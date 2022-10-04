REDEEMED!

“Let The Redeemed Of The Lord Say So. Whom He Hath Redeemed From The Hand of The Enemy…” (Psalms 107:2)

Imagine the power of REDEMPTION in this season as millions of souls from all over the world bring their activities to a HALT and seek the face God in repentance and prayer!”

As Believers, Yom Kippur is a wonderful time to reflect upon the redemption that we have received through Messiah Yeshua’s (Jesus’) shed Blood on Calvary…. for it is only through Yeshua that we experience true redemption.

Yom Kippur is often regarded as the holiest day on the Hebrew calendar. Yom Kippur foreshadows God’s plan for the final disposition of sin. Yom Kippur is a complete Sabbath, in that no work is done on this day. Yom Kippur is a season of repentance, regeneration, redemption, reconciliation, and restoration.”

Hebrews 12:1b-2:

“…Let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles. And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us, fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith. For the joy set before him he endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.”

I am very intentional about encountering God during the Biblical Feast Days; Yom Kippur in particular. I enjoy this season of being invited deep into God’s presence. I take this season to do some deep introspection. Abba always speaks to my heart. His words revive my soul, brings instructions, clarity, correction, and lasting change.”

As nature brings forth change in this autumn season, we can also experience the change that Yeshua brings as we press deep into His presence.”

I pray that these Ten Days of Awe have been intimate; like a honeymoon filled with awe, splendor, encounter, and deep devotion with our God.

I pray that all those who press-in with fasting and prayer during this season will be fulfilled. Tzom Kal – May you have an easy fast!

Prayer:

Our Father, Our King hear our voice this Yom Kippur. Our Father, our King, we have sinned before You. We repent Abba! Please forgive us. Please have compassion upon us and upon all Your children.

Our Father, our King. Please bring an end to pestilence, war, sickness, poverty, lack, failure, oppression, explotation, famine, pre-mature death, and every plot, plan, and scheme of the enemy.

Bestow Your compassion upon us Lord as we present our supplications before You. Please have mercy on Your people, for every heart hurts and every head ails. Our Father, our King, inscribe us in Your book for a good life. Our Father, our King hear our prayer, bless us, prosper us, advance us, seal us, heal us, protect us, defend us, deliver us, fortify us, strengthen us, establish us, renew us, refresh us, restore us, save us, and redeem us for a good year… year after year.

Our Father, our King, please allow Your sweetness and grace to touch us in a special way today and always.

Our Father, our King, bless us and keep us. Please make Your face shine upon us and be gracious to us. Lord, please lift up Your countenance upon us and give us Your shalom peace.🙏 Amen!!! Hallelujah! 🕎

Additional Prayers:

