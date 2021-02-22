The Human Lifecycle

Combating Premature Death

John 10:10:

“The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.”

Natural death is a part of the human life cycle. In God’s order of things, as His children, we pass from life, to death, to eternal life with God. All humanity will experience the human life cycle that God has ordained. However, premature death is not natural; it is an attack of the enemy against our lives that we must cancel in prayer. Premature death snatches mothers and fathers from their children. Premature death dashes our hopes and dreams against the rocks of despair. Premature death leaves unfinished work and thwarted destinies. Premature Death must be dealt with AGGRESSIVLY in the Spirit.”

Hosea 13:14a

“I will deliver this people from the power of the grave; I will redeem them from death.”



Revelations 1:18

“I am he that liveth, and was dead; and, behold, I am alive for evermore, Amen; and have the keys of hell and of death.”

Prayer:

Father, thank You for exempting me from every form of destruction, and for not allowing me to see evil in Yeshua’s name.

Father, revoke every evil assignment of premature death concerning my life in Yeshua’s name.

Every power pursuing my life for evil, fail with speed in Yeshua’s name.

Every event and occurrences that leads to untimely death will not happen to me in the name of Yeshua.

Every root and seed of affliction in my body be uprooted now, by fire in Yeshua’s name.

Assignment of untimely death assigned to waste my life, be destroyed in Yeshua’s name.

My body hear the word of the Lord, reject every offer of sickness and affliction in Yeshua’s name.

Power of God for divine protection and safety come upon me now in Yeshua’s name.

I shall live and not die to declare the works of the Lord in the land of the living in Yeshua’s name.

I rejoice for the Lord has rescued me from the hands of the destroyer in Yeshua’s name.

I refuse to make any mistake that will give room to untimely death in my life in Yeshua’s name.

Anything I will say or do that will open doors for sudden death in my life and family, I receive the grace not to say or do it in Yeshua’s name.

Every trap of untimely death prepared for me, be destroyed by fire in the name of Yeshua.

I refuse to be a victim of evil manipulated accidents designed to lead to sudden death in Yeshua’s name.

I refuse to die an untimely death due to sickness in Yeshua’s name.

Every secret arrangement of darkness to terminate my life untimely be exposed and destroyed in Yeshua’s name.

I take cover under the shadow of the Almighty from every destiny destroying force in Yeshua’s name.

I rebuke every spirit of fear packaged to lead to my untimely death in Yeshua’s name.

Father, thank You for frustrating the counsel of the wicked concerning me in Yeshua’s name.

Thou agent of wickedness on assignment to attack my life with death, roast to ashes by the fire of God in Yeshua’s name.

Every attack of the attackers to afflict me with sickness; roast to ashes in the name of Yeshua.

Father, destroy the enemy’s assignment of death over my life in Yeshua’s name.

Father, destroy every image and every dream of death, penury, and failure that the enemy has portrayed concerning me in Yeshua’s name.

My body, hear the word of the Lord, refuse to cooperate with sickness in Yeshua’s name.

Thou power of the grave lose your grip over my life in the name of Yeshua.

Cancer, come out of my body in the name of Yeshua. My body is a no go area for you! For the Lord is for my body and my body is for the Lord in Yeshua’s name.

Every power of the grave speaking death over my life be silenced in Yeshua’s name.

Blood of Yeshua, speak against every life consuming force in operation to take my life in Yeshua’s name.

Thank You Lord for securing Your hand of protection upon my life and the lives of my family in Yeshua’s name. I declare that what has limited my fore-parents will not limit me.

Every assignment of destruction to destroy my health, marriage, relationships, finances, ministry, and career is destroyed by the fire of God in Yeshua’s name.

I break the power behind every abusive relationship in Yeshua’s name.

I declare that what has limited my fore-parents will not limit me. Every assignment of destruction to destroy my health, marriage, relationships, finances, ministry, and career is destroyed by the fire of God in Yeshua’s name. I break the power behind every abusive relationship in Yeshua’s name. I declare that what has limited my fore-parents will not limit me.

Every assignment of destruction to destroy my health, marriage, relationships, finances, ministry, and career is destroyed by the fire of God in Yeshua’s name.

I break the power behind every abusive relationship in Yeshua’s name.

I receive the mark of “touch not” and an exemption from every evil disease in Yeshua’s name. Every spirit sent to take me out of commission I send the fire of God against you in the name of Yeshua.

I send the fire of God against every demonic spirit sent to assassinate me.

I take authority of every spirit trying to destroy me before so that I can not fulfill my destiny.

Father, please expose every weak link in my life that would draw me away from Your protection.

I decree and declare that every cycle of victory and defeat turns around for total victory.

Father, release Your angels to guard and protect me in Yeshua’s name.

Every spirit sent to take me out of commission I send the fire of God against you in the name of Yeshua. I send the fire of God against every demonic spirit sent to assassinate me. I take authority of every spirit trying to destroy me before so that I can not fulfill my destiny. Father, please expose every weak link in my life that would draw me away from Your protection. I decree and declare that every cycle of victory and defeat turns around for total victory. Father, release Your angels to guard and protect me in Yeshua’s name. Every spirit sent to take me out of commission I send the fire of God against you in the name of Yeshua.

I send the fire of God against every demonic spirit sent to assassinate me.

I take authority of every spirit trying to destroy me before so that I can not fulfill my destiny.

Father, please expose every weak link in my life that would draw me away from Your protection.

I decree and declare that every cycle of victory and defeat turns around for total victory.

Father, release Your angels to guard and protect me in Yeshua’s name.

Father, let these prayers be like divine atomic weapons of mass destruction that demolishes their target. Let every demon released from its assignment become a part of Yeshua’s footstool. We cancel every assignment of retaliation with the Word, the Blood, and the Spirit. Let every assignment of retaliation fail.

In Yeshua’s Name – Amen!

_____________________ If you have not repented of your sins and made Jesus your Lord and Savior, please do so NOW! If you do not have a personal love relationship with Jesus, please invite Jesus into your heart NOW! CLICK HERE!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Instagram



Like this: Like Loading...

4/LgEzignZqptd-cND_bC7nqoSgJSKNW4xZjrdx-Kn4EVD2kixfcnKXYc