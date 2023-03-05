Purim 2023

Defeating Your Haman

Lord, help me not grow disheartened or intimidated, or to shrink from Your will. You have called me to such a time and place as this. Embolden me as You did Esther to take heart in Your victory. Father, You are victorious, and in You, I am also.” (Esther 4:9-14)

Prayers to Break Every Conspiracy

& Instigate Promotion

“Then King Ahasuerus said… ‘I have given Esther the house of Haman.” (Esther 8:7a)

Scripture Reference: Esther Chapters 1-9

Father, please favor me and hasten me to my promotion, in the name of Yeshua!

Oh Lord God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, arise and let my enemies be SCATTERED in the mighty name of YESHUA.

Father, by Your authority in heaven, please cancel every conspiracy of the enemy concerning me, and grant unto me immunity from the attacks of the enemy in the name of Yeshua!

O Lord, save me from satanic harassment and fight my battle today, in the name of Yeshua!

O God, arise on my behalf and show Yourself mighty in every situation and area of my life, in the name of Yeshua!

Let every conspiracy of opposition against my life hasten my promotion, in the name of Yeshua!

Let the Blood of Yeshua arise and silence every blood crying out against my progress, in the name of Yeshua!

Father, please turn the counsel of every spiritual Pharisee, Haman, Judas, Absalom, Ahithophel, Pharaoh, Herod, Cain, Laban, Delilah, Ahab, Jezebel, Sanbalat, and Tobias into foolishness. Let every evil spirit that seeks to destroy me be destroyed in their own malicious ways in Yeshua’s name.

Father, I ask You LORD to deliver me as You delivered Peter from being sifted out of position and alignment by the powers of witchcraft at this gate of time.

Father, let the Blood of Yeshua form a Blood line of protection where the enemy cannot track or trace me in the realm of the natural or spirit in the name of Yeshua.

Father, please let me experience Your glory in my life. Give me beauty for ashes. Father, please elevate, establish, and make me better. Let all over due blessings and miracles come to pass with divine speed, in the name of Yeshua!

Father, let the hosts of heaven represent me in all legal matters, in the name of Yeshua!

Father, by the Blood of Yeshua, please reverse every evil decree standing against my progress in the name of Yeshua!

Father, please let the mark of EXCELLENCE, DIVINE DISTINCTION, and DIVINE FAVOR be upon my life, in the name of Yeshua!

Father, please saturate my life with the Blood of Yeshua and remove every evil mark of demotion, disfavor, dishonor, shame, regression, failure, mockery, hatred, and every demonic projection of misunderstanding, misrepresentation, and character assassination that would cause me to lose favor, in the name of Yeshua.

Father, please mark me with Your Favor and Honor. Let nobility and greatness be my portion. Lord, please cover my head in the day of battle. Let it be evident to all that the Lord God is with me. Let none be able to stand against me. Let the horns of Your anointing be exalted in my life. Established me in righteousness and peace. Oppression shall not stand against me and will be far from me. In the name of Yeshua.

Holy Spirit, deactivate every satanic activation and operation of oppression in my life in the name of Yeshua!

Father, destroy every satanic database and any file with demonic decrees attached to my name. Let it ‘Crash,’ in the name of Yeshua!

Holy Ghost, terminate every evil decree against my name, in the name of Yeshua!

Father, terminate every negative letter written against me, concerning my victories, status, career, marriage, children, and finances, in the name of Yeshua!

Lord, in my ministry, in my workplace let every Haman and Judas be dethroned and every Esther, Mordecai and Cyrus enthroned. Father, let Your favor advance my cause in the name of Yeshua!

Father, by the Blood of Yeshua, dethrone every spiritual Haman and Judas in my life,, in the name of Yeshua!

Lord, give me peace in the midst of stormy seas, in the name of Yeshua!

Lord, cut-off the expectations of every spiritual Koran, Dothan, Pharisee, Haman, Judas, Absalom, Ahithophel, Pharaoh, Herod, Cain, Laban, Delilah, Ahab, Jezebel, Sanballat, Tobiah and all those who expect my failure and defeat. Let the wicked expectations of my enemies be cut off. Let those who rejoice in my tears be put to shame. Let the camp of the enemy experience monumental defeat, in the name of Yeshua!

Father, rescue me from every plot of the wicked and hasten to move me to greater places, in the name of Yeshua!

Holy Spirit, turn every plot of demotion into promotion in my life. Cancel every assignment that would turn the glory of God into shame in my life. No weapon that is formed against me will prosper and every tongue that has risen against me in judgment, God will prove them to be in the wrong. In the name of Yeshua!

Holy Spirit, dethrone Haman and enthrone all my “Esthers” (my divine helpers). Let my divine helpers favor me, locate me, intercede for me, and advance me in the name of Yeshua!

Every altar that has been arranged by my enemies for my defeat, I command them to crash and burn! Holy Spirit, turn every situation around for my favor and let them who seek my demise experience shame, in the name of Yeshua!

By the order of heaven, let every effort of the wicked turn around for my promotion, in the name of Yeshua! This is my season of divine favor, advancement, and divine acceleration. In the name of Yeshua!

Father, let every promotion and blessing that Haman is sitting on (spiritually), be removed from under him, in the name of Yeshua!

Father, please cover my mistakes. I receive the grace not to make any mistakes that would give the enemy an advantage in my life. In the name of Yeshua!

By the authority of heaven, I reverse all rumors, gossip, slander, misrepresentation, character assassination, evil decrees, pronouncements, and judgement released to put me to shame so that my work for God would have no effect. I decree like Mordecai that the Lord shall speak on my behalf and silence all my accusers.

Father, my Haman shall make mistakes that will promote me, in the name of Yeshua!

Holy Ghost, let there be a hundredfold return of everything that the enemy has stolen from me or denied me, in the name of Yeshua!

Holy Ghost, disappoint the devices of enemies, scorners, scoffers, persecutors, and character assassins, let every pit dug for me become their own pit of destruction. In the name of Yeshua!

Holy Ghost, replace every letter of shame, demotion, and disappointment written by Haman, with letters of promotion, elevation, and success, in the name of Yeshua!

Father, move me forward despite opposition. Let Haman’s efforts be wasted and in vain, in the name of Yeshua!

Holy Spirit, erase my name from every negative program that has been set against me, in the name of Yeshua!

Holy Spirit, cut off every evil tongue that has been assigned to speak against my progress. In the name of Yeshua!

Father, let the voice of the accuser be silenced by the Blood of Yeshua. Let the voice of the Blood of Yeshua speak better things concerning me. In the name of Yeshua!

Father, whatever location Haman has taken my name to; Lord, let Your favor speak for me in that place, in the name of Yeshua! Let every negative image that the enemy attempts to cast concerning me be saturated by the Blood of Yeshua. Lord show me to be a token for Your good.

Lord, please forgive me and let the Blood of Yeshua erase every mistake, misdeed, and negative words that I have spoken. Please give me the grace to walk in Your wisdom in all things so that Your favor will speak for me, in the name of Yeshua!

Lord, let every conspiracy of Haman over the work of my hands and my destiny be brought to naught, in the name of Yeshua! Let me flourish in my assignment and in my sphere of influence. Let me walk in divine favor, divine, distinction, divine approval, and in an open heaven. In the name of Yeshua!

Lord, please speak a blessing over my relationships and friendships. My relationships shall flourish. Every area of my life is like a well watered garden, rich and flourishing without failure – without limitations – without scarcity or lack. I live in a realm of continual harvest in my health, well being, finances, and all that pertains to me. In Yeshua’s name.

Father, please secure all my victories and breakthroughs. Lord by Your divine decree usher rapid advancement and divine breakthroughs to propel me through open doors, miracles, favor, advancement, new homes, careers, destinies, promotions, divine opportunities, divine encounters, strengthening relationships, and realms of God’s glory.

Father, please convert every evil debate or deliberation against me into a miracle. May the evil design of my enemies turn to honor in the mighty name of Yeshua.

Father, may those in authority delight to honor me, everywhere I go. Let favor and God’s glory follow me henceforth, into offices and public places, let those in charge of those places delight to honor me in the name of Yeshua.

In the Name of Messiah Y’shua, I posess ALL my GATES with VICTORY. I proclaim that we have a legal right to receive everything YOU have for me namely:

• Life, Health, Beauty, Mental Sharpness

• Skills, Talents, Spiritual Gifts, Wisdom

• Family, Wealth, Fame, Ministry, Favor

• Open Doors, Joy, Peace, A Future

• Might, Destiny, and Sonship

In the MIGHTY Name of Y’shua. Thank You Lord, for answered prayers, and secured victories in the name of Yeshua! Amen!

Worship Experience:

