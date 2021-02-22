Healing At The Cellular Level:

Salvation is the first step in our journey to FREEDOM. DELIVERANCE is the second step. We must have both in order to experience FREEDOM and WHOLENESS. There are times when the Holy Spirit will lead us in MILITANT INTERCESSION. Through the power of intercession Yeshua equips us to ENTER and POSSESS the Land – and conquer the strongholds keeping us from FREEDOM and FULLNESS. “

Father God, I repent of my sins and the sins of my ancestors. I repent for all disobedience that has blocked Your blessings in my life and hindered from appropriating the fullness of my inheritance in Your Kingdom. Father, I ask that You sever, over-rule, and veto every legal right, legislation, verdict, embargo, and ordinance of the enemy that hinders and prevents me from walking in the fullness of my God ordained destiny. I thank You Father for forgiving me of my sins. I thank You Father for redeeming me from every legal curse. Lord, I ask that Your Holy Spirit be released in and through me now to reverse this state and condition so that I may fully experience every one of the benefits of my salvation.

Father, I ask that You would grant unto me a full PARDON from the penalty, reproach, and consequences of sins based upon Yeshua’s sacrifice on Calvary. Father, I stand on (Romans 8:28-35) and ask You LORD to cleanse me from all unrighteousness.

Father, please remove those things from my life that would hinder my fruitfulness. Please remove all trauma, abuse, wounds, scars, rejection, and painful memories at the cellular level from the recesses of my soul. Uproot those things in my life that are not like You. Father, help me to discover and recover the hidden treasures that You intended for me. Father, walk me back to the foundations of my life and heal, deliver, and redeem me. Please restore me to Your original design, and purpose as if the enemy never interfered with my life.

Now, with the authority and power I have been given as a child of the Most High God, through the Blood purchased work of Yeshua Messiah, I command my mind, spirit, soul, and body to be activated and empowered by the Holy Spirit so as to cast down and remove all strongholds, all ungodly encoded and consolidated memories, fears, repressed emotions, wounds, scars, images, trauma, stress, anger, doubt, and unbelief, resulting from subconscious post traumatic stress, anywhere that they are latently affecting me in the cells of my body.

In the name of Yeshua and by His precious Blood, I am physically and spiritually cleansed (spirit, soul, and body) from every work of the flesh that has at any time manifested in me, through me, or towards me, including all: immorality, impurity, sensuality, idolatry, sorcery, enmity, strife, jealousy, outbursts of anger, disputes, dissensions, factions, deception, malice, envy, drunkenness, carousing, adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness, witchcraft, hatred, violence, ambitious rivalry, wrath, strife, sedition, heresy, murder, robbery, reviling, anxiety, double-mindedness, schizophrenia, paranoia, suspicions, worry, accusations, mental disturbances, impatience, lovelessness, bickering, lying, wicked imaginations, false witness, sowings of discord, mischief, uncleanness, hypocrisy, stubbornness, rebellion, hardness of heart, foolishness, injustice, despising, shame, impatience, lust, grief, fear, control, corruption, reprobation, pride, selfishness, manipulation, affliction, confusion, disobedience, chaos, rejection, bruising, seduction, enticement, abandonment, captivities, disease, vain glory, provocation, gossip, demonic wisdom, fornication, doubt, denial, judgment, displacement, unforgiveness, unholy vows and oaths, witchcraft, curses and any other sin or work of the flesh that came against me from others, from myself, and toward others.

In the name of Yeshua and by His precious Blood, I command my body to purge all accumulated metabolic waste, pollution, byproducts of improper chronic stress responses, and resulting toxins in the cells of my body. I also command that all resonant frequencies and oscillations, including their amplitudes and phases and all spectrums, polarities, electromagnetic fields, and harmonics at a cellular level be brought into their intended Godly order. I command that the electrons and neurons in my brain function are brought into their Godly order. I command my immune system and all biological and chemical systems in my body and brain function to return to their perfect Godly order.

In the name of Yeshua, I declare that the systems in my body function in an optimum state of full health. My body and brain is in a complete balanced state of homeostasis (healthy function) according to God’s original design, intention, and purpose for my life.

Yeshua, please purify my lifespan with Your living water. Wash away all wounds from my cellular memory with Your shed Blood. Please cleanse and synchronize the elements of my physical, spiritual, and emotional well being. I declare that I will be a living stone properly fitted together in the Body of Messiah for Your good purposes.

Father, please correctly align the order and sequence of all the components of my DNA and RNA. Lord, restore health and re-establish the correct frequency and vibration to the chemical bonds in my DNA and RNA. Father, please restore, the health, wealth, blessing, balance, order, and favor that should be inherent in my physical and spiritual DNA and RNA structure. Father, please realign me with Your purpose and heal the receptors of the cells that make up my being so my divine calling and birthright is fulfilled.

Father, please remove me from ungodly places in the heavens, the depths, the lengths, the widths, and the heights. Please restore me to godly depths, lengths, widths, and heights.

In the name of Yeshua, I plead the Blood of Yeshua over our brain functions. I command the proper, perfect, and systematic function of all our brain functions which include:

Ocipatal Lobe (vision)

Parrietel Lobe (senses)

Temporal Lobe (hearing, memory, speech, behavior)

Right Hemisphere (creativity)

Left Hemisphere (logic)

Corpus Callosom (connects right and left hemispheres)

Cerebellum (balance, posture, cardiac, respiratory)

Brain Stem (movement and sensory)

Hypothalamus (mood and motivation)

Thalamus (sensory and motor functions)

Optic Chasm (vision and optic nerves)

Pituitary Gland (hormonal body processes)

Limbic System (emotions)

Spinal Cord (transmits signals to the brain)

Reticular Formation (awake/sleep cycle)

In the name of Yeshua, Father we ask that You destroy every assignment of the enemy that would keep us in bondage:

Generational Curses / Trauma / Post Traumatic Stress

Ancestral Eccentricities / Peculiarities

Spirits of fear / Suspicions / Paranoia / Accusation

Pathological Conditions of the Mind/Body

Oddities / Inferiorities / Inadequacies

Emotional Delays / Arrested Development

Habits / Personality Traits / Tendencies

Ideologies / Perceptions / Mindsets / Ungodly Beliefs

Disorders / Deficits / Impairments / Learning Disabilities

Temperaments / Chemical Imbalances

Physical Illnesses / Mental Illnesses / Emotional Imbalance

Psychological Imbalances / Hormonal Imbalances

In the name of Yeshua, Father, re-generate {re-gene} our DNA and destroy every spirit of inheritance and predisposition to illnesses and diseases at the microbiological – cellular level.

In the name of Yeshua, Father, destroy all malfunctions /corruptions/ alterations/ and influences that alter, suppress, oppress, and repress our God given purpose, destiny, personality, and abilities: Spiritually, Emotionally, Psychologically, Neurologically, Economically, Socially, and Professionally. Lord we ask You to bring us to the place of ultimate balance in You.

I choose this day to yield to the indwelling Holy Spirit and put on as the elect of God, holy and beloved, the armor of light, bowels of mercies, kindness, humility, meekness, long-suffering; forbearance, righteousness, godliness, joy, thankfulness, faith, patience, meekness and forgiveness. I choose to increase in all diligence, faith, moral excellence, knowledge, self-control, perseverance, godliness, and kindness. Above all these things Lord, I put on love, which is the bond of perfection.

I decree that my spirit, soul, and body be in full covenantal agreement with the Lord’s intended mercy and goodness toward me through salvation. I now command my soul to not forget any of the Lord’s benefits so that every cell of my body, my mind, will, and emotions can testify and declare:

“Bless the LORD, O my soul;

And all that is within me, bless His holy name.

Who pardons all my iniquities;

Who heals all my diseases;

Who redeems my life from the pit;

Who crowns me with loving kindness and compassion; who satisfies my years with good things, so that my youth is renewed like the eagle. The LORD performs righteous deeds,

And judgments for my oppression.

The LORD is compassionate and gracious,

Slow to anger and abounding in loving kindness to me. He has not dealt with me according to my sins, Nor rewarded me according to my iniquities.

For as high as the heavens are above the earth,

So great is His loving kindness toward me, who fears Him. As far as the east is from the west,

So far has He removed my transgressions from me. Just as a father has compassion on his children, so the LORD has compassion on me.

For He Himself knows my frame; He is mindful that I am but dust.”(Psalms 103)

Now, let the peace of God rule in my heart and mind, so that I may be rooted and grounded in Your love and be filled with all the fullness of God. May the God of peace sanctify me wholly as I draw near to You.

“Thus you shall bless the people of Israel: you shall say to them, The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord lift up his countenance upon you and give you peace.” (Num. 6:23b–26).

In the Name of Messiah Yeshua, I posses ALL my GATES with VICTORY. I proclaim that I have a legal right to receive everything YOU have for me namely:

• Life, Health, Beauty, Mental Sharpness

• Skills, Talents, Spiritual Gifts, Wisdom

• Family, Wealth, Fame, Favor, Ministry

• Open Doors, Joy, Peace, A Future

• Might, Destiny, Abundance, and Sonship

I now seal this work in the precious name of my Lord Yeshua.

