Sukkot 2022: A Prophetic Look at the Feast of Tabernacles

Sukkot (The Feast of Tabernacles) has a significant prophetic purpose as the last of the “moedim” Biblical Feast found in (Leviticus 23:34-44).

The Feast of Tabernacles is a prophetic picture of God’s plan of redemption through Messiah Yeshua (Jesus) for all humanity. The Feast of Tabernacles is a picture of what life will be like when Messiah returns and we dwell with Him throughout all eternity.

The Feast of Tabernacles lasts for seven days with an additional day of celebration, known as Shemini Atzeret (the eight day being a picture of eternity). After the solemn assembly of Yom Kippur, The Feast of Tabernacles brings a time of feasting, jubilation, and celebration.”

Historically, during the Feast of Tabernacles, Israel remembers the 40 years of wandering in the wilderness. During the Feast of Tabernacles we take this time to remember that the same God who led Israel through the wilderness to the Promised Land – still leads us – and will ultimately lead us to to breakthrough and victory in this life and throughout all eternity.

The word Sukkah means booth or tabernacle. This is where we get the term Feast of Tabernacles from. Those of us who observe the Feast of Tabernacles often build and decorate a booth outdoors called a Sukkah.”

Inside the Sukkah we festively celebrate Messiah and share a feast with our family and friends. Since the Sukkah symbolizes the temporary dwelling of the Israelite’s in the desert, the feast is also referred to as Sukkot for this reason.

Also, according to the prophet Zechariah, in the messianic era, all nations will make pilgrimages annually to celebrate the Feast of Tabernacles in Jerusalem.”

Zechariah 14:16:

“And it shall come to pass, that every one that is left of all the nations which came against Jerusalem shall even go up from year to year to worship the King, the LORD of hosts, and to keep the feast of tabernacles”

Behold the Bridegroom Is Coming

The Feast of Tabernacles is also referred to as the festival of the “in-gathering” because it is the picture of the FINAL REDEMPTION, when Messiah RETURNS, RECONCILING all things back to God, and will REIGN over the Father’s creation on earth.

In the Parable of the Ten Virgins, Yeshua tells a story of bridesmaids chosen to participate in a wedding. However, while the Bridegroom tarried, the bridesmaids slept. When the Bridegroom arrived only a few had their lamps prepared to go out and meet the Bridegroom. Today, let us prepare our hearts for the coming of our Lord and savior Messiah Yeshua. Let us wait for him with anticipation with all our hearts.

Matthew 25:1:

“Then the Kingdom of Heaven will be like ten virgins, who took their lamps, and went out to meet the bridegroom.”

“The Bible tells us that Yeshua will one day establish His Kingdom on earth and will rule and reign from Jerusalem. Thus, we understand that the spiritual warfare concerning Jerusalem is not solely concerning the politics, the land, or the people; the warfare concerning Jerusalem concerns the coming of HIS MAJESTY. “

Revelations 22:3:

“And I heard a great voice out of heaven saying, Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and he will dwell with them, and they shall be his people, and God himself shall be with them, and be their God.”

Zechariah 14:8a-9:

“And it shall be in that day, that living waters shall go out from Jerusalem… And the LORD shall be king over all the earth: in that day shall there be one LORD, and his name one.”

“Isaiah describes this future period as a time of peace when God’s law will go forth to all nations from Jerusalem (Isaiah 2:2-4).”

The Feast of Tabernacles: The Wedding Feast Parallel

Revelations 19:9:

“Then the angel tells me, “Write: How fortunate are those who have been invited to the wedding banquet of the Lamb!” He also tells me, “These are the true words of God.”

The Feast of Tabernacles is paralleled to a Jewish wedding feast. A Jewish wedding lasts for seven days and is filled with feasting and jubilation. The marriage takes place under a Chupah, a pavilion.”

Thus, the Sukkah can be interpreted as that Chupah and the seven-day long observance of Sukkot can be interpreted as the Wedding Supper of the Lamb where the groom Yeshua is joined with His bride (the righteous)! What an outstanding parallel. (Revelation 19:9)

“Beloveds, we are looking forward to that great day…. Maranatha! Even so Yeshua Come!

Chag Sameach – Happy Festival!

If you have not repented of your sins and made Jesus your Lord and Savior, please do so NOW! If you do not have a personal love relationship with Jesus, please invite Jesus into your heart NOW! CLICK HERE!

