Weighty Matters Belong To God!

“It is the Lord’s desire for His Bride to rest and find perfect peace that passes all understanding in the midst of troubles. So go ahead and quiet your soul before Him and hear His voice. Weighty matters belong to God! He silences all our accusers. He puts to death every lie. He wipes away our tears. He embraces the rejected and calls them His own. You can put your confidence and hope in Him who will never put you to shame! In the name of Yeshua, every voice that has risen to accuse you will one day beg your pardon! Weighty matters belong to God!” “A Song of Ascents Of David: Adonai, my heart is not proud, nor my eyes lofty, nor do I go after things too great or too difficult for me. But I have calmed and quieted my soul— like a weaned child with his mother, like a weaned child is my soul within me. O Israel, put your hope in Adonai from this time forth and forever.” (Psalms 131)

Elul: 40-Day Ascent To The Days of Awe

We have entered a strategic time of the year on the Hebrew Calendar. In a few days, we will enter the Hebrew month of Elul, the last month of the Hebrew calendar – 40-days before we celebrate the Biblical Feast Days of Yom Teruah, Yom Kippur, and Sukkot (Lev 23). Many look at this 40-day period as making an ascent towards the Biblical Feast Days.

In preparation for the Biblical Feasts Days, the observant use the Hebrew month of Elul to evaluate their spiritual lives, lay down offenses, seek forgiveness, and experience redemption. Many Bible scholars refer to Elul as the “Month of Mercy” and the “Month of Forgiveness.”

How Do We Prepare For The Biblical Feast Days

In Leviticus Chapter 23, God declares that the Biblical Feast Days (Yom Teruah, Yom Kippur, and Sukkot) are His “appointed times.” God commanded the children of Israel to keep these days Holy throughout all generations. As Believers we too can partake in observing God’s appointed times if we choose.

If we were going to meet someone for an appointment, we would prepare ourselves. Likewise, we should prepare ourselves to meet with God when the atmosphere is RIPE to hear from Him!

The ten-day period between Yom Teruah and Yom Kippur is known as the Days of Awe. The principal theme of the Days of Awe is repentance. During the month of Elul, we should take the time to prepare ourselves to meet our King at Yom Teruah, Yom Kippur, and during Sukkot.

“When we take the time to prepare ourselves, we will experience a far greater measure of personal growth during the Days of Awe.”

To help reinforce the theme of redemption, during this 40-day ascent to the Days of Awe, I enjoy reading the Bible, spending time in prayer, fasting, and consecration. I find that reading devotionals helps me to maintain my spiritual stamina during the 40-day ascent towards the Biblical Feast Days.

“As we press in to this season, prophetically, I believe that the Biblical Feast days for the year 5783 will usher an impartation of refining in ministry gifting, proper alignment, shifting, and change. Expect to experience a season of SUDDENLY.”

Skin to Skin: Lingering In The Presence of God: A 40-Day Soaking Challange!

Beloveds, can I challenge you to go deeper with me in experiencing the PRESENCE of the Lord in a fulfilling way!”

Spend 1 Hour of Uninterrupted Soaking Time With Abba!!!

NO REQUESTS…

THIS IS NOT PRAYER TIME…

SOAK IN GOD’S PRESENCE!!!

RECEIVE GOD’S HEART FOR YOU!!!

ALLOW GOD TO BREATH NEW LIFE INTO YOU!

ALLOW GOD TO RESTORE YOUR IDENTITY & YOUR PURPOSE!!!

About The Challenge:

The bond between newborn and parent is one of life’s most intimate moments. Just as a newborn lays nestled close to a parent’s heart, becoming one in rhythm, breath, sound, smell, and heartbeat; So do we become ONE with our Heavenly Father, as we nestle ourselves in His presence; receiving all the love, acceptance, and sustenance that we will ever need. “

In the world of a newborn, skin to skin contact forms bonds of safety, love, warmth, satisfaction, acceptance, wellness, fulfillment, and wholeness. In like manner, as children of God, when we spend time in God’s presence we too can experience the intimate tenderness of our loving Father.”

When we nestle ourselves in Abba’s loving embrace, He LOVES all our cares away. Every disappointment, wound, hurt, and vulnerability is washed away in the light of His wonderful PRESENCE.”

In the Father’s loving-snuggling embrace, He caresses our souls and quiets our restless-anxious hearts! Receive CONFIDENCE and REASSURANCE in the presence of the LORD! Don’t wrestle….NESTLE!!!

Soaking Experience:

Prophetic Soaking Encounter:

