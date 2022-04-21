My God Fights F0r Me

All Night Prayer Sessions

Are you facing an insurmountable obstacles? Do you feel overwhelmed by life’s circumstances? Then call on the name of JESUS – our God who fights for YOU! Proverbs 18:10 says, “The name of the Lord is a strong tower; The righteous run to it and are safe.”

“For the Lord your God is he that goeth with you, to fight for you against your enemies, to save you.” (Duet 20:4)

Additional Resources

Hope For The Hurting

Are you struggling with loneliness? If so, find comfort in the companionship of God. God will always send a friend when you need a friend. However, when God pulls you to Himself, understand this: “sometimes alone time means that God wants to spend some quality time with you.”

Worship Experience

If you have not repented of your sins and made Jesus your Lord and Savior, please do so NOW! If you do not have a personal love relationship with Jesus, please invite Jesus into your heart NOW! CLICK HERE!

