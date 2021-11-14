Alone But Not Lonely: God May Have Set You Apart For An Incredible Reason:

Are you struggling with loneliness today? God may have set you apart for an incredible reason. Nine times in the gospels we are told that Jesus went away to a lonely place to be with the Father. Jesus sought out solitude so he could seek the Father’s will for His life. In fact, the Hebrew word for lonely can also be translated as solitude or desert. When we are alone and seek after God we will be rewarded.”

God may have put you in a lonely place for an incredible reason:

Loneliness is prevalent in our society now more than ever. The rising numbers of single adults, the breakdown of the family, and the loss of neighborhood and community have all contributed to an immense sense of loneliness in many lives.

Tom Wolfe, a great American author, wrote, “Loneliness, far from being a rare and curious phenomenon, peculiar to myself and a few solitary men, is a central and inevitable fact of human existence.”

Beloveds, if you are feeling lonely today, remember that God cares for you. He knows about loneliness. Jesus experienced the greatest loneliness of all when He was abandoned at the Cross. Yet, through all the pain and suffering that Jesus endured for our sake; Father God did not forsake Him. Jesus is seated at the right hand of the Father daily making intercession for us (Romans 8:33-34).

A Godly Response to Loneliness:

My response to my alone time has been taking up new hobbies, decorating, studying God’s word, making more time for friends, attending Bible Study groups, and enjoying my surroundings. Beloveds, during this time of rest and alone time with God, find a constructive hobby. You will be amazed at the beautiful gifts inside of you waiting to be released.

Often times, our alone time is seen as something bad and we must take action to overcome it. God can help transform our time alone into something beneficial for us.”

God Sees! God Knows! God Cares!

Our Alone Time Can Cause Us To Seek God In A Deeper Way. Often, we are so busy that we leave little time for God. When we are alone God has the opportunity to speak to us and receive our undivided attention.

During our seasons of isolation, God will give us the increased discernment we so desperately need today. This kind of guidance and wisdom does not come without setting apart time to be with God.

Sometimes God causes us to seek Him by driving us to Him through the loneliness we experience. It’s up to us how we respond to isolation. We can become angry or depressed; or we can see it as a gift. Our alone time can help us draw closer to Christ.

God ALWAYS rewards us for seeking after Him.”

Worship Experience:

If you have not repented of your sins and made Jesus your Lord and Savior, please do so NOW! If you do not have a personal love relationship with Jesus, please invite Jesus into your heart NOW! CLICK HERE!

Credit: Pastor Rick McDaniel

