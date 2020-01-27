Defeating Monitoring Spirits / Familiar Spirits:

Father, Commander of Heaven’s Armies, I come to You today concerning the monitoring spirits and familiar spirits that are watching my progress and coming against the purpose and plans You have for my life. I ask that You would annihilate every evil gathering that comes against me in Jesus Name.

Father, please disrupt their camp and send confusion within their communication. Disrupt their meetings and destroy the foundation of their meeting places.

Father, please fashion Your weapon of devastation to destroy them. Absolutely no weapon formed against me shall prosper and any tongue that rises up against me in judgement You will prove to be in the wrong.

Father, please keep and guard me as the apple of Your eye and hide me under the shadow of Your wings. Cover me with Your glory cloud of smoke by day and the shining of a flaming fire by night; be a canopy over me, a defense of divine love and protection. Put a hedge about me, my family, my finances, my job, my career, my children, my ministry, my transportation, and my house and all that I have on every side.

Father, please confer prosperity and happiness upon me and the work of my hands, and my possessions will increase for Your glory.

Father, let the Blood of Jesus be a hedge of protection around me that hides me from all monitoring spirits, familiar spirits, demonic watchers, and all evil spirits. I decree that the Bloodline forms a hedge of protection wherein the enemy can not track or trace me in the realm of the spirit or the natural. Let there be no perforations to this hedge of protection.

Father, please blind every evil eye, and cut off every demonic tongue that has been assigned to speak against my progress.

Father, please keep Your Word ever before me so that I may be wiser than the enemy. Bring to mind the scriptures I need to speak into the atmosphere to scatter them and destroy them. I tear up by the roots in the spirit and physically anything that has been planted in my life, my house, on my job, in my surrounding area, on my body that was not put there by You and was planted to destroy my hope and my future. Bring to mind any objects that are around me that would cause these monitoring of familiar spirits to congregate against me.

Please cover me with Your Blood Jesus – my life, my future, my destiny, my family, my job, my career, my health, my children, my marriage, my house, my finances, the ministry that you’ve given me so that the enemy will not be able to come against anything that belongs to me. Surely Your goodness, mercy, and unfailing love shall follow me all the days of my life, and through the length of my days the house of the Lord [and His presence] shall be my dwelling place. Lord may every monitoring spirit and familiar spirit be permanently blinded, and lose my address. May they never find me again, in Jesus Name, Amen.

