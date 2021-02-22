Turn Back The Battle At The Gate:

“He will be a spirit of justice to the one who sits in judgment, a source of strength to those who turn back the battle at the gate.” (Isaiah 26:6).

Prophetically, I believe that we are in a very pivotal-intense season of spiritual warfare concerning the wonderful promises God has in store for us in this new era. I sense that there is a BATTLE AT THE GATE for this decade & beyond. The enemy hates what God is doing in the lives of His children. The enemy wants to hinder you from entering into your gates of VICTORY!

Beloveds, timing is EVERYTHING. Those who are willing to remain STILL for a season, grow, mature, and be strengthened will receive the REWARD. Those who are willing to enter into a season of habitation, encounter, and intimacy with Yeshua Messiah, will receive the STRATEGY to turn back the BATTLE AT THE GATE and receive the double-portion that God has in store for us. WAIT FOR IT!

Some of us have been contending for a breakthrough for awhile. Some of us have been fasting and praying for awhile. The situations of life has caused a great deal of hurt and frustrations. In times like these we will become tempted to handle situations in the natural. However, I believe the Holy Spirit is unctioning us to BE STILL in this season. Power belongs to God!

I hear the Lord say, “WAIT!” “BE STILL!” “Turn back the “BATTLE AT THE GATE.” Enter into a season of intimacy with Him. Then God will confirm to you His wonders, signs, and miracles in your life. Beloveds, wait on Him. Turn Back The Battle At The Gate.”

Scripture Meditations:

Isaiah 8:18:

“Here am I and the children whom the LORD has given me! We are for signs and wonders in Israel From the LORD of hosts, Who dwells in Mount Zion.”

Romans 11:33:

“Who can measure the wealth and wisdom and knowledge of God? Who can understand His decisions or explain what He does?”

Isaiah 54:14:

“In righteousness you shall be established; you shall be far from oppression, for you shall not fear; and from terror, for it shall not come near you.”

Psalms 62:11:

“One thing God has spoken, two things I have heard: “Power belongs to you, God.”

Prayer:

BY THE UNSEARCHABLE DEPTHS OF THY WISDOM, O GOD ARISE FOR MY SAKE AND CATAPULT ME FROM EVERY VALLEY OF WARFARE, FAILURE, SICKNESS, POVERY, SHAME, REPROACH, FOOLISHNESS, MEDIOCRITY, AND DECEPTION TO THE MOUNTAIN TOPS OF DISTINCTION AND EXCELLENCE IN EVERY AREA OF MY LIFE, RELATIONSHIPS, CALLINGS, CAREER, BUSINESS AND MINISTRY, IN THE NAME OF YESHUA.

BY THE UNSEARCHABLE DEPTHS OF THY KNOWLEDGE, O GOD ARISE, AND SHOW ME THE HIDDEN RICHES OF SECRET PLACES FOR MY BREAKTHROUGHS AND PROSPERITY, IN THE NAME OF YESHUA.

BY YOUR INEXHAUSTIBLE RESOURCES AND UNSEARCHABLE GREATNESS, AND BY THE GREATNESS OF YOUR WONDERS WITHOUT NUMBERS (JOB 5:9), O GOD ARISE AND BREAK EVERY CEILING OF LIMITATIONS OVER MY LIFE AND FAMILY, IN THE NAME OF YESHUA.

FATHER, ANNIHILATE EVERY STRONGMAN AND STRONGHOLD WITHHOLDING MY BLESSINGS, IN YESHUA’S MIGHTY NAME.

FATHER, DESTROY THE POWERS FROM MY FOUNDATION THAT ARE ON ASSIGNMENT TO DEVOUR MY DESTINY, IN THE NAME OF YESHUA.

RAIN OF DELIVERANCE, FALL UPON MY LIFE NOW AND DELIVER ME FROM EVERY PRISON OF THE STRONGMAN, IN THE NAME OF YESHUA.

RAIN OF GLORY, FALL UPON MY LIFE NOW AND WASH AWAY MY SHAME AND REPROACH, IN THE NAME OF YESHUA.

RAIN OF VICTORIES, FALL UPON EVERY AREA WHERE I HAVE SUFFERED DEFEATS IN LIFE. FATHER PLEASE CONVERT MY DEFEATS INTO RESOUNDING VICTORIES, IN THE NAME OF YESHUA.

RAIN OF ABUNDANCE, FALL UPON ME NOW: DELIVER ME FROM MISFORTUNES AND FAMINE NOW AND MAKE ME TO FLOURISH AGAIN, IN THE NAME OF YESHUA.

I DESTROY EVERY SATANIC VERDICT ISSUED AGAINST MY SUCCESS AND EXCEEDING FRUITFULNESS IN LIFE, IN YESHUA’S MIGHTY NAME.

BY YOUR UNFATHOMABLE GOODNESS, O GOD ARISE AND PROMOTE ME BEYOND MY WILDEST IMAGINATIONS, IN THE NAME OF YESHUA.

LIFT UP YOUR HEADS YE’ GATES AND LET THE KING OF GLORY ENTER MY LIFE, MY HOME, MY FINANCES, MY CAREER, MY RELATIONSHIPS, MY MINISTRY, ETC. I DECLARE THAT THE LORD REIGNS IN EVERY AREA OF MY LIFE. I AM ESTABLISHED IN RIGHTEOUSNESS. I AM FREE FROM EVERY FORM OF OPPRESSION.

IN THE MIGHTY NAME OF YESHUA – AMEN!

Please CLICK HERE f

Worship Experience:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Instagram



Like this: Like Loading...

4/LgEzignZqptd-cND_bC7nqoSgJSKNW4xZjrdx-Kn4EVD2kixfcnKXYc