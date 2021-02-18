ENTER THE STAT ACADEMY

The Regathering: The Lost Tribes of Israel: God’s Global Family – Module 10

Imagine a global Judaism that transcends differences in geography and ethnicity. Discussions about “who is truly Jewish” will be replaced with celebration of the rich, multi-dimensional character of the Semitic people around the world.”

Throughout the Torah, there are references of redemption. The Prophet Daniel saw a future date, but was instructed not to disclose the “days to come.” In this module we will go over the theme of redemption during the end times.

Genesis 49:1

“And Jacob called his sons and said, “Come together that I may tell you what is to befall you in days to come.”

Daniel 12:9

“He said, “Go, Daniel, for these words are secret and sealed to the time of the end.”

Daniel 11:35

“Some of the knowledgeable will fall, that they may be refined and purged and whitened until the time of the end, for an interval still remains until the appointed time.”

Daniel 12:4

“But you, Daniel, keep the words secret, and seal the book until the time of the end. Many will range far and wide and knowledge will increase.”

Numbers 24:17

“What I see for them is not yet, What I behold will not be soon: A star rises from Jacob, A scepter comes forth from Israel; It smashes the brow of Moab, The foundation of all children of Seth.”

Isaiah 2:2

“In the days to come, The Mount of the LORD’s House Shall stand firm above the mountains And tower above the hills; And all the nations Shall gaze on it with joy. ”

Daniel 10:14

“So I have come to make you understand what is to befall your people in the days to come, for there is yet a vision for those days.”

Hosea 3:5

“Afterward, the Israelites will turn back and will seek the LORD their God and David their king—and they will thrill over the LORD and over His bounty in the days to come.”

Isaiah 53:5

“But he was wounded because of our sins, Crushed because of our iniquities. He bore the chastisement that made us whole, And by his bruises we were healed.”

Isaiah 2:4

“Thus He will judge among the nations And arbitrate for the many peoples, And they shall beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks: Nation shall not take up Sword against nation; They shall never again know war.”

God’s Global Family

Here we find ourselves at the end of this wonderful journey. Now that we’ve reviewed the location of millions of people around the world claiming to be from the Lost Tribes, what are we going to do about it? Through technology, a tremendous opportunity manifests to forge a great unity among Semitic people all over the world. One social network, iTribe, is designed to map out and connect communities across the globe that identify with the tribes of Israel. “

iTribe Phase I – Map out the tribes

– Map out the tribes iTribe Phase II – Disseminate content to and from and between communities across the globe (getting re-acquainted with each-other)

– Disseminate content to and from and between communities across the globe (getting re-acquainted with each-other) iTribe Phase III – Grow fund pre-fabricated sustainable community systems to these tribes across the globe

For more information on iTribe – Click Here!

