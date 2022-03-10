Urgent Prophetic Update: Understanding The War In Ukraine!

Bless you Beloveds. I pray that you will enjoy the prophetic updates below. Our brother (Robert Pears) really breaks down the war with Ukraine by bringing the Word of God to the forefront. As I always say, read the word of God for yourself and pray regarding what you see and hear. We can not pray away the end-times. However, we can pray our way through the end-times! Prepare spiritually by keeping your heart right with God. Be pulled DEEP into God’s PRESENCE! Have a REPENTANT heart! Pray for God’s MERCY!

Please check this page regularly for prophetic updates!

Be Prudent – Be Wise! Why prepare? From a British and European perspective… resource shortages began several years before the Second World War. Resource shortages started in 1939 and didn’t fully end until the mid 1950s. Twenty plus years! The government became incredibly draconian about even small things like cheese and bread. Bakers could only sell day old bread; grocers could only source 2 kinds of cheese that could be easily produced and rationed.

Europeans learned to rely on neighbors and gardening. Community gardens became and still remain important in Europe. A citizen could feed a family of four on half an acre – including making their own fertilizer by keeping chickens. Make your home a place of production not a place of consumption. If you are fortunate enough to have a yard – start learning how to garden. Grow your own food NOW! It takes a while to learn so start growing … there is a huge amount of great advice on YouTube.

Be Prudent Economically: Prepare physically by storing up reserves for yourself and family. You never know if God will use you as a Joseph to sustain others during times of scarcity. Please check out the helpful tips from the GOSHEN PREPPING YouTube Channel.

Worship Experience:

If you have not repented of your sins and made Jesus your Lord and Savior, please do so NOW! If you do not have a personal love relationship with Jesus, please invite Jesus into your heart NOW! CLICK HERE!

