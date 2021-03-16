The DNA of DESTINY:
In the new series, The DNA of Destiny, Dr. Trimm talks about transitions in life and how to do it well. She also talks about the power of having integrity and a strong set of core values! This message is for leaders, ministers, and those searching for a higher way of living!”
God Your Chief Advisor:
Walking Out Your Dreams:
Stir Up Your Greatness:
Radical Wisdom Keys:
Time Travelers – Part 1
Time Travelers – Part 2
Right People – Right Places:
Putting Yourself Where You See Yourself:
Critical Choices:
The Power of Intention:
A Placed Called There:
The Power To Take Risks:
Destiny Defining Decisions:
Defy The Status Quo:
Wake The Word Up – Part 1
Wake The Word Up Part 2:
Worship Experience:
Related Inspiration: Discovering Where You Truly Belong – CLICK HERE!
_____________________
If you have not repented of your sins and made Jesus your Lord and Savior, please do so NOW! If you do not have a personal love relationship with Jesus, please invite Jesus into your heart NOW! CLICK HERE!
4/LgEzignZqptd-cND_bC7nqoSgJSKNW4xZjrdx-Kn4EVD2kixfcnKXYc