Lord and Savior, please do so NOW! If you do not have a personal love relationship with Jesus, please invite Jesus into your heart NOW! CLICK HERE!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Instagram



Like this: Like Loading...

4/LgEzignZqptd-cND_bC7nqoSgJSKNW4xZjrdx-Kn4EVD2kixfcnKXYc