We often glean much revelation when observing the Biblical Feast Days. Every year, God speaks something NEW! Today, let us look at the divine romance illustrated to us through the historical picture of Shavuot, the fulfillment at the Day of Pentecost, and the future culmination of the Wedding Supper of The Lamb.”

What Is Shavuot?

Shavuot

Feast Days are a shadow or dress rehearsal of things to come, which illustrates to the unbelieving world that Yeshua is the Messiah!

Passover, Unleavened Bread, First Fruits, & Shavuot

The Fall Feasts: Trumpets, Yom Kippur, & Tabernacles will be fulfilled at Yeshua’s second coming. We will take a look at the prophetic purpose of the Fall Feasts later.”

Why Is Shavuot Important To Believers?

“I will take you to be my people, and I will be your God, and you shall know that I am the Lord your God.”

Shavuot marks a day to renew our covenant with God. Covenants are like “ vows;” like the vows spouses make to one another on their wedding day. Shavuot commemorates the covenant that God made to Israel at Mt. Sinai when He first chose her saying, “You shall be a special treasure for me… a kingdom of priests and a holy nation” ( Exodus 19:4-5 “All that the Lord has spoken we will do” ( Exodus 19:8)

To the Christian world Shavuot is also known as PENTECOST, which means “fifty,” and marks 50-days after the second night of Passover. Therefore, Shavuot is also called The Feast of Weeks, because the observant count the days between Passover to Shavuot as we anticipate with great excitement an encounter with the Lord that brings renewal, revelation, and refreshing during this significant time of year!

Shavuot: Betrothal In The Old Covenant

“Many days wilt thou be Mine and I will be thy Redeemer…”

The Law was given to Israel as a treasured token of God’s fidelity and promise to maintain her. The Law required the Bride’s faithfulness and promised her enduring blessings and security within the marriage covenant.

“ But in fact the ministry Jesus has received is as superior to theirs as the covenant of which he is mediator is superior to the old one, since the new covenant is established on better promises. For if there had been nothing wrong with that first covenant, no place would have been sought for another. But God found fault with the people and said:

“The days are coming, declares the Lord, when I will make a new covenant with the people of Israel and with the people of Judah. It will not be like the covenant I made with their ancestors when I took them by the hand to lead them out of Egypt, because they did not remain faithful to my covenant, and I turned away from them, declares the Lord. This is the covenant I will establish with the people of Israel after that time, declares the Lord. I will put my laws in their minds and write them on their hearts. I will be their God, and they will be my people. No longer will they teach their neighbor, or say to one another, ‘Know the Lord,’ because they will all know me, from the least of them to the greatest. For I will forgive their wickedness and will remember their sins no more. By calling this covenant “new,” he has made the first one obsolete; and what is obsolete and outdated will soon disappear.” The Bride At Pentecost – Sealed With His Love:

“This is the covenant I will make with the people of Israel after that time,” declares the LORD. “I will put my law in their minds and write it on their hearts. I will be their God, and they will be my people.”

seal

seal

can be interpreted as a Bride being “

by her Husband (

).

“[He] set his seal of ownership on us, and put his Spirit in our hearts as a deposit, guaranteeing what is to come.”

“And you also were included in Christ when you heard the message of truth, the gospel of your salvation. When you believed, you were marked in him with a seal, the promised Holy Spirit, who is a deposit guaranteeing our inheritance until the redemption of those who are God’s possession—to the praise of his glory.”

To be “spoken for” is the preliminary stage in the marriage covenant in which the Ketubah is signed. This document states that the groom offers protection and security to the bride. The bride and groom are joined as one through the Ketubah. The bride not only becomes the name bearer of the bridegroom but from that moment on she also has become an heir, although the wedding day has not yet taken place.

Yeshua, our Bridegroom provided us a gift, as proof that we, the Bride belong to Him. That great gift came on the Day of Pentecost, when His Holy Spirit was poured out over those who had entered into the covenant with Him.”

“And, behold, I send the promise of my Father upon you: but tarry ye in the city of Jerusalem, until ye be endued with power from on high.”

(Hebrew: pronounced Sha-Va-Ot) orin the Greek, is one of thedescribed in () that the Lord calls His “” and He encourages that His “” should always be remembered. In the New Covenant, Apostle Paul tells us in (), that thewere fulfilled at Yeshua’s first coming with His Death, Burial, Resurrection, & The Fulfillment of The Holy Spirit.Exodus 6:7a:The Ketubah is a Jewish wedding contract, written to assure the maintenance of the Bride during the marriage covenant. The Ketubah outlines what is expected of the Husband and Bride, and the commitment they make to each other. The Law, given on Mt. Sinai, can be looked at as a marriage contract.However, The Law was impossible to keep without). So, God provided athrough Yeshua who fulfilled the Law on our behalf and offers the power of the Holy Spirit, who motivates ourto live inwith our Bridegroom. Hebrews 8:6-13:In, the promise of the Holy Spirit was fulfilled on Shavuot, according to Jeremiah’s prophecy that one day God’s law would be written on our hearts. Jeremiah 31:33:Interestingly, the indwelling of the Holy Spirit can also be viewed as a betrothal. Apostle Paul makes reference to this in () and ( Ephesians 1:13-14 ), when he describes God’s Spirit being aupon us. The word2 Corinthians 1:22:Ephesians 1:13-14:In the old covenant the husband would pay the bride-price as insurance that he would return for His bride and fulfill his promise to her. So, how do we know that our Bridegroom (Yeshua) will return for us – His Bride? As we established, it is customary for the Bridegroom to leave the Bride withas a promise to her until their wedding day. In (), the Bridegroom (Yeshua) told His disciples that He was departing from this earth to prepare the many mansions in His Father’s house, and that He would send aas comfort until His return. The picture was clear. Yeshua illustrated that His Second Coming must be understood as a Bride who awaits her wedding day.Luke 24:49Acts 2:1-4:

“And when the day of Pentecost was fully come, they were all with one accord in one place. And suddenly there came a sound from heaven as of a rushing mighty wind, and it filled all the house where they were sitting. And there appeared unto them cloven tongues like as of fire, and it sat upon each of them. And they were all filled with the Holy Ghost, and began to speak with other tongues, as the Spirit gave them utterance.”

The Wedding Feast of The Lamb:

For this cause do we celebrate Shavuot (Pentecost). The Bride and Groom have entered into a covenant and remain bonded to each other through His Spirit – until the Bridegroom Returns For His the Bride! – Selah”

“And I heard, as it were, the voice of a great multitude, as the sound of many waters and as the sound of mighty thunderings, saying, “Alleluia! For the Lord God Omnipotent reigns! Let us be glad and rejoice and give Him glory, for the marriage of the Lamb has come, and His wife has made herself ready.” And to her it was granted to be arrayed in fine linen, clean and bright, for the fine linen is the righteous acts of the saints. Then he said to me, “Write: ‘Blessed are those who are called to the marriage supper of the Lamb!’ ” And he said to me, “These are the true sayings of God.”

The Bride consists of Jewish and non-Jewish Believers in Messiah Yeshua (). One day we will stand radiant before the Bridegroom when He comes to bring His Bride to the bridal chamber in the house of His Father. The outpouring of the Holy Spirit is not just another historical event, the outpouring is proof that the Bridegroom and Bride were joined as one on the Day of Pentecost. Some great day, the Bridegroom will escort His Bride to the Wedding Supper of the Lamb.Revelation 19:1-9:

Worship Experience:

