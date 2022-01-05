Prophetic Word: 2022: Coming Out of the Wilderness

In this New Year, I believe that Abba is saying to us that we are called to thrive in New Spaces. Certainly, Abba has drawn us close during the past 2 years. During this pandemic I believe, Abba has re-defined and re-calibrated us for a greater purpose. Like the children of Israel, Abba often calls us “out” to bring us “in” to our place of promise. However, during the sojourn to our place of promise Abba often leads us to “a transitional place“ called the wilderness.”

I have always enjoyed reading about the sojourn of the patriarchs in the Bible. The people are flawed – just like we are. They often find themselves in impossible situations – just like we do. We are just like our forefathers, who journeyed through the wilderness and struggled with rebellion, sin, unbelief, stubbornness, and other spiritual battles.

Like the children of Israel, we are each on our journey of faith As we walk with God, we are being changed from glory to glory. Just as God led the children of Israel through the wilderness, grooming them, shaping them, until one day they were ready to obtain their earthly inheritance. God will do the same with us; we too shall obtain all that God has promised when we are ready.”

At times, God uses the wilderness to prepare His people to walk in their destiny. The wilderness empties us from all rank and splendor. We learn valuable lessons in our wilderness experiences. We learn that when we are empty God will fill us. Emptiness is always a prerequisite to receive the Divine. Our wilderness experiences will often be the catalysts God will use to prepare us for our next level

In (Numbers 20:8-12) we find the children of Israel once again thirsting for water. I too have often found myself thirsting when I am unable to become acclimated to what God expected of me.

Forty years, God led His children through the wilderness, teaching Israel how to walk with Him. Forty years, the children of Israel subsisted on miracles. When they were hungry God fed them with manna. When they were thirsty God brought water from a rock. Little effort was required to seek God for he appeared to them as a pillar of fire and a cloud of glory.

However, God had a different plan for the generation that was poised to enter the Promised Land. Moses was synonymous with miracles, signs, and wonders. However, the new generation, under Joshua, would enter the Land and would not solely depend on demonstrations of power, awe, and wonder; they would walk in God’s authority. They would enter the Land, plow, and reap its fields. This new generation would be a light to the world, showing the nations how to live for God.

Psalms 2:8:

“Ask of me, and I will give thee the nations for thine inheritance, and the uttermost parts of the earth for thy possession.”

Discerning God’s Next Move

Isaiah 58:8-9:

“For My thoughts are not your thoughts, Nor are your ways My ways,” says the Lord. “For as the heavens are higher than the earth, So are My ways higher than your ways, And My thoughts than your thoughts.”

Like the children of Israel, we often became comfortable in the wilderness. Sometimes we choose to spend our entire lives in a “safe place” rather than fighting the giants of loneliness, rejection, and fear in our place of promise.”

God’s ways are so much higher than our ways. In order to discern God’s movements, we must stay in His presence. The times when I have stumbled the most, are times when I have failed to quiet myself and discern what God was doing in my life.

Is God leading you out of the wilderness? What does that look like to you? For me it has looked like moving to a new city, starting over, being isolated, taking a stand that could cost me, making new spiritual connections, communing with Abba in the loneliness, and at times willing to look different, be different, and doing different things as I gain new territory for the Lord!

It's Time for the Bride to prepare for the Bridegroom!

