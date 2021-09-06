Feast of Trumpets 5782 – A Prophetic Release: Destiny, Rest & Promises Fulfilled!

Additional Credit: TizrahFirestone & Amanda McCarthy

L’Shona Tova Beloveds! May you be written and sealed for a good year! I believe that we are entering a season of OPEN HEAVENS. “In ( Leviticus Chapter 23 ) , God declares that the Biblical Feast Days are His “appointed times.” If we were going to meet someone for an appointment, we would prepare ourselves. Likewise, we should prepare ourselves to meet with God when the atmosphere is RIPE to hear from Him! Let’s press into this season with intentional intimacy, worship, intercession, and declarations.”

The Feast of Trumpets aka Rosh Hashanah (Yom Teruah) is a TIME OF NEW BEGINNINGS. Rosh Hashanah is the head of the New Year. The season represents reconciliation and appropriation. Abba Father reconciles our debts (through the precious Blood of Yeshua) and appropriates His goodness upon His people. Even the secular world copies this theme of reconciliation with a new fiscal cycle every year which often coincides with Rosh Hashanah; giving the financial world a fresh start of appropriations – reconciling all debts – this is a godly principle.”

For many of us, life certainly doesn’t look the way we thought it would be this year. Life has radically changed over the past few years for me. For many of us, God has been recalibrating our lives, relationships, and our schedules so that we would be divinely aligned with His will.

In ancient times, when a natural calamity showed up, such as a plague, earthquake, or flood, it was understood as a sign that the leaders and their people were out of alignment with Heaven. It was seen as Divine pushback against our human arrogance; wherein Abba would ask: “Who is in control here?” In days of old, the people would respond with acts such as fasting, charity, and prayer; and in response to The Holy One they would declare: “Shamati! We HEAR You! You are in control!”

As we enter this New Year, let us allow Abba to admonish us, correct us, and love us back into our rightful place as sons and daughters – not masters.

During this more insulated, interior time, let’s ask: What can I do to put myself back in alignment with Abba.”

Prophetic Words From Amanda McCarthy & Kenyette Mills

Destiny, Rest & Promises Fulfilled!

A Word On DESTINY:

In (Genesis 32:22-35), Jacob’s journey brought him to a place called Peniel where he wrestled with God. Like many of us, Jacob’s journey had not been an easy one. However, the journey is where characters are formed and destinies are made.

Likewise, often life’s circumstances become the instrument that God uses to cultivate our hearts for Him. Peniel was the place where Jacob’s free-will and flesh surrendered to the plan and will of God. At Peniel, God changed the paradigm of Jacob’s life. The deceiver Jacob became ISRAEL the man in whom God would birth a nation and His people.

In like manner, in this season, God is asking many of us to surrender and let go of things we have been holding on to. God wants to change the paradigm of our lives from sorrow and suffering to BLESSED and BOUNTIFUL! Will you let go of what you have been holding on to, so that you can receive the bounty that God has ordained for you?

There are benefits to surrendering to the Lord (Psalms 68:19)! You will look back 25 years from now and see all that God has added to your life by just agreeing with God’s will for your life. Jesus said in Matthew 6:33, “But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.” When we seek God and constantly pursue His will and His righteousness; we walk right into the KINGDOM BLESSINGS that He has ordained for us.

Jeremiah 29:11:

“For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.”

“If you seek nothing but the will of God, He will always put you in the right place at the right time.” – Smith Wigglesworth

A Word On REST:

1 Kings 19:12b:

“…but the Lord was not in the fire: and after the fire a still small voice.”

In (1 Kings 19:9-12), God calls Elijah into His presence and speaks to him in a still-quiet voice. God revealed to Elijah that it is in REST that we HEAR from the Lord. In REST God reveals TRUTH, INSTRUCTION, and the STRATEGY to accomplish the Lord’s will. Through REST the motives and intentions of our hearts are sifted and purified.

When we live our lives in a posture of REST all strivings cease! In this hour God is teaching us that we OBTAIN God’s promises through REST! “

In this hour God is seeking those who are willing to walk intimately and transparently with Him. In this hour DEEP calls unto DEEP!”

In this hour the way HIGHER is going DEEPER…

The Depth of God Is Calling The Depth In You…

A Word On PROMISES FULFFILED:

Lamentations 3:24-26

“The Lord is my portion,” says my soul, ‘Therefore I hope in Him! The Lord is good to those who wait for Him. To the soul who seeks Him. It is good that one should hope and wait quietly for the salvation of the Lord.”

The LORD is our PORTION! A portion is a person’s LOT or DESTINY. God delights in fulfilling the promises of His children. God is taking many of us to that NEXT LEVEL – UPGRADE not only in our finances, but also in our relationships!”

In this hour timing is everything! We must wait upon God although the vision may tarry (Habbakkuk 2:2-4). Just because the promise hasn’t been fulfilled yet, doesn’t mean that God’s promise to you is not true. WAIT FOR IT! The Lord keeps ALL His promises!

There are dowries and inheritances being released from Heaven. A dowry is the inheritance the bride’s Father gives her on her Wedding Day. In this hour of uncertainty our God has a constant supply and He is fortifying, blessing, and sustaining His “covenant” children.”

The root of the word covenant is ” to convey” which means to give. To be in covenant with someone means that you give of yourself. You do life together. You spend time together. Covenant people protect, provide, and cover one another. In this hour, not only is our covenant – love relationship with God being renewed; God is also establishing strengthening relationships in our lives. (Ecclesiastes 4:9-13) tells us that “Two is better than one, and a three-fold cord is not easily broken.” While (Psalms 68:6) tells us, “God sets the solitary in families.”

We don’t like one-sided relationships and neither does God! As we seek God for an UPGRADE in our finances and in our relationships let us UPGRADE the way we give unto the Lord. Let us upgrade the quality of our intimacy with the Lord. AMEN!

Galatians 6:9:

“Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.”

Prophetic Decrees For Feast of Trumpets 5782 & Beyond:

I decree that I am the head and not the tail! The Lord, my God, has lifted me up, and has turned things around in my life for my favor and His glory!

I decree and declare that I will taste and see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living! I will taste of the sweetness of the Lord. I will fully experience the promises of His Word!

I decree a restoration of all that was lost and stolen from me and my family. Whatever the thief tried to take from my finances, my health, my ministry, and my career, I take it back now and I receive my restoration today in Yeshua’s’ name.

I declare that restitution is my portion in Yeshua’s name! The enemy will pay back seven times over and even more. I decree and declare that I am ready to receive the restitution and the honor that is payment for my former shame.

I decree a renewing and a renewal of all things. I am coming into the NEW. The Lord is making all things NEW. I am coming into a new shift and alignment in the Spirit.

I decree that I am entering into the best year of my life thus far. Each year, I shall abound from glory to glory. This is my year. I am going to have the best times of my life and the most powerful encounters and experiences with the Holy Spirit. The year 5782 (2021-2022) is my year, in Yeshua’s’ name!

I decree that I am entering into the greatest breakthrough of all. The Lord is about to release a blast of breakthrough into my spirit, my health, my body, my family, my finances, my career, my marriage, my ministry – in every area of my life in Yeshua’s name!

Worship Experience:

L’Shana Tova Tikatevee V’tichatemee!

May You Be Written & Sealed For A Good Year!

Chag Samech! 😊

