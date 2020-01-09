2020 Prophetic Words:
- 2020: New Year – New Era – New Glory!
- 2020: An Era of New Beginnings
- 2020: Taking New Territories
- 2020: Positioned To Recover
- 2020: From Breakthrough to Breathtaking
- Supernatural Upgrades For The Next Ten Years
- New Direction – New Dimensions
- Alignment Is The Key To Your Assignment
- Lingering In God’s Presence
- No More Careless Words
- New Mantles & New Assignments
- Receive Restitution
- Divine Strategies: Stealth & Stillness
- Pay Attention To Alignment
- Defeat Distraction
- How To Recover From Friendly Fire
- The Prophet: Breaking The Isolation Syndrome
- Rediscovering The Beauty of Stillness (Strategy for 2020 Beyond)
- The Re-gathering
- A Prophetic Release For Writers
- 2019 Prophetic Words
Note: Prophetic Words will be added frequently.
Prophetic Word Videos:
- Prophetic Bootcamp Introduction _ Kenyette Mills
- Personal Prophetic Ministry – Natasha Severe
- Building Spiritual Endurance – Kenyette Mills
- Stepping Into Your Destiny – Jennifer LeClaire
- Donald Trump & America – Prophet Ed Branson
- Creating A Lifestyle of Intimacy – Kenyette Mills
- A Shaking Is Coming – Dewey Lane
- God’s Love – Kenyette Mills
- What Is God Saying For New Year 2020 – Morris Cerullo Ministries
- Divine Strategies For 2020 – Jennifer LeClaire
- 2020 An Era of New Vision & Clarity – Sid Roth
- Abiding in The Secret Place – Part 1 – Kenyette Mills
- Abiding In The Secret Place – Part 2- Kenyette Mills
- Defeating Jezebel’s Assignment To Silence Prophetic Voices – Jennifer LeClaire
- Lingering In God’s Presence – Lana Vawser
- New Directions – New Dimensions – Lana Vawser
- A Shaking Is Coming – Natasha Severe
- 2020 A POWERFUL Word For The Church – Kent Christmas (Rock Church)
- 2020 Prophetic Vision For Decade 2020 – Mike Thompson
Note: Prophetic broadcasts will be added frequently.
