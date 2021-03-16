Prophetic Encounter: Passover to Pentecost

From PASSOVER to PENTECOST… as winter turns to spring… you are about to see a RESURRECTION of that which was dormant says the LORD OF HOSTS. This is a season of EXPONENTIAL GROWTH!”

Get ready for NEW VISIONS, NEW BEGGININGS, NEW MANTLES, & FRESH NEW ENCOUNTERS!

There is a re-branding and re-building taking place in the Spirit. Your dreams are not BIG enough. You think regions… I think NATIONS says the LORD. Let me be the ARCHITECT of your destiny and I will teach you to DREAM with me. I will give you dreams to dream and I will FULLFILL them.”

In the previous season you felt uncertain and forsaken. Yet I have NOT forsaken you. The sweet-pure oil is only released from the olive in the OLIVE PRESS. Through the strengthening and stretching of your faith you received an UPGRADE!”

The level of ANOINTING you need to successfully maneuver at this NEXT LEVEL will require more from you. So be not discouraged during times of pressure – the OLIVE PRESS always leads to PROMOTION. You are a MIGHTY voice in My Kingdom. There is much work left for you to do. (ABBA)”

Walking In Your Prophetic Destiny:

Recommended Reading:

God’s will. God’s way. God’s timing. Do you have a deep longing in your heart to do something great for God, but you don’t know how? In Walking in Your Prophetic Destiny, internationally recognized author and speaker Jennifer LeClaire helps you discover the seed of your destiny and how to grow it into something larger than yourself. She offers specific ways to

discover your spiritual gifts,

discern God’s timing,

defeat the Enemy, and

fulfill your calling.

Life offers more when you travel on the road of your prophetic destiny. Your divine purpose maneuvers you to fulfillment—past challenges, pain, and failures. Jennifer presents an opportunity to blend the practical with the spiritual that will satisfy a deep hunger for significance that comes in walking with God. You can discover and live God’s unique call on your life.

Worship Experience:

_____________________

If you have not repented of your sins and made Jesus your Lord and Savior, please do so NOW! If you do not have a personal love relationship with Jesus, please invite Jesus into your heart NOW! CLICK HERE!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Instagram



Like this: Like Loading...

4/LgEzignZqptd-cND_bC7nqoSgJSKNW4xZjrdx-Kn4EVD2kixfcnKXYc