Post Abortion Repentance & Deliverance:

Isaiah 61:7:

“Instead of your shame you will receive a double portion, and instead of disgrace you will rejoice in your inheritance. And so you will inherit a double portion in your land, and everlasting joy will be yours.” 💕

There is a spiritual world that operates in sync with our physical world. If you have noticed a history of spiritual oppression and failure in your life, the cause of this oppression could be the blood-tie that introduced a spirit of death in your life after having an abortion.

The Spirit behind abortion/child sacrifice is an ancient deity called Molech. Molech was an ancient Canaanite god, demanding the sacrifice of children to appease him and make the peoples’ lives better (sound familiar?).

Leviticus 18:21:

“You shall not give any of your children to offer them [by fire as a sacrifice] to Molech, nor shall you profane the name of your God [by honoring idols as gods]. I am the Lord.”

Molech demands human sacrifice to be appeased. If you have had an abortion or supported someone in the decision to have an abortion, it is important to repent and renounce every covenant with Molech and come out of agreement with the spirit of death/failure. Seek God for healing, deliverance, and restoration. The video below will walk you through deliverance and healing.

Isaiah 28:15 & 18:

“Ye have made a covenant with death, and with hell… (but)… your covenant with death shall be disannulled, and your agreement with hell shall not stand…”

Deliverance Prayer:

What About Those Who Have Been Raped?

The only answer to all sexual sin (fornication, adultery, incest, rape, lust etc.) is Christ. We must pray for revival!. More sin is never the solution to cover up other sins. We must pray for holiness, purity, and restoration for the broken and healing in families. Christ is the only answer.”

Prayer: Renounce Every Covenant with Death!

Spend quality time in repentance :

Father, I repent of my sins and the sins of my generational line, on my mother and father side, down to the very first generation. I repent and confess as sin: pride, anger, rebellion, murder, hardheartedness, sexual sin, immorality, transgressions, witchcraft, idolatry, and every form of iniquity and disobedience that has opened the door to the enemy to operate in my life and in my family line.

Father, I repent and renounce all covenants and agreements that were made with the kingdom of darkness knowingly and unknowingly by myself and my ancestors. I recognize that these sins, covenants, agreements, and vows, gave the enemy a legal right to operate against Your purposes from being established in my life.

Father, I repent on the behalf of myself and my generational line for the sin of child sacrifice, abortions, and the worship of Molech and Chemosh. Father, I ask that the precious Blood of Yeshua purge me from the aftermath of the horrible sin of abortion.

Father, forgive me for shedding innocent blood. Please redeem me from blood guiltiness and cleanse the landscape of my life in the name of Yeshua.

My Father, have mercy on me and wash away my iniquity, in the name of Yeshua. Father, please let every blood crying against me, be soothed by the Blood of Yeshua, in Yeshua’s name.

My Father, thank You that the Blood of Yeshua atones for the rage of the avenger of blood against my life. Father, please break the curses of shedding innocent blood off my life, my family and my descendants, in the name of Yeshua.

I bind and cast out, every spirit of sexual perversion from my body and organs, in the name of Yeshua. I invite You LORD to fill every dark place within me. Let every open door to the enemy be shut in my life, in the name of Yeshua.

O Lord, I cry unto You for restoration. Restore me, in the name of Yeshua. Father, please walk me back to the foundations of my life and heal, deliver, and redeem me. Cleanse the foundation of life with Your living water and the Blood of Yeshua. Please restore me to Your original design and purpose as if the enemy never interfered with my life. (Galatians 3:13)

Father, by Your grace and mercy, Lord, please extend Your forgiveness to me, in the name of Yeshua. FATHER, please draw me from every place of death, wasting, destruction, and murder. Father, please sever me from all ties with the grave and the underworld and cut me loose from all gates of Hell in the Name of Yeshua. Please abolish all gatekeepers, strongholds, strongmen, Appolyon, and Abbadon over my life.

Father, please release me from the bondage this sin has caused, in the name of Yeshua.

Please, Lord, help me to forgive myself, in the name of Yeshua. O Lord, comfort me and cover my loss with Your holy presence, in the name of Yeshua.

My Father, please arise and restore what I had destroyed. Father, cleanse me from all sins and restore my lost innocence, in the name of Yeshua.

Father, speak against the terror in my heart and give me peace that is beyond understanding, in the name of Yeshua.

Father, instruct me and help me to correct my life and bring it under Your subjection. I claim freedom and cleansing in the areas of sexual sin, in the name of Yeshua. I break soul ties with men or women I have had sexual relationships with, in the name of Yeshua.

The Blood of Yeshua speaks better things in my life. Blood of Yeshua laminate my life. Blood of Yeshua protect my life.

Blood of Yeshua break the power of the spirit of Molech and Chemosh over my life. I renounce all blood covenants made with the kingdom of darkness in my life.

Blood of Yeshua remove the stronghold and the strong man of the spirit of Molech and Chemosh over my life.

In the name of Yeshua, destroy every altar of Molech and Chemosth speaking against my life.

In the name of Yeshua destroy every curse of Molech and Chemosh over my life.

In the name of Yeshua any power assigned to use me as a sacrifice – be destroyed by the Blood of Yeshua – in Yeshua name.

Father, I ask that You sever, over-rule, and veto every legal right, legislation, verdict, embargo, and ordinance of the enemy that hinders and prevents me from walking in the fullness of my God ordained destiny – as a result of the consequence of abortion. I thank You Father for forgiving me of my sins. I thank You Father for redeeming me from every legal curse.

Father, I ask that You would grant unto me a full PARDON from the penalty, reproach, and consequences of sins based upon Yeshua’s sacrifice on Calvary. Father, please have mercy on me. In the name of Yeshua destroy every spirit of Abortion, Murder, Death, Failure, Arrested Development, Frustration, Rejection, Failure To Thrive, and Sorrow that has entered my life as a result of abortion.

Father, thank You, Lord for the efficacious Blood of Yeshua. Thank You for healing me. Thank You for cleansing me. Thank You for forgiving me. Thank You for redeeming me.

Thank You Father that my baby (babies) are with You in heaven, thriving, happy, being nurtured, and loved by You. To my child (children) I repent and ask for your forgiveness. Father, thank You for caring for my child (children). Help me to live a life that pleases You, so that one day I will embrace my child (children) in eternity.

In Yeshua’s MIGHTY Name – AMEN!

Renew Your Identity In Christ:

The SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was a God-orchestrated decision. God declares in 2 Chronicles 7:14, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will heal their land.“

Now it’s time to bring healing to all those who are wounded and scarred by the spiritual aftermath of coming into covenant with a spirit of death (abortion). Let God’s affirming words speak over your life. Let play while you work, rest, and sleep. Soak in His goodness. Let God recover your beautiful destiny in Him.”

Worship Experience:

