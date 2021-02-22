Healing Traumatic Experiences (Spirit, Soul, Mind, & Body)

“He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.” (Psalms :147:3)

Healing Prayer:

FATHER, I repent of my sins and the sins of my ancestors. I repent for all disobedience that has blocked Your blessings in my life and prevented me from appropriating the fullness of my inheritance as a redeemed child of God. Father, I ask that You sever, over-rule, and veto every legal right, legislation, verdict, embargo, and ordinance of the enemy that hinders and prevents me from walking in the fullness of my God ordained destiny. I thank You for forgiving me of my sins. I thank You Father for redeeming me from every legal curse.

Father, I ask that You would grant unto me a full PARDON from the penalty, reproach, and consequences of sins based upon Yeshua’s sacrifice on Calvary. Father, I stand on (Romans 8:28-35) and ask You LORD to cleanse me from all unrighteousness.

Lord, I praise Your name, for I am free from every form of collective captivity in my family line. Please remove those things from my life that would hinder my fruitfulness. Uproot those things in my life that are not like You.

Father, help me to discover and recover the hidden treasures that You intended for me. Father, walk me back to the foundations of my life and heal, deliver, and redeem me. Please restore me to Your original design, and purpose as if the enemy never interfered with my life.

Lord Yeshua, I ask that You would come as the Prince of Peace and bring Peace to my heart, mind, body, and soul.

Come and establish Your dominion of peace in me and manifest Yourself in such a way that I will know that You are here, and allow me to feel the depths of Your love.

I ask that You rebuke any forces of darkness that seek to harm me in any way, or have tried to keep me locked in a prison of trauma.

You have not given me a spirit of rejection and fear, but of love, power and soundness of mind, and that is what I claim for myself today.

As we pray, I ask that You would be as a poultice, and draw from me all the rejection, pain, stress, trauma, shock, fear, terror and shame, bringing it all to death on Your cross. You suffered and died for me and I appropriate all that You have accomplished for me as my RISEN SAVIOR.

Yeshua, please pour in Your love and grace and by the power of the Holy Spirit remove any traumatic memory, fear, and rejection, that has been stored in the cells of my body and restore my cells to perfect order and vibration in You.

Lord, You blessed the very moment I was conceived and I came to be. You blessed my conception and every moment that I was in my mother’s womb. Holy Spirit I ask that You brood over my DNA and bring balance and health to the vibrations and frequencies within me and remove rejection, fear, trauma, and anything that is not of You.

Heavenly Father, I ask that You remove all trauma experienced in the womb; absorbed from the womb; or passed down through the generations, I ask that You would heal my DNA and remove all rejection, shock, trauma, fear, terror and shame that has come through my generational flow.

Heavenly Father, bring Your healing and please remove any shock, trauma, fear or terror that I experienced from the womb, birthing process, or in the moments following birth. In You I THRIVE as I fully embrace the life that You have given me.

Father, I appropriate the Blood of Yeshua over my generational line and ask that all iniquity be stopped at the cross of Messiah Yeshua by His shed Blood. Father, please forgive those in my generational line who traumatized others, or manipulated, dominated or controlled through rejection, fear and torment. Release Your precious Blood and heal all unresolved rejection, unforgiveness, bitterness, and pain.

Father God calls me forth into newness of life. I am accepted and beloved. I am welcome on this earth, There is a place for me here. My heavenly Father has a purpose for me and a plan to give me hope and a future; to prosper me in every way.

Father, I ask You to come into my conscious memory, unconscious memory and subconscious memory and remove all rejection, shock, trauma, fear, shame, and the pain that has caused much torment.

Father, please heal the amygdala, and remove all rejection, shock, trauma, fear, terror and shame from my emotions.

Father, I ask that You bring healing to the “fear center” of my brain. Turn off the alarms that have been ringing for so long, and replace the fear, dread and hyper vigilance with godly discernment. Let me know when there is true danger and give me wisdom to know how to deal with it. Bring peace and rest to that part of my heart that has always had to stand guard and be alert; remove all anxiety and rejection. Heal the immune system and remove all toxins that remain from a constant surge of chemicals and hormones that have poured through my body for so many years.

Heavenly Father, please remove the trauma from my eyes and ears. Wash over any images “seared” upon my soul, with the Blood of Yeshua. Remove the trauma from negative words spoken over me and by me – and uproot the harvest from all misspoken words. Remove all dis-harmony, dis-ease, or dis-order that these words or images have caused. Sing Your song of love and deliverance over me and bring everything within me into agreement with Your song and original design for me. In the name and by the Blood of Yeshua. I prophesy order and healing; into my spirit, soul, mind, and body.

Father, please remove any trauma or shame that is associated with scent. Please remove any trauma associated with touch.

Father, I ask that You restore my foundations. I ask that You heal every crack with Your love. Restore trust and the grace to believe in You and receive Your promises, and to trust others.

Father, I ask that You would remove all shock, trauma, fear, terror and shame from my soul. Restore my will and strengthen me in every way.

Father, I ask that You remove all rejection, shock, trauma, fear, terror and shame from the muscles, ligaments, tendons, bones, bone marrow, and the systems of my body. Bring Your healing power to every area where my spirit has been crushed or broken, and restore health, vitality and vigor. Make my bones, connective tissues, and constitution strong.

I ask that You would remove all rejection, shock, trauma, fear and terror off the organs of my body. Repair damaged organs to their perfect function. (Ask the Lord to reveal any organs that you should pray specifically for.)

Lord, I ask that You would sever all rejection bonds, fear bonds, trauma bonds, and all unhealthy and unholy soul ties that I have created through trauma.

I break every assignment of trauma against my life and bind and send away every “stronghold” assigned to me to keep me in bondage. I receive and appropriate the love, power, and soundness of mind that You promised me.

Father, please bring to death any “old ways” of responding and reacting to shock, trauma, fear and terror. Dismantle the ungodly structures of defense and establish new neurological connections to my joy center. Rebuild within me new godly structures of defense based on scripture; trust in You; and true understanding of my spiritual authority as a child of the Most High God. I am free from rejection – fully ACCEPTED and BELOVED.

Father, please fill every cell within me with Your love, peace, and healing grace. Displace any darkness within me with Your light. Keep me in Your perfect peace, especially in the night seasons and bring rest. Send heavenly hosts to guard me as I sleep and quite me with Your love.

In Yeshua’s Mighty Name – Amen

Additional Healing Resources:

For Additional Prayer Resources – CLICK HERE!

Healing Your Soul With Katie Souza – Episodes 1-50

Worship Experience:

_____________________________

If you have not repented of your sins and made Jesus your Lord and Savior, please do so NOW! If you do not have a personal love relationship with Jesus, please invite Jesus into your heart NOW! CLICK HERE!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Instagram



Like this: Like Loading...

4/LgEzignZqptd-cND_bC7nqoSgJSKNW4xZjrdx-Kn4EVD2kixfcnKXYc