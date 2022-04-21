Hope For The Hurting

Are you hurting today? Are you suffering in any way, whether it’s physical or emotional? Are you dealing with fear, anxiety or confusion? Broken relationships? Trauma or grief; if so, I’m here to tell you that the only way through the storm is JESUS! Jesus comforts the broken hearted and He heals all our wounds. If you are searching for lasting peace today… If you are ready to lay down your sorrows… Try JESUS!”

Additional Resources

My God Fights F0r Me

All Night Prayer Sessions

Worship Experience

_____________________

If you have not repented of your sins and made Jesus your Lord and Savior, please do so NOW! If you do not have a personal love relationship with Jesus, please invite Jesus into your heart NOW! CLICK HERE!

