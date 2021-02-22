Renouncing Celestial Altars, Covenants, & Agreements:

In the Name of Yeshua, I seal the spiritual atmosphere over this area and close ALL DOORS that might be used by the enemy to infiltrate, manipulate, control, or dominate the spiritual atmosphere. I command all spiritual forces converging on this area to go and submit themselves at the Feet of Yeshua, seated at God’s Right Hand in Heavenly places.

Yeshua, I take my seat with You in the heavens and ask that You cancel the assignments of the Prince of the Power of the Air and all principalities fashioned against me: (be specific: Leviathan, Jezebel, Witchcraft, Python, Poverty, Territorial Principalities – ask God to reveal what’s ruling your region).

In Yeshua’s name, I speak into the heavens (sun, moon, planets, constellations, and stars) and remove all ungodly covenants and agreements made with them by myself and my ancestors. In the Name of Yeshua I prohibit any future ungodly covenants from being established against my life.

In the Name of Yeshua, I renounce all evil spiritual forces using the heavens as a power-base as well as the earth and its waters. Father, I ask that You cancel all agreements between principalities in the second heavens and powers on earth assigned against me. Let there be NO STRENGTHENING of any agreement or covenant against my life.

Father, I renounce all legal rights and covenantal agreements that reinforced and gave power to evil forces to manufacture evil programs and designs against my life.

Father, please destroy all evil alignments that are hidden in the heavens concerning me. In the name of Yeshua, I prophesy to the East wind to blow away the clouds of oppression, heaviness, confusion, depression, regression, aggression, mind-control, stagnation, rejection, poverty, lack, failure, etc. In the name of Yeshua, I speak to the sun, moon, stars, planets, and constellations, and cast down all evil programs concerning me. I cut them off and command them to cease speaking. In Yeshua’s name, I destroy all satanic claims, covenants, altars, and agreements made with my ancestors.

In Yeshua’s name, I command all evil programs in the heavens to be blotted out with the Blood of Yeshua. (Col. 2:14-15).

Judges 5:20:

“They fought from the heavens. The stars from their courses fought against Sisera.”

Father, please fight on my behalf. Please release Your mighty angels to destroy all satanic contentions, disputes, strivings, and resistance concerning my breakthroughs in Yeshua’s name.

Father, in Yeshua’s name please cancel the assignments of the enemy emanating from the heavens, the earth, beneath the earth, and rising from the waters of the earth. Please cancel the assignments of demons that ride on the winds, walk on the earth, and ride on the sea. Please cancel the assignments of strange waves and strange winds that are meant to blow me into captivity.

In Yeshua’s name, I silence all evil voices and decrees speaking against me in the heavens (saying this is my lot). Father, please release Your word and prophetic decrees concerning my life over and against the enemy’s plans concerning me.

In Yeshua’s name, I repent of my sins and the sins of my ancestors. I close all open doors and renounce all evil covenants that gave the enemy legal right to access my life. Father, I ask for a full PARDON from the penalty, reproach, and consequences of my sins and I appropriate the Blood of Yeshua to veto every demonic embargo, decree, legislation, ordinance, verdict, and every legal right fashioned against me.

Father, may Your love and mercy for me triumph over judgement. Father, please cancel these decrees and command the angels assign to me to perform angelic maneuvers against every work of darkness fashioned against me.

Lord, please send Your fire to destroy every demonic throne and altar fashioned against me in the heavens, on the earth, and in the waters.

In Yeshua’s name, I cancel every curse connected to evil programs in the heavens fashioned against me. I ask You Lord to reverse these curses into blessings.

In Yeshua’s name I come to the heavenly courts and ask You Lord to blot out all evil programming concerning me in the hills and valleys and in the waters above and below the firmament (earth).

I appropriate the Blood of Yeshua to the very chambers of the sun, to every phase of the moon – new, full, half, and waning moon.

I appropriate the Blood of Yeshua to the star houses and their alignments: Sirius, Pleiades, Orion, and Arcturus. The Bear, the Mazzerotti, the 12 zodiac alignments, the Northern Star, the Eastern Star, the Southern Cross, and all celestial alignments unknown to me, but known to God. I blot out all evil programming fashioned against me.

In the name of Yeshua, I cut pulleys and connections with all evil programs positioned at heavenly bodies, ley lines, and portals. I cancel inheritances, patterns, and cycles (time periods). I smash the time clock of satan (especially connected to birth dates and anniversaries).

Father God, please confirm Your Word in my life with miracles, signs, and wonders. Please destroy every sign of every token of the liar. Father, I commit my cause to You. I declare that my covenant with You through the Blood of Yeshua is the greatest of all covenants.

I appropriate the Blood of Yeshua to the star houses and the alignments, the circuits, gates, portal, and orbits in the second heavens. Father, please bind the strongman over the star houses and clean the orbits, gates, portals, paths, and galaxies with the Blood of Yeshua. I declare that every demonic label of demotion, regression, dislike, disfavor, dishonor, reproach, rejection, mockery, slander, misunderstanding, misrepresentation, character assassination, hatred, contempt, embarrassment, shame, fear, poverty, and incompetence is removed off of my life. Father, I declare that the heavens shall align to favor me. In the Name of Messiah Y’shua, I posses ALL my GATES with VICTORY. I proclaim that I have a legal right to receive everything YOU have for me namely:

• Life, Health, Beauty, Mental Sharpness

• Skills, Talents, Spiritual Gifts, Wisdom

• Family, Wealth, Fame, Favor, Ministry

• Open Doors, Joy, Peace, A Future

• Might, Honor, Abundance, Destiny, and Sonship.

Father God, please thunder in the heavens over my family, ministries, home, health, marriage, children, unsaved loved ones, career, finances, and all that concerns me. I proclaim that Yeshua is Head of all things. I raise a Godly altar over my life and marriage as the only altar to stand for all eternity.

Father, I declare from this day forward that the heavens shall favor me: the sun, moon, stars, planets, constellations, galaxies, stratospheres, and all the heavenly bodies that You have created will rejoice at Your splendor in my life and in all Your creation.

In Yeshua’s name, I thank You Father that the heavens are open over my life. I thank You for releasing health, favor, abundance, blessings, prosperity, dew, and fragrance over my life. I declare that my life is like well watered garden, rich and flourishing which fails not.

Declare Ps 148:

“1 PRAISE THE Lord! Praise the Lord from the heavens, praise Him in the heights!

2 Praise Him, all His angels, praise Him, all His hosts!

3 Praise Him, sun and moon, praise Him, all you stars of light!

4 Praise Him, you highest heavens and you waters above the heavens!

5 Let them praise the name of the Lord, for He commanded and they were created.

6 He also established them forever and ever; He made a decree which shall not pass away [He fixed their bounds which cannot be passed over].

7 Praise the Lord from the earth, you sea monsters and all deeps!

8 You lightning, hail, fog, and frost, you stormy wind fulfilling His orders!

9 Mountains and all hills, fruitful trees and all cedars!

10 Beasts and all cattle, creeping things and flying birds!

11 Kings of the earth and all peoples, princes and all rulers and judges of the earth!

12 Both young men and maidens, old men and children!

13 Let them praise and exalt the name of the Lord, for His name alone is exalted and supreme! His glory and majesty are above earth and heaven!

14 He has lifted up a horn for His people [giving them power, prosperity, dignity, and preeminence], a song of praise for all His godly ones, for the people of Israel, who are near to Him. Praise the Lord! (Hallelujah!)”

Renouncing Leviathan – The Chief of the Marine Kingdom (Job 41:1–26)

In the name of Yeshua, I renounce Leviathan (the chief water spirit) and all marine spirits that have affected my life, communications, and relationships. I repent of the spirit of pride in all its forms. I command the spirit of pride to be uprooted in my life from the very tap root. Lord, please break the curse of Leviathan in my life down to the very first generation on my mother/father side. I renounce every legal right that was given to the marine kingdom by myself or my ancestors which gave Leviathan and the marine kingdom legality to operate against me. I repent of my sins and the sins of my ancestors. Father, please walk me back to the foundation of my life and deliver me and destroy all evil covenants with the marine kingdom. By the Blood of Yeshua, I destroy every legal right that was given to Leviathan and the marine kingdom to hold me in bondage. I declare that I am free in the Name of Yeshua Messiah.

Father, I repent of a haughty look, performance orientation, perfectionism, self-righteousness, competitiveness, criticism, self-centeredness, retaliation, influence idolatry, and a demanding spirit. Also, I repent of the sin of unbelief and doubt that stems from pride. Please forgive me for entertaining them. Father, I renounce these sins, and turn away from them. I humble myself before You and I come to You as a little child.

Father, I plead the Blood of Yeshua over my life and this region. Please bind all workers of iniquity, strip them of their authority, assignments, and power and decommission them. Lord, please send Your escort angels to remove the bound things and place them at the feet of Yeshua. Father, please cover this region with the Blood of Yeshua and turn every curse sent our way into a blessing.

Renouncing Astrology & Freemasonry:

Heavenly Father, I am sorry for having involved myself in astrology and freemasonry, and that I wanted to discover my ”destiny”/”fate.” Lord Yeshua, I ask You to forgive my sin. Purify me through your Precious Blood. I trust You, Lord, and expect all blessings to come from You alone. You are the Good Shepherd and You lead me on the path of righteousness and You lead me to Living Waters. I thank You for that in Yeshua’s Name.

I ______________________(All first names, nick names, maiden name (women) and current surname) renounce all connections between my name (birthday and wedding anniversary) and the occultic powers of the astrological signs and planets and the 12 signs of the Zodiac as mentioned below. I declare that I no longer stand under the law of the powers of the elements, but are bound to the law of the Grace of Almighty God Elohim.

Note: I believe that it is important to renounce all connections to the Zodiac. If you have followed your horoscope and followed your astrological chart, this prayer program is important.

Aries – 21 March (Equinox) – 20 April

Physical relation to: Head (Skull And Meninges – 3 layers of connective tissue around the central nervous system), Teeth, Hair, Nails, Gall bladder

I deny:

• The Sign: ARIES

• The Slogan: I AM, I WILL, I PREPARE THE WAY

• Through element: FIRE

• Ruler: MARS

• Meaning: PRINCE

I declare that there will not be any fire on my head through the influence of this sign. I now remove Aries from my head and I declare that the Lord Yeshua is my Sunrise and my New Life and that I’m not controlled by this sign. I cut myself loose and deny all FALSE courage, endurance, long life, wealth, purity, luck, invincibility, strength or fearlessness that are associated with Aries. Yeshua alone is the Breaker of Barriers, Bondage Breaker, and no other. I renounce all my stubbornness, stiff-necked rebellion and dominance. I no longer choose to do my will but only the will of my Father in Heaven. I submit myself to you, Almighty God and declare that I’m totally dependent on the Fruit and Gifts of God’s Holy Spirit.

Taurus – 21 April – 20 May

Physical Relation to: Neck and Throat, Adams apple, Thyroid, Larynx, Tonsils Oesophagus, Salivary Glands, Cervical Vertebrae, Female Sex functions.

I deny:

• The Sign: TAURUS

• The slogan: I HAVE POWER, I ENJOY (MIGHT, POWER, RICHES, ETC.)

• Through element: EARTH

• Ruler: VENUS

• Gemstone: EMERALD

I cut myself loose from the heavenly bull, Taurus that signifies the recurrence of spring. In the Name of Yeshua I pull the horns of Taurus out of my throat, my back, my spine and neck. I confess that Yeshua of Nazareth is my only source of energy and creative power. I cut myself loose from FALSE peace, illumination, favour, luck, courage, and success associated with this sign. I declare that all these attributes belong to me, but only because of my submission and obedience to the Yeshua. I commit myself only to God Almighty and I declare that I am dependant upon the fruit and gifts of God’s Holy Spirit, as a result of my submission and obedience to Yeshua. My relationship with the Lord is the most important relationship to me. I denounce all fleshly desires and gluttony. The Lord provides and cares for me, gives me power and well-being. He alone is my safety and security.

Gemini – 21 May – 21 June

Physical Relation to: Trachea, Bronchi, Lungs (Breathing Organs), Speech and Hearing Organs, Nerves, Arms

and Fingers

I deny:

• The Sign: GEMINI

• The slogan: COMMUNICATOR, I AM THE MEDIATOR

• With: ENERGY

• Through: AIR

• Ruler: MERCURY/HERMES

I deny the sign of Gemini and any duality or two-sidedness that may have been brought into my life through this sign. I also deny all positives and negatives – all black and white sides of my nature or character, and also all opposites, divisions, cycles of life and death. I also confess that it was not in the plan and purpose of God Almighty, for human beings to have a split personality or dual nature, which manifests involuntarily and uncontrolled. I declare that I’m a whole person and in oneness with the Lord Yeshua. In the Name of Yeshua, I now pull and remove Gemini out of my shoulders and arms. I renounce the wisdom of the snake. I also place all my senses under the Lordship and Obedience of Yeshua. I cut myself loose from Gemini’s eagerness, strength, and success and I declare that all these attributes belong to me, but only because of my submission and obedience to the Yeshua. Yeshua the mediator. He stands between the Father and me and between me and other people.

Cancer: – 22 June – 23 July – summer solstice: longest day and shortest night

Physical Relation to: Stomach, Chest, Mucus Membranes, Ovaries, Womb, Brain, Bodily Fluids, Especially Water and Lymph

I deny:

• The Sign: CANCER

• The slogan: I FEEL MAGIC; “I GIVE BIRTH”

• Through element: WATER

• Ruler: THE MOON; THE SCARAB

Father God knew me before I was formed and created by Almighty God, and I choose to commit my soul and whole being to Yeshua, in order for Yeshua to renew my mind with His Holy Word. I renounce the powers of the waters. I cut myself loose from FALSE inspiration, love, purity, stability and domestic luck associated with Cancer, and I commit myself only to God Almighty. I declare that all these attributes belong to me, but only because of my submission and obedience to the Yeshua. I am free from every form of manipulation, witchcraft, sorcery and all psychic powers. I declare that I’m dependent on the Fruits and Gifts of Holy Spirit only, through my submission to the Lord. Only Yeshua can bring forth new life.

Leo – 24 July – 23 August

Physical Relation to: Heart, Thorax, Back Spine (Vertebral Column), Eyes, Blood Circulation (Circulatory System)

I deny:

• The Sign: LEO

• The slogan: I CREATE, I AM THE CENTRE

• With: OSCILLATION AND POWER

• Through element: FIRE

• Ruler: SUN (THE GREAT BABYLON)

I deny Leo, linked with the sun, the all-seeing one – the fierce lion. I declare that my will and my emotions are not connected with or controlled by this sign. In the Name of Yeshua, I now pull Leo out of my heart, lungs, and liver. I renounce the ruling, dominating and proud nature as well as the urge/drive for self-realisation/self-actualisation that’s linked to this sign. I cut myself loose from FALSE creativeness, magnetism, inspiration, friendship, brilliance, and courage that are associated with Leo. I declare that all these attributes belong to me, but only because of my submission and obedience to the Yeshua.

Yeshua is the Lion of Judah, the only True Lion. These attributes are mine as I commit myself only to God Almighty only and I confess my dependence on the Fruits and Gifts of God’s Holy Spirit. Yeshua is the centre of Life and He lives in my heart through His Holy Spirit.

Virgo – 23/24 August – 22/23 September

Physical Relation to: Secreting Glands in The Stomach, Gut/Intestines, Absorption and Ingestion of Nutrients, All Organs which Ingest, Digest and Assimilate Nutrients e.g., Liver, Kidney, Intestines, etc.

I deny:

• The Sign: VIRGO

• The Slogan: I SERVE AND I DISCOVER

• With: INTELLIGENCE AND PRACTICAL GIFTING

• Through element: EARTH, RULER: MERCURY

• Special relation to: VIRGIN MARY / GODDESS ISIS, VENUS / QUEEN OF HEAVEN, EARTH GODDESS GAIA/DEMETER

I deny, renounce, and break covenant with the supposedly heavenly virgin, the virgin mother, the queen of heaven and all her celestial alignments, and all demonic goddess powers. I pull Virgo out of my stomach and out of my intestines, and all viscera. I cut myself loose from FALSE wisdom, unity, health, purity, and excellence associated with Virgo. I declare that all these attributes belong to me, but only because of my submission and obedience to Yeshua.

I am free from all Zodiac powers and their promises of health, wisdom, and riches. I therefore declare that should I need any of these, it is mine because of God’s Holy Spirit through my dependence and obedience to the Lord Yeshua. Only Yeshua can make me pure and Holy.

Libra – 24 September – 23 October (22 Sept – Equinox)

Physical Relation to: Kidneys, Adrenal Glands, Bladder, Secretion Glands in Stomach, Glands in General.

I deny:

• The Sign: LIBRA

• The slogan: I WEIGH AND I MAKE EQUAL/EQUALISE/ FIND

EQUILIBRIUM/BALANCE

• With: BEAUTY AND ART

• Through element: AIR

• Ruler: MARS and VENUS

I renounce the woman that has to keep the balance between the so-called two natures of human beings, namely the natural and the spiritual. I declare that all human beings can only have one nature, which can only be purchased by accepting the power of the shed Blood of Yeshua for our Salvation. In the Name of Yeshua I therefore pull Libra out of my spine and bone marrow. I cut myself loose from the compulsion to be a balanced and have a lovable personality. I cut myself loose from false striving for a balanced personality and from clairvoyance, friendship, courage, success, and favour that are associated with Libra. I am free in the Name of Yeshua from the search for identity. My identity is in Yeshua. I commit myself only to God Almighty, and I declare that I’m dependent only on the Fruit and Gifts of God’s Holy Spirit. All beauty is found in Yeshua alone. I declare that all these attributes belong to me, but only because of my submission and obedience to the Yeshua.

Scorpio – 23/24 October – 22/23 November

Physical Relation to: Urogenital Tract, Rectum, Prostrate, Urethra, Renal Pelvis, Coccyx, Nose, Genitalia

I deny:

• The Sign: SCORPIO

• The slogan: I CONTROL, I MANIPULATE

• With: DRAMA and CRITICISM

• Through element: WATER

• Ruler: MARS & PLUTO (That rules over Scorpio and Aries)

I deny: The eagle, the phoenix, the scorpion, and the snake. In the name of Yeshua, I now pull Scorpio out of my kidneys and reproductive organs. I renounce the shedding of blood that is associated with Scorpio. I cut myself loose from the FALSE prosperity, success, hope, youthfulness, and faithful love that are associated with Scorpio. I declare that all these attributes belong to me, but only because of my submission and obedience to the Yeshua.

I am free from the spirit of lewdness and adultery, every presentation/form/imagination of sexual perversion and lust. I renounce all occultic sources of power and perception (insight). I renounce all powers of death, that have thus far had charge over my life, possibly over generations of my ancestors. I fully commit myself to Almighty God only, and I’m completely dependent on the Fruit and Gifts of God’s Holy Spirit. My source of power and perception is Yeshua alone.

Sagittarius – 23 November – 22 December

Physical Relation to: Hip, Thigh, Buttocks, Liver, Protein Synthesis, Fat Deposition in Tissue, Gaseous Exchange,

Body Detoxification, Thymus Gland, Bodily Growth

I deny:

• The Sign: SAGITTARIUS

• The slogan: I PHILOSOPHISE, I CHANGE

• With: REVOLUTION, FAR-SIGHTEDNESS, PRIDE, SUBLIMENESS AND ZEAL.

• Through element: FIRE

• Ruler: JUPITER

I deny the Sagittarius, the bow and the “whole” man, with it’s animal and spiritual nature. I specifically deny the bow and arrow that indicates the strength and the direction of 45 degrees that symbolizes the perfect use of strength. In the Name of Yeshua, I now pull and remove Sagittarius out of my hips, thighs and upper legs. I cut myself loose from clairvoyance, FALSE discerning, keen perceptions, favour, faithfulness and strength that are associated with Sagittarius. I declare that all these attributes belong to me, but only because of my submission and obedience to the Yeshua.

I am free from false zeal, from philosophy of every kind, from pride, from humanistic striving for religiosity and whatever is “higher.” I fully commit myself to God Almighty only, and declare that I’m fully dependent on the Fruits and Gifts of God’s Holy Spirit.

Capricorn – 23 December – 20 January

(Winter solstice – shortest day and longest night)

Physical Relation to: Bones, Skeleton, Knee, Joints, Skin, Ligaments and Tendons, Teeth, Spleen, Hair, All

Crystallisation Processes and Formation Of Stones.

I deny:

• The Sign: CAPRICORN

• The slogan: I MASTER, I STRUCTURE, I CORDON OFF, I ORGANISE

• With: OBJECTIVITY AFTER LENGTHY CONSIDERATION AND WITH WISDOM

• Through: EARTH

• Ruler: SATURN (and Uranus)

• Symbol for dying, death and Introversion (BUCK / FISH)

I deny the goat, the sea-goat of Ea and Varuna that is suppose to indicate the origin of the waters. I also deny the crocodile and sea creatures. I specifically deny the half-goat-half-fish image that indicates the dual nature of the land and the sea and that symbolizes the height and depth that indicates the winter solstice as well as the gate of the gods and goddesses that represents the power of the rising sun.

Therefore, in the Name of Yeshua of Nazareth, I now pull Capricorn out of my knees. I renounce all FALSE inspiration, wisdom, strength, pride, invulnerability and long life that are associated with Capricorn. I declare that all these attributes belong to me, but only because of my submission and obedience to the Yeshua.

I also deny all that is depressive, all thoughts of safety and all legality in my life, all isolation and loneliness that are associated with these strong and condensing earth powers. I further declare that I’m dependent on the Blood of Yeshua as my only protection.

I submit myself only to Yeshua of Nazareth alone and declare that I’m fully dependent on the fruit and gifts of God’s Holy Spirit.

Aquarius – 21 January – 19 February

Physical Relation to:

Central Nervous System, Neuro-Transmitter, Meninges (3 layers of connective tissue around the central nervous system), Pituitary gland (hypotheses), Rhythmic ebb and flow, Spinal Cord, Shank (Lower Leg), Calf, Double-Jointed

I deny:

• The Sign: AQUARIUS

• The slogan: I UNIVERSALIZE, I CONNECT, I AM INDEPENDENT, I KNOW

BETTER.

• With: MYSTIQUE, IMAGINATION, VISIONS AND TRANSCENDENCE

• Through element: AIR

• Ruler: URANUS AND SATURN

• Meaning: FLIGHT

I deny the figure that throws water out from the Amphora, the irrigator, and the waters of the earth. I deny any specific cycle that came into my life through this sign, especially the cycle of death and renewal. I declare that my times and my life are in the hands of God and I submit myself under the Mighty Hand of God and know that He will lift and promote me at the right time. Therefore, I declare that my life is not controlled through any lifecycle or any cyclic occurrences. In the name of Yeshua, I now pull Aquarius out of my legs and feet. I declare that you will not put any stumbling blocks in my way, in order to withhold me from doing the Perfect Will of God. I cut myself loose from the FALSE health, commitment, wisdom, and honour that are associated with the Aquarius sign. I declare these attributes, belong to me, but only because of my submission and obedience to the Lord Yeshua. All my knowledge and my perception come from the wisdom of Yeshua. Only Yeshua makes me a unique personality – makes me a son/daughter and an heir of the King of Kings.

Pisces – 20 February – 20 March

Physical Relation to: Hormone System, Bone Formation, All Bodily

Processes which occur by Diffusion or Osmosis, Feet

I deny:

• The Sign: PISCES

• The Slogan: I BELIEVE, I OVERCOME TIME AND SPACE

• With: SUPERNATURAL SENSITIVITY, SUPERNATURAL SENSES, FALSE

SPIRITUALITY, WITCHCRAFT AND SORCERY

• Through element: WATER

• Ruler: NEPTUNE, JUPITER and DOLPHIN and MOON

• Connected with: LIQUIDS, DRUGS, POISON TOXINS, ART and POETRY

I deny the two fish that are lying in opposite directions that indicate the coming and going, the past, the future, the end of a cycle and the beginning of a new cycle. I renounce any cycle that has influenced my life through this sign. I again declare that my times are in the Hands of the Almighty God of Israel and that He will lift me up in His own perfect time. I now declare that my life is not controlled by any life cycles or any cyclic occurrence. In the Name of Yeshua, I now pull Pisces out of my legs and especially out of my feet and ankles. I renounce all powers and influences of the element of water. You will not prevent me from doing the Perfect Will of God here on earth, by hanging on to my feet and ankles. I cut myself loose from any dependence on destiny that is associated with this sign and I declare that I’m resting in the Perfect Will of God the Father through His Son, Yeshua, I cut myself loose from hypocrisy, lies, religiosity, longings, and false humility that are associated with this sign and I submit myself only to Yeshua and I declare that I’m totally dependent on the Gifts and Fruit of God’s Holy Spirit. Salvation comes only through the Lord Yeshua. For Him alone do I long, I give myself to Him only, Him alone do I worship.

In the Name of Messiah Y’shua, I posses ALL my GATES with VICTORY. I proclaim that I have a legal right to receive everything YOU have for me namely:

• Life, Health, Beauty, Mental Sharpness

• Skills, Talents, Spiritual Gifts, Wisdom

• Family, Wealth, Fame, Favor, Ministry

• Open Doors, Joy, Peace, A Future

• Might, Abundance, Destiny, and Sonship

IN THE MIGHTY NAME OF YESHUA – AMEN

Isaiah 61:7:

“Instead of your shame you will receive a double portion, and instead of disgrace you will rejoice in your inheritance. And so you will inherit a double portion in your land, and everlasting joy will be yours.”

Worship Experience:

_____________________

If you have not repented of your sins and made Jesus your Lord and Savior, please do so NOW! If you do not have a personal love relationship with Jesus, please invite Jesus into your heart NOW! CLICK HERE!

