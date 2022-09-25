The Feast of Trumpets in 2022
As the sun sets on September 25th, families all over the globe will begin to settle into the first of the fall Biblical holidays: Rosh Hashanah or the Feast of Trumpets aka Yom Teruah.
Despite common beliefs, the holidays in the Bible are not simply Jewish holidays. Rather, everyone is invited to participate in these holy celebrations.
Rosh Hashanah is also called Yom Teruah and translates to “Day for blowing trumpets.”
TIMES TO BLOW TRUMPETS
Biblically, trumpets were blown for a handful of different occasions:
- To signify the beginning of a new month
- To remember or hold a memorial day
- To signify the beginning of a Jubilee year or year of rest
- To gather all of God’s People
- To warn of impending danger
- To rouse people to repentance
- To coronate a new king of Israel
In this case, the trumpets are blown on this Jewish new year to gather God’s people, rouse them to repentance and will one day coronate our reigning King Jesus, who will be accompanied by the sound of trumpets upon His return. (Zechariah 9:14)
But we don’t just use any ol’ brass trumpet that’s fit for a marching band. Instead, these sounds come from a shofar, or a ram’s horn.
Where Does Jesus Fit?
The Old and New Testaments speak of Jesus Christ. The books of the Old Testament all point to His coming, death & resurrection as the Messiah and the New Testament books point to the days when He will be our reigning king for all eternity.
Similarly, the spring holidays speak of Jesus’s first coming, while the fall holidays speak of his next coming. The Feast of Trumpets reminds us that Jesus is King and also announces that judgment is coming.
One day, a series of one hundred trumpet blasts are sounded to announce that the eternal court is in session. We will be called to gather and given time to prepare for our time in the judgment seat on the Day of Atonement.
Jesus warns us with the shofar that His judgment is coming to those who do not repent but also that his mercy is waiting for those who turn and respond to His call.
How to Celebrate The Feast of Trumpets?
Although a somewhat solemn day, we celebrate Rosh Hashanah with shouts of joy, celebrating Jesus’s mercy, goodness and future reign. We can stand with confidence on that day of 100 trumpets because we have been preparing each year.”
Check out our free ebook, Guide to the Fall Holidays 2021, for a guide to celebrating all of the Fall Holidays.
Chag Sameach: “L’shanah tovah tikatev v’taihatem” (“May you be inscribed and sealed for a good year”) Happy New Year 5783!!
Worship Experience:
If you have not repented of your sins and made Jesus your Lord and Savior, please do so NOW! If you do not have a personal love relationship with Jesus, please invite Jesus into your heart NOW! CLICK HERE!
