Start Your New Year Off Right: Prophetic Words For 2022!

Click below to hear prophetic words released for 2022 with a few of my friends….!

The theme for New Year 2022: The Bride Prepares Herself!!!

Prophetic Releases:

Kenyette Spencer Mills:

A Word For 2022: “This is a time to be still and be quite before the Lord… This is a year to STAY ANCHORED. God’s positioning for me this year is ANCHORING… I’m digging my heels in even deeper. I’m living His Word. I’m relying upon the Holy Spirit more. We live in perilous times. As time progresses we will see an intensity of plagues, famine, wars, and rumors of wars until the return of Jesus, our soon coming King.

Now is not the time to be flighty. An un-anchored life drifts from place to place. An un-anchored person bends on principles. An un-anchored person is lukewarm. An un-anchored person is not tethered to a solid foundation and will not overcome the tribulations of life. The Holy Spirit says, NOW is the time to make sure that your anchor holds and grips the solid ROCK (Jesus). Amen! “💕

Isaiah 43:1-3:

“When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze. For I am the Lord your God, the Holy One of Israel, your Savior.”

Isaiah 26:20:

“Go home my people, and lock your doors! Hide yourself for a little while until the Lord’s anger has passed.”

Art & Judy Cohen:

A Word For 2022: “Dark times are ahead in our world. We must draw nearer to Yeshua. Be not like Laodicea, not warm or cold, but zealous as we were in the beginning.”

James 4:8

“Draw near to God and He will draw near to you. Call to Him and He will show you many wonderful things that you do not know.”

Michele Escoffery:

A Word For 2022: “We must go back to the basics (this includes building up our immune systems, natural healthcare, food, and holistic care). We must utilize the Holy Spirit more. We must grow deeper in our relationship with our Heavenly Father above all other relationships. In the time to come, God will give us a window of opportunity to regroup and readjust to His will before it is too late.”

Amanda McCarthy:

A Word For 2022: “This is preparation time. This is set-a-part time. God is removing distractions. Some of the things God is removing are not bad things but they are not God things either. God is giving us the roadmap, blueprints, revelation, and opened-eyes for our next steps.

Consider the Monarch Butterfly: The Monarch Butterfly has a longer cocoon-time than most butterflies; because the Monarch butterfly has a longer journey and flight time (usually an annual trip from Canada to California). Often our waiting time prepares us for our next level. The better prepared we are, the more successful we become. The greater the journey the greater the preparation. In 2021 we were being prepared. In 2022 we are walking in it!”

Jean Brown:

A Word For 2022: “Confess God’s promises speak against anything that attacks us. Stand on the scriptures. Profess and stand on God’s word to see the manifestation of God’s word come to pass over our lives. Show love. Be long suffering. Look for ways to bless others. Help others. Strengthen others. Be not just hearers but doers of God’s word. “

Alan “Chip” Mills:

John 14:1:

“Let not your hearts be troubled; believe in God, believe also in me (Jesus).”

A Word For 2022: “Be patient with one another. Spiritual Gifts are temporary but love and other graces are eternal.”

