The Songwriters Secret: Decoding Occult Lyrics & Symbolism in Old School, Rock, Hip-Hop & R&B:

The occult-driven music industry often inserts Luciferian agendas and philosophies into music in order to enchant listeners. Understanding how music effects us will help us make wise choices about the music we listen to.”

Songwriters have a secret. The secret is that many songs often have hidden messages in the lyrics in dedication to the adversary, often disguised as love songs. Satan will accept your worship whether you realize you are worshipping him or not.”

Music is not just music. Music can be very spiritual. Music creates a DOOR , gateway, or portal with sound. The adversary often uses entertainment that is not inspired by our Heavenly Father, Yehovah, the Most High God, as a way to influence the listener.



Janus is the two-headed mythological Roman god that presided over passages, doors, and gates. A similar two-faced symbol, also representing duality, is used in theater.

Songwriters and composers attempt to communicate thoughts, emotions, and ideas foundational to their beliefs and worldview, causing fracturing and duality in the soul, aka Dissociative Identity Disorder.

Duality is common among entertainers. Duality in an individual consists of two opposing principles or energies. There is the true person (although broken) and the persona they portray; i.e., the entertainer and often the demonic spirits that inspire them.

If the music we listen to communicates confusion, violence, self-destruction, oppression, abuse, sensuality, and rebellion towards God, the songwriter or composer is reinforcing Satan’s agenda creating duality or fracturing in the mind.

The gatekeepers of the music industry will take a gifted artist; twist and pervert them until they are corrupted and easily pliable to engage in rituals and sacrifices leaving them fractured, tormented, and even demon possessed.

In the entertainment industry, we see many artists making the Baphomet hand-sign and other demonic gestures. They are paying homage and giving allegiance to Lucifer, Baphomet, Pan, and other demonic entities that have allowed them to enjoy temporary success.

Matthew 6:24:

““No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money.”

The Bible tells us that man cannot serve two masters (Matthew 6:24). We must use discernment in filtering what we allow in our hearts. When agendas are pushed that are in opposition to God’s Word and His plan for our lives, we must decide to take no pleasure in what displeases our Heavenly Father.”

God Inspired Music:

In (1 Samuel 16:14-23) King Saul is vexed by an evil spirit. The skillful harp playing of a young shepherd-boy named David soothed the mind of the troubled King. If music can destroy – music can also heal.

Zephaniah 3:17:

“The Lord your God is with you, the Mighty Warrior who saves. He will take great delight in you; in his love he will no longer rebuke you, but will rejoice over you with singing.”

This scripture reference reminds us that music is a creative expression of our Heavenly Father, Yehovah, The Most High God. Yehovah is the embodiment of harmony, creativity, beauty, and all that is good. Our love for music is also an expression of being made in the image of God.

Music that is inspired by our Heavenly Father ushers us into His PRESENCE, fills our souls with GLADNESS, quiets our minds with PEACE, and elevates our Spirits with DIVINE JOY! “

In (Ephesians 4:23), Apostle Paul exhorts Believers to “be renewed in the spirit of your mind.” We must wake up from the matrix. We can’t walk in freedom and glorify darkness at the same time. God expects His children to think differently from the world. The music we listen to should be no exception.

Now, let’s begin decoding occult lyrics & symbolism in old school, rock, hip-hop & R&B with UnPlugEm :”

