Issachar Women Arise: Discern Your Times & Seasons!

God is truly speaking to us in this hour. It is important to have God’s clear direction as we walk in our destiny. We must ask God for Hindsight, Insight, and Foresight so that we properly discern our times and seasons.”

Hindsight is the understanding of a situation or event AFTER it has happened or developed. Hindsight gives us the ability to look back and dissect what we learned in the previous season. If we do not learn from our mistakes we are bound to repeat them. We must ask ourselves, what lessons can we learn from our previous seasons?

Insight is the intuitive understanding of CURRENT situations. Insight gives us the ability to properly discern and navigate our present circumstances. In this time of rest and reset, what is God saying? What is on God’s mind concerning you personally, your family, your community, and for the nation?

Foresight is the ability to correctly discern what will happen in the FUTURE and plan your actions based on this knowledge. We must ask God, what are You speaking about my life, my family, the future? How do I plan accordingly?

In (1 Chronicles Chapters 11-12), we read the story of King David’s effort to unite the kingdom of Israel. To assist King David win the battles ahead of him, we read of the King’s long list of mighty men of valor. These men were seasoned soldiers who knew battle tactics, weaponry, and were men of great courage. However, right in the middle of this long list of mighty soldiers, we read of the sons of Issachar, and the only thing on their resume is that they were men “who understood the times, to know what Israel ought to do.” (1 Chronicles 12:32). Although they were warriors, their main contribution was to discern clear direction from God. Well, if there were men counted as the sons of Issachar, there were surely women in this tribe of prophets as well. Women who were blessed with the same divine-unique intuitiveness to discern the times and seasons as their men.

Beloved sisters… If you are struggling with the hardship of ministry, personal life, career, or just trying to figure out where you belong, hear this clear direction from the Lord. “Discern carefully your movements in this season. Sit with me and wait for clear direction, because I am setting you up for destiny-enhancing breakthroughs, blessings, and posturing. Your next move will be a CHECK-MATE! Draw close to me in this time of discerning. Walk in my synchronized movements. Walk with me and I will give you authority not just over regions… but over the nations! {Says the Lord}”

Psalms 2:8:

“Ask me, and I will make the nations your inheritance, the ends of the earth your possession.”

God says ASK of me… And I will give you nations as your inheritance. Ladies, you are about to be ULEASHED! You don’t have time for unforgiveness, competition, bitterness, resentment, quarrels, rivalries, distractions, etc… Get out of your feeling… Stay in God’s presence until those weird emotions are dead! Get healed QUICKLY and move forward to the destiny that awaits you. You are not becoming a great woman of God, SHE is already inside of you. Let the lioness within you ROAR!”

Surviving the Vicissitudes of Up-Down Seasons:

I’ve been walking with Yeshua for 30 years. At 20 years old I received the Baptism of the Holy Ghost at a fiery Pentecostal Church (The Way of The Cross). I became an ordained minister in the COGIC in my late 20’s. I have even sat under learned Rabbis and drank deeply from their wells of inspiration. I have fed the poor, preached, prayed, prophesied, and cast out devil’s. I’ve written books, led marketplace ministry, and publish articles that are read throughout the nations of our world. There’s not much I haven’t seen or heard when it comes to spiritual matters… However, the lesson I’ve learned most of all is that women have a unique roll in God’s plan and the enemy hates us for it.”

The enemy’s ferocious vendetta against women began in (Genesis 3:15), when Yehovah declared that “the seed of the woman would CRUSH the head of the serpent.” Ever since God promised that redemption [Yeshua] would come through the seed of a woman, the enemy has been positioned to destroy everything we give birth to [our dreams, destinies, ministries, careers, health, families, etc]. The battles we endure have been raging for a very long time. I know that I am not the only one that has endured trials, heartache, betrayal, misrepresentation, and misunderstandings.

You may wonder, how I’ve survived decades of ups-downs, wilderness experiences, hurt, and betrayal? My prescription has always been to remain in God’s presence until He takes away the sting. Beloved if you are struggling, remain in God’s presence until you can sing again, laugh again, and love again. Remain in God’s presence until you are healed.”

Psalms 27:5:

“For in the time of trouble he shall hide me in his pavilion: in the secret of his tabernacle shall he hide me; he shall set me up upon a rock.”

Through the warfare, you must have resilience. You get to scream. You even get to cry, but you don’t get to give up! They Can Watch you work (quietly) or Cheer you on (loudly). However, God Will Not Allow Anyone To Stand In The Way Of What He Desires To Do In You…. 🌹”

Daughters of destiny, the warfare against women {in ministry} is intense. The enemy wants to silence us, intimidate us, marginalize us, destroy us, and render the work of God ineffective through depression, isolation, neglect, intimidation, accusations, weird emotions, etc. Whatever the devil can throw at you, expect him to use it. Women, we are a threat to the kingdom of darkness. God specifically designed us to birth kings, ministries, nations, and give strength to our generation. The warfare is not because you are worthless. The warfare is because of your WORTH!

The second most important thing I’ve learned is to be just as comfortable in the wilderness than I am on a platform. Ladies, we must learn to build QUIETLY. We must look at our wilderness experiences as opportunities to come intimately before our KING! I declare unto you beloved sisters, that when you come out of this wilderness experience you are going to preach, prophesy, lay hands on the sick, and walk in signs, wonders, and miracles. You shall fulfill all that God has ordained for you to do!”

Issachar Women Arise!

Women of Issachar:

We are strategic. We have a unique anointing to know what God wants us to do and when to do it.

We are influencers with unique perception and wisdom so that the nation(s) look to us for godly counsel.

We interpret the meaning of events for the nation to bring the culture to repentance.

We know when one move of God is ending and another is beginning.

We are wise. We are not often taken by surprise when things happened.

An Issachar woman can be summarized as a woman who has the anointing for…

Understanding

Sensitivity

Influence

Exemplary Leadership

Discernment

Uniqueness

Relevance

Interpretation

Prophecy

Knowledge

Wisdom

Pro-activeness

Foresightedness

Perception

Preparedness

Accuracy

A Prophetic Word: Lana Vawser

Recently the Lord showed me many daughters of God have experienced an attack on their voice. There has been a spirit of intimidation, fear, confusion, physical infirmity and blockages coming against their voice and what they are called to ‘herald’ but the Lord is saying “TODAY, this attack is beginning to BREAK in My name. I have brought you into a season of learning and understanding what happens when I SPEAK, in a way you have not seen before. I have brought you into this deep chamber of My heart, to teach you about the POWER of My voice. I have brought you into this deep chamber of My heart to teach you in such a deep way, the power of MY PROPHETIC voice. I have brought you deeper into the chamber of My heart to show you that there is no other voice greater than My voice. I have brought you deep into the chamber of My heart to reveal to you the Majesty and holiness of My voice and how My voice trumps everything. I have brought you deeper into this chamber of My heart to raise you up carrying the PURITY of My voice in an increased way. You are going to begin to stand and release My voice and what I am speaking with a clarity, creativity, an authority and anointing that you have not moved in before. I am raising you up to release MY SOUND that comes from the place of deep communion with Me. The enemy has come and attacked you BECAUSE of your purity of heart and the purity of your voice. I am speaking now that this attack is breaking and I am teaching you, training you, and imparting to you a greater understanding of My WISDOM and My VOICE that changes EVERYTHING.” [To read this prophetic word it its entirety – CLICK HERE!]

Covered By God: An Awesome Prophetic Experience with Dynamic Women of God (Tiphani Montgomery, Pastor Bev, & Sophia Ruffin)

🔥 🔥 🔥 Prophetess Sophia Ruffin had me on the floor…. 🔥 🔥 🔥

Worship Experience:

If you have not repented of your sins and made Jesus your Lord and Savior, please do so NOW! If you do not have a personal love relationship with Jesus, please invite Jesus into your heart NOW! CLICK HERE!

