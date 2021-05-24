Mekudeshet: The Betrothed – Set Apart & Holy!

Hosea 2:19-20:

“I will betroth you to me forever; I will betroth you in righteousness and justice, in love and compassion I will betroth you in faithfulness, and you will acknowledge the Lord.”

Mekudeshet is a Hebrew word which means ‘betrothed, exclusive, separate, etc. The word is used during the betrothal ceremony; when the groom places the ring on the finger of his bride, and declares: ‘By accepting this ring you become my betrothed [Mekudeshet] spouse.’ The word Kadosh (holy) is derived from the same root, and so this blessing literally means: ‘you are exclusively mine, holy, and separated unto me.’”

In a world of brokenness there are many who have no concept of what it means to be loved, protected, or provided for. Throughout the Bible we see Israel repeat cycles of sin, servitude, and captivity because they could never seem to remain committed to an exclusive love relationship with God.

Perhaps it was the 400 years that Israel spent in slavery that hindered them from receiving God’s love. Perhaps Israel’s heart was so conditioned to the whip and the lash, that they did not know how to thrive without being ruled over. Perhaps all the stories we read in the Bible is God’s attempt to woo His hard-hearted people into love relationship with Him.

The stories of the Bible are not much different from our lives today. We often choose what we don’t want because we do not believe that we deserve love without bitterness.

The Book of Hosea is a powerful illustration of God’s unfailing love, mercy, and compassion towards His people. Throughout the book of Hosea we bear the prophet’s agony as he suffers from the unrequited love of his unfaithful wife Gomer; just as Yehovah endured the unrequited love of His unfaithful Bride (Israel).”

As Israel played the harlot, so did Gomer. Gomer left security and love for back alleys and one-night stands. She took on other lovers. She sold herself for shekels. She threw away her youth and beauty. Yet, time after time Hosea, her HUSBAND, her LOVER, her REDEEMER brought her back home again. “

Perhaps Gomer was so use to tears, rejection, and abandonment, that she didn’t know what to do with a good man; because good girls are attracted to bad-boys for a reason.”

Yet, no matter how many times Gomer messed up… No matter how many beds Hosea found her in… No matter how many times Hosea had to buy Gomer off the auction block… Hosea REDEEMED Gomer every time. Although Gomer did the unimaginable and brought home children that were not her husband’s, Hosea even gave Gomer’s illegitimate children new names ( Hosea 2:1

Apostle Paul stated in (Philippians 3:10), that at times we enter into the fellowship of the Lord’s suffering for His DIVINE purpose. God used Hosea’s private struggles as a public illustration of His unconditional love towards Israel.

Like Hosea, God stands as a FAITHFUL HUSBAND, LOVER, REEDEMER, & SAVIOR. God says to us; ‘I will allure you. I am committed to you. I will not leave you. I will frustrate your attempts to run after other lovers, but I will not dominate you. I will not be harsh with you says the LORD!’’

God gives beauty for ashes (Isaiah 61:3) God specializes in turning prostitutes into princesses and pimps into preachers, God redeems the lost and the broken. God makes beautiful things out of broken pieces. God will keep working with us until we learn to walk and talk like a BRIDE! All we ever have to do is come to Him.”

The consequences of not responding to God’s love is detrimental. Sin always takes a toll. Sin reduces us. Sin stripes away our personalities. Sin empties us. Sin damages, devastates, cripples, and fractures the soul until there is NOTHING LEFT! No longer vibrant. No longer shining with beauty. No longer effervescent. Sin leaves us a shadow of who we were meant to be.

Every package of hell is wrapped in the disguise of ecstasy. When we run after other lovers we find ourselves like Gomer….. EMPTY …. needing to be rescued and redeemed!”

Hosea was one of the longest ministering prophets in the Bible. He prophesied to the ten northern tribes of Israel for about forty years. However, Israel did not respond to the wooing of the Lord. Therefore, in 721 BC, Hosea the prophet, witnessed the ten northern tribes of Israel be conquered by the Assyrians and scattered throughout the earth. Yet, despite Israel’s rebellion, God promises redemption (Hosea 1:10-11 and Hosea 2:16-23).

Hosea 2:16:

“In that day,” declares the LORD, “you will call me ‘my husband’; you will no longer call me ‘my master.’

Beloveds, if you are running after other lovers, it is not worth it. Drink from the well that SATISFIES! God has a word for us today: ‘Mekudeshet’! We are betrothed, exclusively, set apart, holy unto the Lord!

If you have not repented of your sins and made Jesus your Lord and Savior, please do so NOW! If you do not have a personal love relationship with Jesus, please invite Jesus into your heart NOW! CLICK HERE!

Acts 3:19:

“Repent, then, and turn to God, so that your sins may be wiped out, that times of refreshing may come from the Lord.”

Worship Experience:

