Super Bowl 55: Occult Symbolism Breakdown

The Super Bowl is always an occasion for spectacle and the half-time show (like every year) was no different. The Weeknd put on a show for a crowd of 25,000 at the Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, February 7th as millions watched on television around the world. The performance depicted Satan’s fall from heaven, fallen angels, demons, aliens, chaos, the masked masses, etc. The opening scene of The Weeknd’s performance was like a scene from (Revelations Chapter 9).”

Revelation 9:1-2:

“Then the fifth angel sounded: And I saw a star fallen from heaven to the earth. To him was given the key to the bottomless pit. And he opened the bottomless pit, and smoke arose out of the pit like the smoke of a great furnace. So the sun and the air were darkened because of the smoke of the pit.”

Former Chiefs RB Larry Johnson, has gone viral again after calling The Weeknd’s Super Bowl 2021 half-time performance a ‘satanic ritual’. The enemy loves to hide things in plain sight. Luciferians are bold and blatant with their agenda. Thanks to the Holy Spirit, God’s people are waking up to the Matrix. We are aware of the meanings of the hidden symbolism that details the devil’s plans foretold in their grandiose pop-culture productions. Now, let’s break-down the occult message blatantly displayed during Super bowl 55:”

Worship Experience:

