Divine Recompense!

This is the time of My Recompense. All that was taken from you must be repaid.”

I heard a sternness in His voice, and I felt strongly He will deal with those who took from His Children very sternly if they refuse, and I got the impression He will take things away from them. This does not necessarily mean your recompense will come through those who took it, but they will definitely be giving things up for not doing what is right and He Himself will choose how you get recompensed.

For all those who have cried out to Me, I have heard your cries. You who have been stolen from, you who have been driven from your lands, you who have suffered at the hands of others I have ordained your recompense and now is the time. Begin thanking Me for it now.

