40-Day Prophetic Bootcamp Devotional:
- 2020: New Decade – New Era – New Glory!
- INTRODUCTION – Building Spiritual Endurance
- Day 1 – Activate Your Angels
- Day 2 – Don’t Just Survive What You Have Been Called To Conquer
- Day 3 – The Favor of God: A Prophetic Soaking Experience
- Day 4 – The Love of God
- Day 5 – Salvation In Yeshua (Jesus)
- Day 6 – Released From Being The Scapegoat
- Day 7 – El Roi: The God Who Sees Me
- Day 8 -The Intercessor’s Authority
- Day 9 – Possessing Gates of Victory: Prayer Rumble
- Day 10 – Sometimes You Just Have To Let Things Go
- Day 11 – From Here To There
- Day 12 – The Making of A Prophet
- Day 13 – The Making of A Leader
- Day 14 – Gifted vs Anointed
- Day 15- Revival
- Day 16 – Unsaved Loved Ones
- Day 17- The Wounded Heart
- Day 18 – Dealing With Bitter-Root Judgments
- Day 19 – Daddy Loves His Girls
- Day 20 – Breaking Generational Curses
- Day 21 – Healing
- Day 22 – Purpose
- Day 23 – Divine Strategies I
- Day 24 – Divine Strategies II
- Day 25 – Right Focus
- Day 26 – Right Perspective
- Day 27 – Right Response – Dealing With Conflict & Criticism
- Day 28 – Silencing The Accuser
- Day 29 -Dismantling Satanic Agendas
- Day 30 – Create Your Own Love Story
- Day 31 – The Spirit of Adoption
- Day 32 – Defeating Rejection
- Day 33 – Spiritual Housekeeping I
- Day 34 – Spiritual Housekeeping II
- Day 35 – Defeating Discouragement
- Day 36 – Take Your Soul To Work (Part 1)
- Day 37 – Take Your Soul To Work (Part II)
- Day 38 – The Violent Take It By Force
- Day 39 – Facing Your Giants
- Day 40 – Finishing Well
365 Prophetic Words & Inspiration:
- 2020 Prophetic Words
- 2020 Breakthrough Prayers
- Lana Vawser Ministries
- Prophetic Mentoring E-Course w/Lana Vawser
- The Elijah List
- CharismaMag Prophetic Insight
- Jennifer LeClaire -365Prophetic
- Wings of Prophecy
- Between The Porch & Altar
- The Watchman’s Diary
- Parasha With Passion
4/LgEzignZqptd-cND_bC7nqoSgJSKNW4xZjrdx-Kn4EVD2kixfcnKXYc