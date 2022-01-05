New Year 2022: The Year of the Bride – Preparing For The Bridegroom
We live in a world where we have seen the worst of men’s actions. During hardships we can easily become gloomy as we witness despair all around us. However, Abba is a loving Father! Jesus is a generous husband!!! Our Savior and our Bridegroom will not abandon us.”
Jesus has paid the Bride-price for His Bride on Calvary. We must trust our Bridegroom even in a hostile world. We must remain restful and hopeful as we prepare for our Bridegroom’s return. Our well-being is secure in His hands.
In this amazing documentary we will discover the parallels between the Jewish Wedding Feast and the Second Coming of our Lord Jesus! “
The Rapture – Before The Wrath: The Parallels Between the Coming of the Lord & The Jewish Wedding Feast:
New year 2022: The Year of the Bride: Enjoy this profound word from Prophetess Tiphani Montgomery.”
Worship Experience:
If you have not repented of your sins and made Jesus your Lord and Savior, please do so NOW! If you do not have a personal love relationship with Jesus, please invite Jesus into your heart NOW! CLICK HERE!
