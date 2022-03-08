THE REFINER – Yehovah is at work throughout all the earth!

Isaiah 48: 8-10:

Surely you did not hear, Surely you did not know; Surely from long ago your ear was not opened. For I knew that you would deal very treacherously, And were called a transgressor from the womb. For My name’s sake I will defer My anger, And for My praise I will restrain it from you, So that I do not cut you off. Behold, I have refined you, but not as silver; I have tested you in the furnace of affliction. For My own sake, for My own sake, I will do it; For how should My name be profaned? And I will not give My glory to another.”

In Isaiah Chapter 48, God reminds His children of His sovereignty & His Love. God loves us enough to lead us deep into His presence where we can experience the transforming power of His mighty; yet gentle hand. There are times in our lives, that we must be reminded that God is not a “genie in a bottle” or a “benevolent grandpa” whose sole existence is to cater to our ease, comfort, and pleasure. The sovereign Lord is a consuming fire! Yehovah is GOD over all the universe. He is worthy of all our praise! “

As we see the cosmic warfare play out in the global-spiritual arena, many of us also experience the intensity…. the deep burn… of The Refiner in our own lives. Usually, whatever is going on in the spiritual world also manifests in the natural world. There are significant times in our lives when God must root-out, pull-down, and destroy, in order to build-up and to plant (Jeremiah 1:10)!

God is at work in our lives! God is at work in the nations. We cry-out for God’s kingdom to come; Yet, we shake our fists when He begins to draw us deep into His presence! We must allow God to hide us in His presence as He deals with the strongholds around us. We must remain deep in God’s presence as He destroys demonic altars, dethrone principalities, unseat the strongman, uproot strongholds, take down high-places, crush idols, and destroy satanic agendas. “

God means to have ALL of me or none of me ( Rev 3:16 ).

God will have ALL of you or nothing at all.

In this DEEP BURN we must reach for Him!

Hebrews 12:27:

“This means that all of creation will be shaken and removed, so that only unshakable things will remain.”

A deep burn is being felt throught the nations. Often the political structures that we put our trust in proves fallible.

It is upon Christ the SOLID ROCK we stand.

All other things are sinking sand.

The REFINING process will bring about God’s glory! Yet, we must REPENT and turn to God!

2 Chronicles 7:14:

“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

Proverbs 14:34:

“Righteousness exalts a nation, But sin is a reproach to any people.”

Jeremiah 29:11:

“For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, says the Lord, thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope.”

I use to be a person that would pray away everything that made me feel uncomfortable. Now, I’ve learned to ask Father what does this mean?”

Jerimiah 1:11-14:

“Moreover the word of the Lord came unto me, saying, Jeremiah, what seest thou? And I said, I see a rod of an almond tree. Then said the Lord unto me, Thou hast well seen: for I will hasten my word to perform it. And the word of the Lord came unto me the second time, saying, What seest thou? And I said, I see a seething pot; and the face thereof is toward the north. Then the Lord said unto me, Out of the north an evil shall break forth upon all the inhabitants of the land.”

Isaiah 9:16:

“For the leaders of this people cause them to err. And those who are led by them are destroyed.”

God is SOVEREIGN over all the universe! God is SOVEREIGN over Ukraine! God is SOVEREIGN over Russia!

Psalms 115:3:

“But our God is in heaven; He does whatever He pleases.”

The kingdom of darkness is working hard to establish his dominion throughout the world. If we truly believe that God still sits on His throne, He will deal with Satan and He will deal with SIN!

Our response to God’s humbling and refining should always be REPENTANCE! Instead of dismissing hardships… I’ve learned to ask Father, what are You accomplishing in this crisis?

Jeremiah 24:3-10:

“Then the Lord asked me, “What do you see, Jeremiah? “Figs,” I answered. “The good ones are very good, but the bad ones are so bad they cannot be eaten. Then the word of the Lord came to me: “This is what the Lord, the God of Israel, says: ‘Like these good figs, I regard as good the exiles from Judah, whom I sent away from this place to the land of the Babylonians. My eyes will watch over them for their good, and I will bring them back to this land. I will build them up and not tear them down; I will plant them and not uproot them. I will give them a heart to know me, that I am the Lord. They will be my people, and I will be their God, for they will return to me with all their heart. But like the bad figs, which are so bad they cannot be eaten,’ says the Lord, ‘so will I deal with Zedekiah king of Judah, his officials and the survivors from Jerusalem, whether they remain in this land or live in Egypt. I will make them abhorrent and an offense to all the kingdoms of the earth, a reproach and a byword, a curse and an object of ridicule, wherever I banish them. I will send the sword, famine and plague against them until they are destroyed from the land I gave to them and their ancestors.’”

…..The Sword, Famine, & Plagues

Sometimes we are fighting to hold on to things that God wants to crush. God wants us to experience better. The kingdoms of this world shall become the kingdoms of our God.

Beloveds, we must allow God to draw us close to Himself during this season of intense refining. We must HUMBLE ourselves. We must REPENT. We must pray for MERCY! Allow God to purify our hearts. God is preparing His mature Bride! Let God do it! AMEN!!!!

We can not have the Kingdom without the soon coming King!

Worship Experience:

Cultivating Intimacy With The Bridegroom

If you have not repented of your sins and made Jesus your Lord and Savior, please do so NOW! If you do not have a personal love relationship with Jesus, please invite Jesus into your heart NOW! CLICK HERE!

