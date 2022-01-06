2022 Breakthrough Prayer Points

Intercession, Proclamations, Declaration, & Decrees:

FATHER, I repent of my sins and the sins of my ancestors. I repent for all disobedience that has blocked Your blessings in my life. Father, I ask that You sever, over-rule, and veto every legal right, legislation, verdict, embargo, and ordinance of the enemy that hinders and prevents me from walking in the fullness of my God ordained destiny. I thank You Father for forgiving me of my sins. I thank You Father for redeeming me from every legal curse. Father, I ask that You would grant unto me a full PARDON from the penalty, reproach, and consequences of sins based upon Yeshua’s sacrifice on Calvary. Father, I stand on (Romans 8:28-35) and ask You LORD to cleanse me from all unrighteousness. Father, as I stand before You, I honor You as the Great Judge of all the earth. I thank You for the Blood of Yeshua that is speaking for me according to (Hebrews 12:24). If there are those who can accuse me of anything, Lord I ask that You not hearken to the voice of my accusers but wash me with the Blood of Yeshua and make me what You want me to be. I thank You that the Blood of Yeshua silences every accusation against me. I thank You LORD that this year shall be a year of breakthrough, favor, and divine advantage. For the Lord God omnipotent reigns in my life. (Revelation 19:6).

The Lord God is exalted in my life – Psalms 99:5)

The Lord is my anchor – Hebrews 6:19)

The Lord is my strength and shield – Psalms 28:7)

The Lord is my rock – 2 Samuel 22:4-7)

I decree that Perfect health is my portion in this year and onward.

I decree divine favor and blessings over all my relationships and friendships.

I decree divine alignment in this year and beyond.

I decree the fulfillment of God ordained visions and dreams in my life. In Yeshua’s (Jesus) MIGHTY name!

In Yeshua’s name, I declare that my ears are in tune to the correct frequency in the Spirit and I have 20/20 vision in the realm of the Spirit. I accurately discern the times and seasons. I move in the synchronized, orchestrated, symphonic rhythm of God.

By the Power of the Blood of Yeshua, I appropriate the legitimate mandate as a covenant son/daughter of God to cancel all assignments, cycles, events, and arrows of the enemy fashioned against me and my family projected into this year and onward. (Luke 10:19-20). I decree the forceful and rapid advancement into my God ordained breakthrough in family, health, ministry, wealth, finances, and career.

In Yeshua’s name I cancel every assignments of the enemy of accidents, incidents, tragedies, sudden death, arrows of destruction, hurt, harm, danger, discouragement, sudden sabotage, setbacks, set-ups, plots, plans, pits, fear, demonic personalities, suspicions, instabilities, spirits of infirmity, cancer, marital failure, mind control spirits, relationship failure, broken fellowships, loneliness, rejection, bitterness, barrenness, resentment, accusations, character assassination, vicious rumors, a broken heart, brokenness, loss, and pain.

I ask of the Lord for favorable events and circumstances to manifest on a regular basis in my life. I thank You Lord for the swift and speedy release of all delayed miracles, promises, blessings, breakthroughs, promotions, and elevations with divine compensation. According to Daniel 11 and Hebrews 1:14, I ask You Lord to release the angels that You have assigned to me to render angelic assault against any powers of darkness fashioned against me. I thank You Lord for the swift and speedy release of all delayed miracles, promises, blessings, breakthroughs, divine appropriations, divine encounters, divine appointments, favor, promotions, and elevations with divine speed and compensation.

I appropriate the voice of the Blood of Yeshua to silence all lies and accusations of the enemy against life; to reverse all negative perceptions and erase every negative stigma, misunderstanding, projections of the enemy, and every evil mark created by the enemy to limit me from reaching my full destiny in Yeshua. I declare that the Lord shall show me as a token for good. The favor of God shall rest on my life. In Yeshua’s name.

I decree that financial abundance and emancipation are reinforced in my life. I decree that additional streams of income has been created for me by the Favor of God.

I decree a fresh anointing to run and not grow weary. I decree that lack is replaced with an unlimited supply of divine opportunities in finances and love.

I decree that my natural womb receives fresh power to conceive and sustain seeds. I decree that my spiritual womb receives the anointing of God’s plan for my next level.

I command that every planting of the enemy shall be pulled out of my life and the life of my husband/wife, children, congregation, and loved ones in Yeshua’s name.

In Yeshua’s name, I destroy every satanic assignment of impending danger, emanating from the heavens, the earth, beneath the earth, and rising from the waters of the earth fashioned against me.

In Yeshua’s name, I declare that every assignment of the enemy to cause me a broken heart, emotional pain, and bewildered emotions are destroyed. In the name of Yeshua, I speak a blessing over all my friendships and relationships.

In the name of Yeshua, I command an immediate annihilation of all activities set into motion as cycles of events designed to keep me under limitations of financial drought, loneliness, undue harassment, discouragement, bombardments, and persistent pain. I declare their effect over me and my family are UTTERLY DESTROYED.

Lord, please repair the foundations of my life. Let the LIGHT of Your wonderful presence fill every secret place in my soul so that the evil one has no place to hide in me. In the name of Yeshua Messiah, and by His shed Blood, I renounce and destroy all strongholds:

Family Peculiarities / Ancestral Eccentricities Spirits of Fear / Pride / Rejection / Criticism Anger / Abandonment / Sexual Indecencies Bitterness / Resentment / Unforgiveness Brokenness / A Broken Spirit / A Broken Heart / Abuse / Trauma / PTSD Pathological Conditions of the Mind and Body All oddities / Inferiority / Emotional Imbalances Chemical Imbalances / Arrested Development / Developmental Delays / Social Delays Learning Disability / Labels / Stigmas Instabilities / Ungodly Personality Traits / Inadequacies / Failure to Thrive Tendencies / Temperaments / Habits Demonically Influenced Ideologies Perceptions / Prejudices / Mindsets / Mind Conteol Spirits / Mental Illness



In Yeshua’s name, I decree that I am a new creation. I appropriate the Blood of Yeshua to all destructive DNA patterns and predisposition to (Illness/Habits/Strongholds). I declare that whom that Son has set free is free in deed. Lord, please correctly align the order and sequence of all the components of my DNA. Lord, restore health and re-establish the correct frequency and vibration to the chemical bonds in my DNA. Lord, please restore, the health, wealth, blessing, balance, order, and favor that should be inherent in my physical and spiritual DNA structure. Lord, please remove me from ungodly places in the heavens, the depths, the lengths, the widths, and the heights. Lord, I declare that all the earth and time belongs to You. Please restore me to godly depths, lengths, widths, and heights. Father, walk me back to the foundations of my life and heal, deliver, and redeem me. Please restore me to Your original design, and purpose as if the enemy never interfered with my life. (Galatians 3:13) Father, thank You for restoring me now fully to Your Karios time with a righteous body, mind, soul, and spirit.

Lord, Your word declares that death and life are in the power of the tongue. I repent of all misspoken words that I have spoken. In Yeshua’s name, I deactivate satanic activations that went into effect at the spoken word. I declare every negative word spoken by myself and others be uprooted and destroyed in Yeshua’s name. I declare that the words of my mouth and the meditations of my heart are acceptable in His sight. I declare that I aggressively search the voice of the Holy Spirit in every situation.

Through the superior anointing of the Holy Spirit, I command the breaker to go before me – to break through every wall of opposition and limitation in my life. I declare that yokes of limitations are destroyed in my life and over my destiny in the name of Yeshua. (Isaiah 10:27)

In Yeshua’s name, I declare that the Blood of Yeshua forms a hedge of protection around me and prohibits all satanic surveillance making it impossible for the evil one to track or trace me in the realm of the spirit or the natural.

Father, in decade 2020, let there be a hundred-fold return and divine reparations at current market prices for all that has been withheld, lost, stolen, or given away in my life and generational line. Father, I ask that Your will be ENFORCED and ESTABLISHED in my life over…. and against the plans of the enemy. Lord, please release generational blessing upon my life. Lord, I present this prayer before You in the heavenly court as the prayer of my heart. I ask You to appropriate this prayer as a record in heaven. Lord, I ask for Your justice. I ask that You will render this prayer into Your courts as a legal document. Yeshua, as my advocate, I ask that You go before the Father, and ask the Father to declare these Blessings over my life in this year and beyond. I declare that everything I have prayed has now been sealed with the Blood of the Lamb!! Isaiah 61:7: “Instead of your shame you will receive a double portion, and instead of disgrace you will rejoice in your inheritance. And so you will inherit a double portion in your land, and everlasting joy will be yours.” Father, in the Name of Messiah Yeshua, I posses ALL my GATES with VICTORY. I proclaim that I have a legal right to receive everything You have for me namely: • Life, Health, Beauty, Mental Sharpness • Skills, Talents, Spiritual Gifts, Wisdom • Family, Wealth, Fame, Favor, Ministry • Open Doors, Joy, Peace, A Future • Might, Destiny, Abundance, and Sonship

In Yeshua’s name I send these prayers forth as a Euroclydon conquering wind to destroy the works of the enemy. Every assignment of retaliation is arrested by the Word, The Blood, and The Spirit. I declare that every demon released from its assignment now becomes a part of Yeshua’s footstool. In Yeshua’s Name – Amen!

