REDEEMING THE TIME – GOD’S KARIOS TIMING

Kairos (καιρός) is an Ancient Greek word meaning the right, critical, or opportune moment. What does the Bible says about Karios timing? Romans 13:11-13) Karios is referenced as a call for action and transformation! In (11 Corinthians 6:1-2), Kairos is described as a set time of opportunity and favor!”

The word “redeem”is from the Greek word (exagoridzo), which means to [buy back] or purchase a slave out of the slave market. The two words together kairos and redeem remind us that God is able to restore missed opportunities, wasted years, and misplaced efforts.”

We all have experienced our share of missed opportunities and wasted years. Sometimes, due to our own negligence. Sometimes, due to life’s hardships. However, God can give us brand-new, wonderful opportunities that make up for lost time and wasted years. Time is precious. When we repent, God enables us to put together the broken pieces of our shattered dreams and to regain lost territories. Going forward, with God’s help, He will assist us in discerning His time-sensitive moments…”

Let us PRAY…

Father, I repent and renounce for myself and my ancestors for valuing time and my schedule more than You, Lord. I repent for loving time and the control of time, “me” time, my time, quality time, instead of getting into Your time, God, and asking You to order my day according to Your desire.

Father, please forgive me for allowing time to control me, for not seeking You first, or Your rest, and restoration. Lord, please release me from any ungodly time warps of regression, immobility, and stagnation; or places where I’ve been stuck in time (past) – unable to move forward.

Father, please REDEEM THE TIME and cancel the assignments of all demonic time-tables of lack, regression, demotion, evil embargos, arrested development, missed opportunities, and backwards movements. Father, please cancel all demonic cycles of limitation, failure, lack, and defeat that would hinder Your divine appropriations, opportunities, and appointments from manifesting in my life in their correct time and season.

Father, please REDEEM THE TIME and remove me from any ungodly timeline that the enemy has placed upon my life. Lord, re-establish my timeline according to Your Kairos timing. Please reconcile my life to Your Kairos timing. Father, please catch me up to where I should be. Father, I declare that I shall not lag behind or remain a late bloomer.

In the name of Yeshua, I decree the forceful and rapid advancement into my God ordained, marriage, family structure, wealth, health, ministry, financial strength, personal development, professional development, and career,. Father, my times are in Your hands and I decree that Your will and blessings shall manifest in their correct time and season.

Yeshua, please purify my time with Your living water. Wash away all the old timelines with Your shed Blood. Lord, align my inner clock to synchronize with Your heartbeat, sound, and movement.

Father, please cleanse and synchronize the elements of my physical, spiritual, and emotional well being. I declare that I will be a living stone properly fitted together in the Body of Messiah for Your good purposes.

Father, please correctly align the order and sequence of all the components of my DNA and RNA. Lord, restore health and re-establish the correct frequency and vibration to the chemical bonds in my DNA and RNA. Father, please restore, the health, wealth, blessing, balance, order, and favor that should be inherent in my physical and spiritual DNA and RNA structure. Father, please realign me with Your purpose and heal the receptors of the cells that make up my being so my divine calling and birthright will be fulfilled.

Father, please remove me from ungodly places in the heavens, the depths, the lengths, the widths, and the heights. Lord, I declare that all the earth and time belongs to You. Please restore me to godly depths, lengths, widths, and heights.

Father, please forgive me and my generational line for closing the doors to Your anointing and blessing. Father, please now bless me and open the doors of Your anointing and blessing in my life; and release generational blessings, gifts, health, callings, and goodness into my life and family line.

Father, please unearth the treasures stolen from my generational line and from the kingdom of God. Lord, please remove the strongmen that holds back what belongs to me and to Your kingdom. I declare that all I have and all that is owed to me belongs to You, Lord God, and to Your kingdom.

Father, right now I appeal to Your written word and to the spiritual laws that You have set up in Your kingdom. Your kingdom laws declare that Your people shall experience a Jubilee every 50 years and that every 7 years the oppressed must go free.

Father, I lay claim for all pass jubilees and sabbatical years, and I declare divine recompense, reparations, and restoration of all overdue Jubilee and sabbatical blessings. Father, according to your laws, I declare that JUBILEE YEARS and SABBATICAL YEARS must manifest from this day forward in my life and family. I declare that all ungodly trading of the past by my ancestors, and the debt of poverty is now null and void; it is cancelled and is no more.

I declare that all demonic seasons and cycles have now been broken – all drought and crop failures have been broken! Showers of blessing are released in my life and family. I reverse every curse and change it into a blessing!!

Thank You, Father, that the scepter of wickedness shall not rest on the land allotted to the righteous. Every one of Your righteous judgments endures forever. Lord, thank You for restoring the scepter of righteousness to me and my family line. For as the mountains surround Jerusalem, so You, Lord, surround me and my family—from this time forth and forever.

Father, I ask for a hundred-fold return and divine reparations at current market prices for all that has been withheld, lost, stolen, or given away in my life and generational line. Lord, please release generational blessing upon me now.

Father, I present this prayer before You in the heavenly court as the prayer of my heart. I ask You to appropriate this prayer as a record in heaven. Lord, I ask for Your justice. I ask that You will render this prayer into Your courts as a legal document. Yeshua, as my advocate, I ask that You go before the Father, and ask the Father to declare these Blessings over my life and in my generational line. Lord thank You for manifesting Your Karios timing in my life.

Father, please restore me now fully to Your correct time – Your Karios time with a Righteous body, soul, and spirit. I declare that everything I have prayed has now been sealed with the Blood of the Lamb!!

Isaiah 61:7:

“Instead of your shame you will receive a double portion, and instead of disgrace you will rejoice in your inheritance. And so you will inherit a double portion in your land, and everlasting joy will be yours.”

In the Name of Messiah Y’shua, I posses ALL my GATES with VICTORY. I proclaim that I have a legal right to receive everything YOU have for me namely:

• Life, Health, Beauty, Mental Sharpness

• Skills, Talents, Spiritual Gifts, Wisdom

• Family, Wealth, Fame, Favor, Ministry

• Open Doors, Joy, Peace, A Future

• Might, Destiny, Abundance, and Sonship

In Yeshua’s name – Amen.

If you have not repented of your sins and made Jesus your Lord and Savior, please do so NOW! If you do not have a personal love relationship with Jesus, please invite Jesus into your heart NOW! CLICK HERE!

