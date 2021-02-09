The Janus Project: The Hip Hop Industry & Ghetto Mind Control:

The occult-driven music industry often inserts Luciferian agendas and philosophies into music in order to enchant listeners. Often messages are hidden in lyrics that give allegiance to the adversary. Satan will accept your worship whether you realize you are worshipping him or not. Understanding how music effects us will help us make wise choices about the music we listen to.”

Music is not just music. Music can be very spiritual. Music creates a DOOR , gateway, or portal with sound. The adversary often uses entertainment that is not inspired by our Heavenly Father, Yehovah, the Most High God, as a way to influence the listener.

Janus is the two-headed mythological Roman god that presided over passages, doors, and gates. A similar two-faced symbol, also representing duality, is used in theater.

The entertainment industry is designed to communicate thoughts, emotions, and ideas foundational to a pagan worldview, causing fracturing and duality in the soul. Duality is common among entertainers.

Duality in an individual consists of two opposing principles or energies. There is the true person (although broken) and the persona they portray; i.e., the entertainer and often the demonic spirit that inspires them. If the music we listen to communicates confusion, violence, self-destruction, oppression, abuse, sensuality, and rebellion towards God, the songwriter or composer is reinforcing Satan’s agenda; resulting in duality or fracturing in the mind aka Dissociative Identity Disorder.

The gatekeepers of the entertainment industry will take a gifted artist; twist and pervert them until they are corrupted and easily pliable to engage in rituals and sacrifices leaving them fractured, tormented, and even demon possessed.

In the entertainment industry, we see many artists making the Baphomet hand sign and other demonic gestures. They are paying homage and giving allegiance to Lucifer, Baphomet, Pan, and other demonic entities that have allowed them to have the temporary success they are experiencing.

I wonder how many young people have been led astray because they wanted to be like their favorite artist. When in reality these entertainers are not even who they appear to be.”

The Origins of Rebellion & Behavior Modification:

In the beginning, in the Garden of Eden, the enemy introduced sin and rebellion to separate God and mankind; tempting man to rebel against God and choose a path that was not God’s best. The enemy’s pattern of sabotage is also seen in (Numbers 22:1-4).



The scriptures tell of the children of Israel’s sojourned in the land of Moab. As God’s covenant people, God blessed the children of Israel. In fact, the children of Israel was so blessed that they were feared by the nations; including Balak, King of Moab.



(Numbers 23:1-8,) says that Balak, King of Moab, was distressed because of the vast greatness of the children of Israel that he sought Balaam, a rogue prophet, to curse Israel in order to remove them from the plains of Moab. However, God turned every curse that Balaam spoke concerning His covenant people into a blessing.

Abiding in covenant relationship with God does not automatically grant us immunity from the attacks of the enemy. We will have battles to fight. However, abiding in covenant relationship with God is the best stance we can take when dark forces rise against us.

After awhile, Balak, the King of Moab discovered that the source of Israel’s immunity was their covenant relationship with God. So Balak sent in the daughters of Moab to seduce the children of Israel into sexual immorality and idolatry – causing Israel to sin. A door was open to the enemy and the children of Israel were scattered on the plains of Moab, just as Balak had planned.

Numbers: 25:1-3:

“And Israel abode in Shittim, and the people began to commit whoredom with the daughters of Moab. And they called the people unto the sacrifices of their gods: and the people did eat, and bowed down to their gods. And Israel joined himself unto Baalpeor: and the anger of the LORD was kindled against Israel.”

Likewise, today the enemy works vigorously to separate God’s people from walking in harmony with Him; by bringing degradation and temptations into our communities that demoralize the culture of beautiful and gifted people of color.” As servants of Yeshua we must support entertainment that positively influences our communities; not terrorize our communities. Rich media moguls, with Luciferian agendas, invest substantially to perpetuate the gang-bang culture in Black communities; so that each generation can be indoctrinated with a mentality that promotes violence, poverty, sin, and death.

Matthew 6:24:

“No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money.”

The Bible tells us that man cannot serve two masters (Matthew 6:24). We must use discernment in filtering what we allow in our hearts. When agendas are pushed upon us that are in opposition to God’s Word and His plan for our lives, we must decide to take no pleasure in what displeases our Heavenly Father.”

2 Corinthians 6:17:

“Therefore, “‘Come out from among them, and be separate [HOLY},’ says the Lord. ‘Touch no unclean thing. I will receive [FAVOR} you.”

We must wake up from the matrix. We can’t walk in freedom and glorify darkness at the same time. God expects His children to think differently from the world. The music we listen to should be no exception.”

Additional Information:

Worship Experience:

